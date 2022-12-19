Keep Your Training Goals In-Tote with the Year's Best Gym Bags

Going to the gym or studio for a workout can be a great way to break up your day, and with gym attendance continuing to rise, it seems that more and more athletes are getting back to the brick-and-mortar facilities we once called home. But with all the gear you need for a proper training session — including your shoes, shorts, water bottle and beyond — you need a proper bag to house all those must-haves.

Now, You can probably get by in a pinch with just a random duffel or backpack on occasion, but a high-quality gym bag can truly set your getup apart, adding tasteful notes of convenience and style to your routine. Before we get into some of our favorite packs for premier training performance, let’s take a closer look at what you should consider when finding one for your needs.

What to Consider When Choosing a Gym Bag

Just like picking out a new pair of gym shoes, you want to look at how you plan to use your gym bag before making a decision. Maybe you’re just looking for a durable tote to get your gear from the car to the training center without any hassle. Perhaps you need a bag that’s stylish enough to sit for a few hours in your office without drawing a lot of attention. Your gym bag might even need to pull double duty from time to time as a trustworthy carry-on luggage. Below are some key factors to consider as you think through your ideal setup.

Volume

Your gym bag should naturally be large enough to house all your workout essentials. For most athletes, a medium-sized duffel anywhere from 30–40 liters should provide enough internal space for your shoes, accessories and a spare change of clothes. If you often carry more gear, like a weightlifting belt or separate pairs of CrossFit shoes and running shoes, consider sizing up. If you’re looking for a more versatile pack for outdoor excursions or travel, you might need a more spacious interior as well. Be mindful, though, that if you want to use a duffel or pack as a carry-on for flying, some airlines restrict bag sizes, so bigger is not always better for these scenarios (as we’ve learned through multiple instances at boarding gates).

Material

Most gym totes are made from leather, canvas, polyester or nylon due to the durable nature of each textile. It’s also key to look for hearty zippers or hook-and-loop components that will hold up through countless opening and closing. Additionally, more durable duffels and packs can be better equipped for multiple uses, which can save you money in the long run.

Storage Compartments

This next factor often depends on your packing style. While some might not mind just throwing everything in one open compartment, other athletes might prefer to keep everything organized in individual pockets. To achieve this neat and tidy setup, though, you need a bag that includes multiple storage areas. This can also be a good option for those wanting to keep their sweat-riddled garments and footwear separate from their other gear (which is a particularly good habit to develop to maintain a clean bag setup). Some premium gym bags can come equipped with separate shoe compartments and smaller side pockets to match these needs.

Ventilation

To go along with keeping your gym bag fresh and clean, you might want to opt for setups that feature some form of ventilation. This can allow your stinky gym gear to breathe more, creating an environment that gives a solid pathway for funky fumes to disperse before getting trapped in fabrics and textiles. If your bag doesn’t offer solid breathability, we recommend opening up the various pockets and zippers once you get home to create better airways. Also, don’t keep your used shaker bottles or dirty fitness apparel in your bag for too long, as these scents can easily penetrate your setup and linger longer than a nagging injury. And once that funk develops, cleaning your bag can be as hard as an RPE 9 deadlift.

What to Put in a Gym Bag

Your choice in which gym bag works best for you may be subjective, but there are some objectively important items to put inside said gym bag. For instance, it never hurts to have a spare pair of socks on hand, as well as an extra workout shirt and shorts, just in case.

Along with socks, we also recommend a cozy change of clothes for the journey home, a waterproof bag to hold your sweaty clothes post-workout, supplements to enhance your performance, small snacks in case you miss a meal and need refueling and an extra water bottle for the days you accidentally leave yours at the office or on the kitchen counter.

How We Tested