Forget the Gym Membership, Pick Up a Sport

When you picture the notion of "getting more active," you probably conjure up images of hitting the gym, embarking on new running routes or signing up for that perfect fitness app to make at-home workouts a part of your daily regimen.

The last thing you probably think of is getting involved in athletics, especially as an adult.

Sure, we all have those horror stories from gym class that left a sour taste in our mouths for organized sport, but playing games can actually be a great way to get a solid workout in without a coach's whistle blaring in your ear. There can also be a lot of stigmas surrounding the traditional fitness journey that aren't present in some adult leagues — you've maybe never gotten under a barbell for squats or used a hex bar, but odds are you've played kickball a time or two. Plus, what other fitness discipline routinely involves a social gathering afterwards — think of those post-game trips to the ice cream parlor, but on a more mature level.

In cities and towns across the nation, there are plenty of adult rec sports leagues prime for rethinking your idea of "working out." So, before you sign up for that app or gym membership, or before you invest in running shoes that will see more houseware than roadwear, here are a few reasons to consider joining a sports league to keep fitness on your schedule with an added dose of fun.

Randy Faris Getty Images

The Benefits of Joining an Adult Rec Sports League

It's a game!

Anyone who tells you every workout session they do is enticing is lying to you. Let's face it, jogging multiple miles or lifting weight plate after weight plate can be a grueling endeavor, and it's not for everyone. If you're not already motivated to do these things, then how can you expect to stay diligent in your training?

A 2018 study on amateur 3-on-3 basketball found health benefits across the board.

Rec sports leagues mask the strain of training through gamification. Since games are fun, you're more likely to keep them. And since winning is fun, you're likely to work hard to improve. It's the same notion behind leaderboards and arcade-style circuits you'd find in some of the most popular home gym equipment.

And just because you feel like you're simply "playing a game" doesn't mean the training is less influential on your overall health. A 2018 study on the effects of 3-on-3 basketball across athletes with no prior training found that the subjects experienced improved fitness levels, seeing broad-spectrum improvements in multiple variables related to their overall health profiles including lean body mass, bone mineral density, body fat percentage and heart rate. Not bad for an activity that results in more smiles than sweat-riddled stress, huh?

It's more approachable.

If you're brand new to the aspect of training and getting involved in fitness, you may be overwhelmed by the basic in's and out's of working out. It can be intimidating to walk into a gym for the first time and not know how to use the lion's share of the machines. Unless you're willing to lean on (and pay for) a personal trainer, getting comfortable with these disciplines can seem like more of a challenge than you're willing to sign up for.

The beauty of adult rec sports leagues is that you can oftentimes find a league that best suits your level of experience — or lack thereof. There are typically varying levels of difficulty across a wide array of sports offered, allowing you to join leagues without the fear of your skill set holding back your enjoyment.

You don't have to be a star athlete in a past life to find success on the kickball field or racquetball court, and if you do have a little more playing experience, there's more competitive roster spots available. Plus, in my experience, your fellow rec sports enthusiasts are more than willing to provide motivation and support, regardless of whether you're fresh and green to the playing field or rekindling a once forgotten hobby. After all, the athletes in adult sports leagues aren't paid professionals, they're just like you.

Thomas Barwick Getty Images

You'll make some friends.

Speaking of your teammates, adult rec sports leagues offer up plenty of opportunities to interact with acquaintances and new faces, creating a social aspect that's oftentimes missing from other fitness endeavors. Sure, you may luck out and spark a friendship with a fellow lifting enthusiast, or even find a running club in your area, but you're more inclined to chat with teammates during breaks on the bench or during postgame hangouts than you would in-between sets.

Many leagues often pair with community organizations for the sake of charity and local business development as well, giving an increased attachment to your surrounding neighborhood. There's a sense of camaraderie baked into the system that's welcoming and engaging — something that can't be said for some gym environments or especially at-home workout setups.

Joining an adult rec sports league can also be a fantastic option for those brand new to a city or area. Rather than trying to meet new acquaintances through the local bar scene or relying on other connections, you're given a roster's worth of potential new friends that already share a common interest — playing sports and having fun.

All this social engagement is not just for the sake of growing a list of contacts, however. There's plenty of wellness benefits that go along with increasing your circles. According to the Mayo Clinic, regular socialization can help stave off feelings of depression and loneliness while also promoting sharpened memory and other cognitive skills. And when you remember that mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness, it's hard to deny this perk that comes with signing up for a local league.

Jupiterimages Getty Images

Okay, so where do you sign up?

If any of the above benefits have peaked your interest and delayed your decision to purchase a monthly gym membership, great! Now, all that's left to do is perform a quick search online to find your local leagues and organizations. "Rec Sports Leagues Near Me" can often be an easy and effective way to get a lay of the land, especially if you've just moved to a new city, but don't be afraid to stop by your local YMCA or rec center to see if they have other information available, too.

Lastly, don't think that choosing to play in an adult rec sports league is your only way to get active. If you really want to start running or hitting the gym, by all means combine the activities for a full schedule's worth of training potential. This guide is here to remind you that fitness doesn't have to be a gritty, heart-pounding atmosphere requiring ample amounts of dedication and determination. You're just as capable of maintaining physical health by kicking or shooting a ball — you may even enjoy it a little more, too.