The Best Treadmills Under $1,000 for Budget-Friendly Training

Treadmills are some of the most popular and recognizable pieces of home gym equipment thanks to their ability to keep your running goals on pace from the comfort of your abode. In today's day and age, these machines can also be some of the most tech-filled training gear you own, with plenty of features and modules designed to help you get the most out of each workout. From live and on-demand exercise routines to Bluetooth compatibility to luxe displays and more, the treadmill of now is far more advanced than the motorized belt systems of yesteryear.

But with all these conveniences and features comes a hefty price tag, and if you're trying to maintain your fitness journey while on a budget, you might be hesitant to invest in one of these machines. But before you wave off the idea and begin focusing on cold-weather running gear or a pair of warm, grippy winter running shoes, there is still hope. There are plenty of premium treadmills on the market that come in under $1,000 — a far more feasible cost, especially when you add in the fact that some treadmill silhouettes can topple $3,000.

Before just toggling your search results from lowest price to highest, though, it helps to understand just how these cost-effective devices differ from their more plush counterparts. Below you'll find some key things to expect when purchasing a budget-friendly treadmill, as well as some consistent specs to keep in mind when looking at these impressive fitness machines.

What to Expect with Budget Treadmills

As to be expected, treadmills that carry a less expensive price tag aren't loaded with all the bells and whistles of other, more luxurious models. If you want to have the perks of a touchscreen module, in-app connectivity and on-demand workouts from a digital library of classes, expect to pay more. However, negating all these add-ons isn't necessarily a bad thing.

For one, it eliminates the chances of overpaying for features you'll likely never use. Second, the lack of an on-demand workout library means no additional monthly charges to budget for. Lastly, when you have so many options, settings and features at your fingertips, it can be overwhelming, especially for those that aren't as motivated to run on a treadmill to begin with. Cutting back on the modules can leave you more focused on your training, providing a more efficient workout experience — no flashy perks necessary.

You'll also want to be mindful that cheaper treadmills might require a little more manual setup, like with adjusting your incline. Some of the treadmills in this roundup do offer variations to your approach angle for a more on-road feel, but adjusting these settings might require some manual toggling as opposed to just hitting a button on the display.

What to Consider When Choosing a Treadmill

Dimensions

"How much can you afford?" not only applies to the cost of your treadmill but your living space as well. Regardless of the price tag, it's important to remember that treadmills are large pieces of fitness equipment. While budget-friendly machines are typically smaller in stature, they can still consume a good chunk of your floor space if you're not careful.

The average footprint of the listed treadmills in this guide is around 70 inches in length and 36 inches in width. You'll also want to give yourself some space to get onto and off of the machine comfortably, so make sure your living room or training area is able to accommodate this new machine before purchase.

Deck Size

You'll also want to make sure your stride length won't be compromised as you pace through your workouts, and that means paying attention to the dimensions of your running deck. Most budget-friendly treadmills feature a deck measuring 55 inches long and 20 inches wide, which should provide respectable room for the average runner. Those with longer steps, though, should be prepared to spend some extra coin. Doing so can help you remain safe and comfortable as you work through your split times indoors.

Motor

A treadmill's motor allows the belt to increase its speed of rotation. Larger, more powerful motors can give you more variety in terms of training speeds, while underpowered motors can handcuff your potential, leaving you wanting more. To determine the proper motor size for your fitness needs, it's best to think about how you mainly intend to use your machine. For runners, motors putting out 2.5 Continuous Horsepower (CHP) should suffice within this price range. If you plan to mostly walk on your treadmill, you can get away with a smaller capacity, around 2.0 CHP.

Weight Capacity

It's also important to take your bodyweight into consideration when choosing the right treadmill for your setup. After all, you're relying on the belt and motor to not only keep you upright but also to maintain speed and function as you pound through your steps. While budget treadmills might not carry the same weight capacities as larger treadmills, there are still a number of models available that can house the average athlete.

Storage and Foldability

Your treadmill can be an excellent addition to your home gym setup, but not every minute awake is spent in workout mode. You still need to navigate through your house or apartment to complete daily tasks, and a cumbersome machine can easily get in the way if you're tight on space. If you need to make the most of your living arrangements or like to rearrange your setup from time to time, consider looking for treadmills offering a foldable frame that allows for upright storage. Wheeled treadmills are also available, so you can conveniently push your go-to fitness machine in a corner or new room more easily.



With all the background information outlined and expectations set, let's hit peak speed and get right into the best treadmills under $1,000.

Horizon Fitness T101

BEST OVERALL TREADMILL UNDER $1,000 Horizon Fitness T101
EasyDial controls at the handles allow for more convenient speed and incline toggling while training

FeatherLight hydraulic folding system allows for easier vertical storage when not in use 2.5 CHP motor might not be the best for more intense running sessions

Can begin to feel the lack of underfoot cushioning at longer distances

If you’re looking for a convenient, well-built machine that’s easy on the wallet, look no further than the T101 from Horizon Fitness. I really like the EasyDial controls at the center handles, allowing for quick adjustments to your speed and incline when in the middle of a run. Plus, the built-in device holder allows you to stream your favorite workouts and shows, creating your own impressive display, in a sense.

The T101 boasts a 2.5 CHP motor capable of reaching 10 miles per hour. While this should be enough for the average jogging pace, those wanting to push the limits of their performance may want to look for a beefier setup.

Schwinn Fitness 810

BEST UPGRADE TREADMILL UNDER $1,000 Schwinn Fitness 810 amazon.com $899.99 SHOP NOW 10-year warranty on the frame and motor is one of the best available

16 preset programs give you plenty of variety in terms of training sessions Belt could be better cushioned for improved in-stride comfort

275-pound weight limit, which is lower than others on this list

The Schwinn Fitness 810 is a great treadmill for its no-frills approach to indoor cardio training. I appreciate the 16 preset workouts you can choose from, giving each run a sense of variety without being overwhelming. Plus, you’re able to adjust your incline via the display module up to 10 percent, perfect for mimicking that on-road feel.

I will say, though, that you might want to pair this impressive treadmill with a well-cushioned pair of running shoes, as some have said the deck can begin to feel a little harsh and rigid at extended mileage.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T4400 Folding Incline Treadmill

MOST AFFORDABLE TREADMILL UNDER $1,000 Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T4400 Folding Incline Treadmill amazon.com $384.99 SHOP NOW Lightweight construction is easy to maneuver thanks to convenient transport wheels

Digital monitor provides easy-to-read metrics Narrow running deck

220-pound weight capacity is one of the lowest on this roundup

With a 2.2 CHP motor, a soft drop system for easier storage and a price tag below $400, this can be a great addition to your home gym setup. I like the utilitarian components of the SF-T4400, like the manual incline settings that can be adjusted between 0–4.37 percent.

There is a catch with this cost-effective treadmill, however, and that lies in its weight capacity. At just 220 pounds, this might not be the best option for larger athletes looking to take their pacing indoors. Plus, the running deck is narrower than other silhouettes, leaving you little room for horizontal corrections mid-run.

ProForm Carbon T7

BEST TREADMILL UNDER $1,000 FOR RUNNING ProForm Carbon T7 dickssportinggoods.com $999.99 SHOP NOW 7-inch HD Touchscreen provides better toggling and visuals

Deck features exceptional cushioning for more comfortable footstrikes Louder than other treadmills

Some might find the 7.43-inch height off the ground a bit too high

As stated before, running on a budget treadmill can be difficult at times due to the smaller motors and limited deck space. However, there are still models that cater to this faster discipline, like the Carbon T7 from ProForm. The 20-inch by 55-inch tread deck provides enough room to pace through your jogs, and there’s plenty of cushioning to make every footstrike a comfortable, enjoyable experience.

The only thing to remember with this run-oriented treadmill is to watch your step when getting on and off the machine. The deck sits over 7 inches off the ground, and if you’re not careful, your tired, post-training frame could be in for a spill.

XTERRA TR300

MOST DURABLE TREADMILL UNDER $1,000 XTERRA TR300 dickssportinggoods.com $649.98 SHOP NOW Larger, heavier silhouette and thicker belt help ensure this treadmill stays around for plenty of sessions

24 preset programs for wider training variety Pulse sensors at the handrails can lag for less than stellar readings

Cupholders might be too narrow for larger water bottles

Cheaper treadmills might give off a vibe of lessened durability, but that’s definitely not the case when it comes to the XTERRA TR300. Capable of holding a max weight capacity of 300 pounds, this sturdy home fitness machine is sure to last you multiple indoor running seasons.

I also appreciate the 24 included workouts that can be chosen from the head unit, and the 5.5-inch backlit display provides all your metrics in a clear and concise fashion. I do recommend pairing this treadmill with a wearable heart rate monitor for more accurate data, though, as the pulse sensors can lag at times for inconsistent readings.

ProForm City L6

BEST TREADMILL UNDER $1,000 FOR WALKING ProForm City L6 proform.com $599.00 SHOP NOW iFit enabled, unlocking a number of live and on-demand training routines

Folding design stores easily in a closet space or under an elevated bed frame No on-unit display, so a tablet is required to access the iFit library

Smaller deck size is not conducive to longer running strides

Walking on a treadmill can also be a great way to reach your daily step count without the increased impact on your joints. For these scenarios, you’re able to get away with a smaller, more compact machine, like the City L6 from ProForm. The foldable design slides easily under a bed frame for tucked-away storage, and the 1.6 CHP motor can reach speeds up to 8 mph for everything from slow strolls to faster speed walks.

The City L6 is also iFit enabled, giving you access to the expansive library of live and on-demand training courses. It can be difficult to run through these workouts, though, as the more compact frame leaves you less deck space to stride out your steps.

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

BEST FOLDING TREADMILL UNDER $1,000 Goplus 2-In-1 Folding Treadmill amazon.com $499.99 $345.99 (31% off) SHOP NOW Can be used as both a walking deck or full-fledged treadmill

2.25 CHP motor provides plenty of power to this more compact treadmill Included arms must be removed prior to folding

7.5 mph max speed means this smaller treadmill might be best for walking and light jogging

For those tight on space, a folding treadmill can be an excellent option. The Goplus 2-in-1 folding treadmill is a top pick of mine because it can be used as both a walking deck and treadmill, all for under $500. This impressive machine also houses a 2.25 CHP motor, which is surprisingly large for such a compact frame.

The 265-pound weight capacity should also be enough for most athletes, but as with the ProForm City L6, don’t expect to open up your strides atop this treadmill. There’s simply not enough deck to support a running motion. Plus, the max speed is 7.5 mph, so maybe save this silhouette for walking and light jogs.

Urevo Under Desk Foldable Treadmill

BEST UNDER-DESK TREADMILL UNDER $1,000 Urevo Under Desk Foldable Treadmill amazon.com $459.99 $384.97 (16% off) SHOP NOW Wide deck allows for easier side-to-side movement without feeling cramped

2.5 CHP motor is quiet enough for undistracted training and multitasking Desk height is not adjustable

Phone holder might be too shallow to house larger smartphones

Work from home but want to get your steps in as you answer emails? Give this impressive under-desk option a go. The powerful 2.5 CHP motor stays quiet so you can remain undistracted from your Zoom meetings, and the flat shelf can conveniently hold your laptop as you pace through your afternoons.

When you’ve logged off for the day, the Urevo Under Desk Foldable Treadmill also includes 12 built-in HIIT programs for more calorie-burning potential. And when you’re finished with your training, simply fold the top desk down and slide the entire device under your bed frame or living room sofa. Quick, simple and ready for your multitasking lifestyle.