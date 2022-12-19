Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Gifting Advice from the Scotch Malt Whisky Society
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
This Holiday Season, Here’s What Not to Buy
5
Peacoat shopping? Start and End with Billy Reid

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Keep Your Training Goals In-Tote with the Year's Best Gym Bags

Not all gym bags are created equal. Here are our favorites for all kinds of people and uses.

By
collage of three gym bags
Courtesy

Going to the gym or studio for a workout can be a great way to break up your day, and with gym attendance continuing to rise, it seems that more and more athletes are getting back to the brick-and-mortar facilities we once called home. But with all the gear you need for a proper training session — including your shoes, shorts, water bottle and beyond — you need a proper bag to house all those must-haves.

Now, You can probably get by in a pinch with just a random duffel or backpack on occasion, but a high-quality gym bag can truly set your getup apart, adding tasteful notes of convenience and style to your routine. Before we get into some of our favorite packs for premier training performance, let’s take a closer look at what you should consider when finding one for your needs.

What to Consider When Choosing a Gym Bag

Just like picking out a new pair of gym shoes, you want to look at how you plan to use your gym bag before making a decision. Maybe you’re just looking for a durable tote to get your gear from the car to the training center without any hassle. Perhaps you need a bag that’s stylish enough to sit for a few hours in your office without drawing a lot of attention. Your gym bag might even need to pull double duty from time to time as a trustworthy carry-on luggage. Below are some key factors to consider as you think through your ideal setup.

Volume

Your gym bag should naturally be large enough to house all your workout essentials. For most athletes, a medium-sized duffel anywhere from 30–40 liters should provide enough internal space for your shoes, accessories and a spare change of clothes. If you often carry more gear, like a weightlifting belt or separate pairs of CrossFit shoes and running shoes, consider sizing up. If you’re looking for a more versatile pack for outdoor excursions or travel, you might need a more spacious interior as well. Be mindful, though, that if you want to use a duffel or pack as a carry-on for flying, some airlines restrict bag sizes, so bigger is not always better for these scenarios (as we’ve learned through multiple instances at boarding gates).

Material

Most gym totes are made from leather, canvas, polyester or nylon due to the durable nature of each textile. It’s also key to look for hearty zippers or hook-and-loop components that will hold up through countless opening and closing. Additionally, more durable duffels and packs can be better equipped for multiple uses, which can save you money in the long run.

Storage Compartments

This next factor often depends on your packing style. While some might not mind just throwing everything in one open compartment, other athletes might prefer to keep everything organized in individual pockets. To achieve this neat and tidy setup, though, you need a bag that includes multiple storage areas. This can also be a good option for those wanting to keep their sweat-riddled garments and footwear separate from their other gear (which is a particularly good habit to develop to maintain a clean bag setup). Some premium gym bags can come equipped with separate shoe compartments and smaller side pockets to match these needs.

Ventilation

To go along with keeping your gym bag fresh and clean, you might want to opt for setups that feature some form of ventilation. This can allow your stinky gym gear to breathe more, creating an environment that gives a solid pathway for funky fumes to disperse before getting trapped in fabrics and textiles. If your bag doesn’t offer solid breathability, we recommend opening up the various pockets and zippers once you get home to create better airways. Also, don’t keep your used shaker bottles or dirty fitness apparel in your bag for too long, as these scents can easily penetrate your setup and linger longer than a nagging injury. And once that funk develops, cleaning your bag can be as hard as an RPE 9 deadlift.

What to Put in a Gym Bag

Your choice in which gym bag works best for you may be subjective, but there are some objectively important items to put inside said gym bag. For instance, it never hurts to have a spare pair of socks on hand, as well as an extra workout shirt and shorts, just in case.

Along with socks, we also recommend a cozy change of clothes for the journey home, a waterproof bag to hold your sweaty clothes post-workout, supplements to enhance your performance, small snacks in case you miss a meal and need refueling and an extra water bottle for the days you accidentally leave yours at the office or on the kitchen counter.

How We Tested

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
collage of gym bags
Gear Patrol Staff

It’s become common practice for us to try out new gym bags from time to time, tossing our go-to gym gear into different silhouettes and styles for the sake of shaking up our wardrobe. We’ve gotten hands-on with a number of the high-quality picks below and have made note of convenient features like shoe compartments, laptop storage, overall volume and (of course) style. We also considered how these gym bags would fare in less training-specific environments like traveling or hiking, because let’s face it, as much as we’d like, not every waking moment is spent in training mode.

Now, it’s time to load up and see which gym bags are ready for the long haul and which are best left at home.

BEST OVERALL GYM BAG
King Kong Core35 Duffel
Courtesy
$140 AT KINGKONGAPPAREL.COM

  • Convenient weightlifting belt sleeve creates great structure while also freeing up space in the main compartment
  • Internal shoe compartment keeps sweaty footwear separate for cleaner transport

  • Some smaller pockets can feel tight and essentially useless
  • More structured profile might not fit inside a cubby or gym locker
  • Material: Exterior: Canvas, Interior: Ripstop Nylon
  • Volume: 35L
  • Dimensions When Full: 11”H x 18”W x 11”D

Dimensions When Full: 11”H x 18”W x 11”DOne of our first thoughts when putting our fitness gear inside the Core35 Duffel from King Kong was, “Man, they thought of everything!” From an internal shoe compartment, to a unique weightlifting belt sleeve that eliminates unnecessary clutter in the main compartment, this premium gym duffel is more than capable of upgrading your setup. We did notice that the more rigid profile doesn’t fit seamlessly into smaller gym lockers, but with a bag this impressive, you’re likely to just tote it around the weight room to show it off even more.

BEST UPGRADE GYM BAG
DSPTCH Gym/Work Bag
DSPTCH
$224 AT DSPTCH.COM

  • Thoughtful details increase versatility
  • DWR coating means your gear won’t be soaked if commuting through the elements

  • Casual gym-goers may find the cost prohibitive
  • Slimmer profile makes storing shoes somewhat difficult, especially thick-soled running shoes
  • Material: 1680D Ballistic Nylon with DWR Coating
  • Volume: 23L
  • Dimensions When Full: 12”H x 18”W x 8”D

The DSPTCH Gym/Work Bag has the versatility of aSwiss Army knife, the dependability of a Ford pickup and styling that James Bond could get behind. The bag consists of a laptop and tablet compartment, a wet/dry pouch and a hidden security pocket on the bottom of the bag. The 1680D Ballistic Nylon construction makes this premium gym bag tough as nails, too. For such a high cost, though, we’d appreciate a wider frame — packing high-stack running shoes into the shoe compartment takes some rearranging.

BEST BUDGET GYM BAG
Adidas Defender Duffel Bag
Adidas
$40 AT ADIDAS

  • That classic, athletic look is hard to ignore
  • Despite the cheaper cost, this duffel is more than ready to handle the abuse of your average gym rat

  • This is purely a gym bag, so not a lot of versatility outside the fitness realm
  • Not as durable as other options in this roundup
  • Material: 100% Polyester
  • Volume: 65.5L
  • Dimensions When Full: 13”H x 24.75”W x 12”D

Anyone who’s ever been involved in athletics has probably owned a classic Adidas Duffel. This bag is the all-purpose tote we’ve all grown to love. Ample storage and extra side packets make the Defender Duffel perfect for someone heading off to the gym — and only the gym. It doesn’t offer the bells and whistles like some of the more versatile options we tested, so you probably wouldn’t want to use this bag as an office tote.

MOST VERSATILE GYM BAG
Under Armour UA Undeniable 5.0 Medium Duffle Bag
Courtesy
$45 AT UNDER ARMOUR

  • Bottom and side panels are TPU-coated for improved durability
  • Vented internal pocket can be ideal for footwear or post-training laundry

  • While respectable, this silhouette doesn’t particularly stand out for non-training storage needs
  • Soft internal pocket does not feature a zipper, leading to potential jostling during travel
  • Material: 100% Polyester
  • Volume: 58L
  • Dimensions When Full: 11.4”H x 24.6”W x 12.1”D

This sport-ready duffel from Under Armour is very similar to the Adidas Defender in terms of dimensions, volume and materials. We lean more toward the UA option for more versatile storage needs, though, thanks to this pack’s sleeker, more subdued aesthetic that can blend in more easily in different, non-training environments. Plus, the addition of a mesh vent at the internal pocket promotes better breathability for footwear or dirty fitness apparel. Is it the absolute best for non-gym bag use? No. Can it hold its own multiple times over in those scenarios? Absolutely.

BEST ALL-PURPOSE GYM BAG
Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag — Small (40L)
Baboon to the Moon
$199 AT BABOONTOTHEMOON.COM

  • Colorful designs make identifying your bag at the front desk or baggage claim much easier
  • Plenty of space to store gear, despite the “small” moniker

  • Not as many accessory pockets, which can leave you fishing for those smaller items
  • 3.5-pound frame can become cumbersome quickly with a lot of gear in-tote
  • Material: Exterior: Phthalate-Free PVC Fabric, Interior: 150D OM Stardust Polyester Lining
  • Volume: 40L
  • Dimensions When Full: 10.5”H x 20.5”W x 12.5”D

Our first thought about the Go-Bag from Baboon to the Moon is its size. If we were backpacking across Europe, the Go-Bag would be our go-to choice thanks to its deceptively large volume. We used this bag for a recent cycling trip around D.C. and it worked out great, providing plenty of space to even store some wine and food to enjoy as a campsite nightcap.

Continental and intercontinental treks aside, though, this colorful duffel makes for a damn fine gym bag, too. The convenient carrying handles allow you to carry this bag like a backpack or duffel, while the waterproof exterior cleans up easily, and it has a very unique style. We do wish it had more small pockets to separate smaller items, though. Some tinier essentials like our headphones and keys may get lost and tossed in the roomy interior.

BEST BACKPACK-STYLE GYM BAG
Aer Duffel Pack 3
Aer
$179 AT AERSF.COM

  • Plenty of small pockets to keep your tinier essentials neat and organized
  • Backpack style totes easily, and the stylish silhouette doesn’t give off that “gym only” vibe

  • When loaded with fitness equipment, this pack can become heavy rather quickly
  • Some might not be willing to pay over $170 for a backpack
  • Material: 1680D Cordura Ballistic Nylon Exterior
  • Volume: 21.4L
  • Dimensions When Full: 20.5”H x 11.75”W x 8”D

While the duffel style is more synonymous with gym bags, we can’t hype this backpack enough. It’s quickly become one of our go-tos for training purposes thanks to the two bottle side pockets and gigantic main compartment. Additionally, the shoe compartment at the base has plenty of room to hold our sweaty clothes after training sessions as well as our workout sneakers. A convenient laptop sleeve also adds to the build, allowing you to keep your work or school assignments well-secured as you chase down those new PRs.

BEST TOTE-STYLE GYM BAG
Patagonia Black Hole Tote
Courtesy
$69 AT PATAGONIA

  • Folds up conveniently for better storage when not in use
  • Can be a great pick for race day mornings where you want all your running essentials at the ready

  • Just one small internal pocket, so everything is kept in one blended mix
  • Not ideal for typical gym-going routines
  • Material: 8.7-ounce 300-Denier 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Polyester Ripstop with a TPU-Film Laminate
  • Volume: 25L
  • Dimensions When Full: 11”H x 15.75”W x 8”D

Random workout opportunities can pop up from time to time, and for these scenarios, you’re not going to want to completely change your setup for just an afternoon. We love the Black Hole Tote from Patagonia specifically for these scenarios, as the wide top opening easily allows you to throw in whatever you need for the day.

We’ve taken this tote to spur of the moment pickup basketball games, and carted it along filled with our race day essentials where rummaging through pockets can leave you stressed and frazzled — two emotions you don’t want to feel before toeing the starting line. While we wouldn’t say this is a good option for normal gym bag use, there’s just not enough storage organization to warrant that modality, for quick one-off training situations, this compact bag can be a great solution.

BEST GYM BAG WITH ADDED STORAGE COMPARTMENTS
Nike Utility Power Training Duffel
Nike
$72 AT NIKE

  • A wide variety of storage pockets and mesh holsters, perfect for building a well-organized bag setup
  • Built-in ventilation for improved breathability

  • Zippers are not metal, which could compromise durability over extended use
  • Air padded shoulder strap can pop and crack over time
  • Material: 100% Polyester
  • Volume: 51L
  • Dimensions When Full: 12”H x 22”W x 11”D

Need a gym bag with plenty of nooks and crannies to store all your fitness accessories? There’s a multitude of pockets, compartments and holsters across this sleek, stylish duffel from Nike. Added ventilation holes also keep everything inside with plenty of air, helping calm any growing funk your tired workout gear may be giving off. We also appreciate the shoulder pad for more comfortable transport, but you may want to take extra care of this component, as the plastic shells can begin to deteriorate over time, causing that plush air-padded strap to deflate and lose all that cozy, plush feel.

BEST LOW-PROFILE GYM BAG
Dagne Dover Landon Medium Carryall
Courtesy
$185 AT DAGNE DOVER

  • Performance air mesh allows for breathability when toting around post-workout
  • Zinc-alloy hardware should be durable enough for the trials of versatile use

  • Neoprene can begin to hold in that pesky, unsettling stench if not cleaned routinely
  • 18-liter volume doesn’t provide the same storage capacity as others on this list
  • Material: Exterior: Premium Neoprene and Performance Air Mesh, Interior: Recycled Repreve Lining
  • Volume: 18L
  • Dimensions When Full: 9”H x 14.5”W x 7”D

If you're the type of person that wants to go to the gym, but doesn't want to look like you're going to the gym, this bag is for you. This little number combines sleek and savvy looks with performance: it's made with neoprene, which allows it to stretch and flex, and comes in a handful of neutral colorways, giving it a polished feel. This hard-working duffle features an interior zip pocket, shoe and water bottle pockets and a removable padded laptop sleeve, as well as a removable laundry/shoe bag, but from looking at the stylish exterior, you'd never know it.

BEST WORKWEAR-INSPIRED GYM BAG
Carhartt Legacy 30-Inch Gear Bag
Carhartt
$100 AT AMAZON

  • 1,200-Denier canvas promotes exceptional durability
  • Top and side-haul handles offer a number of carrying options

  • Hard-nosed, rugged silhouette may not be the best for office-to-gym scenarios
  • Not a lot of additional storage compartments
  • Material: 1200D Polyester
  • Volume: 120L
  • Dimensions When Full: 14”H x 30”W x 15”D

If you don’t consider the words sleek or urban as legitimate selling points, then the Legacy Gear Bag is for you. It’s built much like Carhartt’s overalls: simple, timeless and nearly indestructible. The Legacy Gear Bag comes in three sizes (20, 23 and 30 inches) and four colors (black, tan, grey and Real Tree Xtra camouflage), but for the added space and internal shoe pocket, we prefer the 30-inch variety. The 1,200-Denier canvas is built to take a beating, too, and a Rain Defender DWR finish makes this duffel capable of taking on your next PR or your next morning at the job site.

BEST WORK-TO-GYM BAG
Stuart and Lau The Regimen Gym Bag
Stuart and Lau
$395 AT STUARTANDLAU.COM

  • Spacious 35-liter center compartment provides plenty of space for gym and office needs
  • Comes with a convenient washable laundry bag to separate post-workout attire

  • Full-grain Italian leather accents might be too posh for serious gym-goers
  • It can be difficult to fit larger water bottles in their prescribed holsters
  • Material: Exterior: Waterproof DuraLite Fabric Shell, Interior: Antimicrobial Ripstop-Lined Core
  • Volume: 35L
  • Dimensions When Full: 12”H x 19”W x 8.5”D

We like to think of this stylish office-ready gym bag as a heightened version of yesteryear’s trapper keepers. This stylish, waterproof duffel boasts a sneaky shoe slot to keep stinky kicks separate from work clothes or fresh gym apparel. The built-in locker hook allows you to hang the Regimen Gym Bag up for convenient storing, as well. Once at the office, unzip a side pocket to reveal a 15-inch laptop sleeve and organizational sections lined with blue nylon twill.

BEST CLASSIC CANVAS GYM BAG
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle
Herschel Supply Co.
$100 AT HERSCHEL.COM

  • Ample storage capabilities whether conquering your workouts or jet-setting around the globe
  • Sleek design is sure to fit any stylized aesthetic

  • A lack of smaller compartments keeps everything in just one large cavity
  • Candystriped interior can become stained if not routinely cleaned
  • Material: Canvas
  • Volume: 42.5L
  • Dimensions When Full: 11.75”H x 20.5”W x 11”D

The sleek and stylish Herschel Novel is perfect for the gym or for a small road trip with its handy side shoe compartment, and spacious interior cavity. The leather straps add a nice touch, too, to make it stand out from the rest of the pack. While this silhouette could benefit from some side pockets, like others featured on this list, we can’t ignore this classic profile that looks to boost any get-up — fitness-related or not.

BEST GYM BAG FOR THE OUTDOORS
Patagonia Black Hole 55L Duffel Bag
Patagonia
$169 AT PATAGONIA

  • U-shaped lid allows for easy access to spacious center compartment
  • Daisy-chain structures allow you to easily clip a water bottle or yoga mat to the silhouette

  • Shoulder strap systems could be more secure when used as a backpack
  • Zippers have been known to catch on the interior fabric, leading to opening and closing issues
  • Material: 14-ounce 900-Denier 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Polyester Ripstop with a TPU-Film Laminate
  • Volume: 55L
  • Dimensions When Full: 11.8”H x 26.7”W x 15.7”D

We’ve already praised Patagonia’s Black Hole Tote as a worthwhile gym bag, but the 55L Duffel is also one impressive rig in itself, especially if you fancy yourself an outdoorsman, too. We’ve hiked and traveled aplenty with this spacious pack that promotes exceptional durability and construction ideal for wild-centric and workout-centric needs. The U-shaped lid creates a wide opening, perfect for finding anything within the main compartment, and we also like the dual carry system that allows this silhouette to be carried as a duffel or worn as a backpack.

Editor’s Note: The Black Hole Duffel makes an exceptional carry-on, too, but the 55L may be too big for smaller overhead storage. If you’d like to get some flying miles with your gym bag, we recommend sizing down to the 40L option.

BEST OVERSIZED GYM BAG
Mountain Equipment Company Recycled Duffle Bag
MEC
$90 AT MEC.CA

  • Classic design provides just enough flair to your gym aesthetic
  • Packs conveniently into itself for easy storage when not in use

  • 60 liters is a lot, which can be too cumbersome for the average fitness enthusiast
  • Interior PU coating can begin to break down over extended use
  • Material: 1680-Denier Recycled Polyester
  • Volume: 90L
  • Dimensions When Full: 14.6”H x 30”W x 14.8”D

When you become heavily invested in your fitness routine, odds are you’ll acquire a plethora of gear to boost your in-gym performance. This spacious duffel from Canada’s Mountain Equipment Company has more than enough room to house your weightlifting belts, massage guns, apparel, shoes, resistance bands and more. We really appreciated the classic, no frills silhouette of this down-to-earth tote, and while it might not be the most convenient for some athletes — 90 liters of volume is a lot — we definitely think this large duffel is more than enough to handle even the most rigorous of training regimens.

More Fitness Gear
young man packing a gym bag after a workout
urbazonGetty Images

Explore the following guides to find more of our top workout gear recommendations.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fitness Buying Guides
The Best Heart Rate Monitors for Tracking Progress
Pump Up Your Practice with the Best Yoga Mats
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Men’s Workout Clothes
The Best Home Gym Machines for At-Home Performance
The Best Adjustable Kettlebells for Your Space
The Best Treadmills Under $1,000
Be Better in the Box with the Best CrossFit Shoes
Take the Lead With the Best Marathon Running Shoes
These Superior Supplements are Changing the Game
Everything You Need to Start Nordic Walking