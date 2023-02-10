Much as with our favorite cars and trucks, there's a lot of uncertainty whenever a training shoe unveils its latest model year. Will the upgrades and revisions be worthwhile, in terms of performance? Does the new silhouette still showcase those tried and true features we've come to appreciate? Does the latest iteration warrant a purchase, or is last year's model still as effective in the throws of a workout session?

The latest sneaker taking part in this eternal discussion: the Nano X3 from Reebok. Dubbed "The Official Shoe of Fitness" by its creators, the Nano lineup has made plenty of impact when it comes to the gym shoe space, with its breathable uppers, impressive midsole builds and eye-catching aesthetics helping it rank as one of fitness's top-performing shoes.

The X3 enters the conversation here in 2023 with a reworked FlexWeave upper, updated tread pattern and all-new chassis system designed for improved versatility across multiple workout disciplines. On paper, these all seem like easy wins for Reebok. In practice, though, is the all-new profile a step in the right direction — especially when you take into consideration the success and performance of 2022's Nano X2?

To find out if this latest Nano is worth its $140 price tag, I laced up the all-new X3s across multiple training sessions, seeing how well this profile performed in varying workouts calling for stability, responsiveness and (above all else) comfort. I also swapped the Nano X3s in and out of sessions with the aforementioned Nano X2s to get a solid side-by-side feel for how these two premium training shoes compared to one another. Here's what you can expect from the latest Reebok offering.

Reebok Nano X3 $140.00 Lift and Run Chassis System brings unprecedented versatility to this trainer profile

More rigid FlexWeave upper enhances fit and durability Higher heel-to-toe drop may not suit some preferences in the gym

Some athletes can experience some heel slippage at first

What's Good About the Reebok Nano X3s?

The all-new Lift and Run Chassis System opens up more training opportunities.

One of the biggest upgrades seen in the Nano X3 is the all-new Lift and Run Chassis System. This midsole technology allows the heel to change its rigidity depending on your activity. While it might sound gimmicky at first glance, I was pleasantly surprised with the performance of this component, whether pushing through a heavy lifting session or taking part in an agility-focused routine that called for regular sprints and jumps.

Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

Of course, the Nano lineup has always been a standout when it comes to static lifts like squats and deadlifts — but these sneakers have never been the greatest for running-based workouts. Thanks to the Lift and Run Chassis, though, I did experience some welcome responsiveness and cushioning not presently showcased in Reebok trainers. This allowed me to get off the blocks without hesitation, and each stride was plenty enjoyable.

Now, this all-new design doesn't transform the Nano X3s into a go-to running shoe — there's still some clunkiness to be had at higher mileage — but in comparison to previous iterations, I'd be confident in extending sprints or aerobic regimens with these kicks without any qualms.

The reworked FlexWeave upper creates a durable, more snug fit across your foot.

I still hold Reebok's FlexWeave upper in high regards after training with it in the X2s. The material brings excellent breathability and comfort...but admittedly, there were some hiccups experienced over extended use. The mesh layout of the X2 FlexWeave allowed for some stretching over time, which compromised the fit and feel of the otherwise premium gym shoe.

After working out with the Nano X3s for an extended period, however, I'm happy to see the brand make an adjustment, instead opting for a more tightly-woven mesh that showcases a little more rigidity across the foot. I don't feel any give or growing elasticity with the material, meaning the fit should remain consistent even long after this review publishes.

Plus, the tighter FlexWeave upper should be less prone to rips and tears, leading to a more durable silhouette that's sure to keep its aesthetics longer. When you carry a look as stylish as that of the Nano X3, you'll likely want to preserve that vibe for as long as possible.

Ben Emminger

What's Not Ideal About the Reebok Nano X3s?

There's still a high heel-to-toe drop, which might not be ideal for some athletes.

The 7mm heel-to-toe drop has been a dividing factor among Reebok fans for some time, as the brand previously utilized a 4mm drop in former Nano models that was more attuned to those big-time lifts and movements. As a taller athlete, I've come to enjoy the higher heel-to-toe drop in certain footwear, as this allows for a more comfortable setup in certain exercises. With that said, however, I understand that the higher drop may not be suitable for some athletes — especially those wanting a more minimalist feel or those more accustomed to barefoot sneakers.

I'll also admit that I don't typically opt for a higher heel-to-toe drop for exercises like deadlifts, but the fact that I was comfortable in the Nano X3s in these scenarios is more a testament to the Lift and Run Chassis than the drop itself. I was still plenty capable of pushing through my heels into the ground thanks to this makeup, where other high drop trainers may have you pushing through cushioning foam before ever reaching that grounded underfoot vibe.

Ben Emminger

Heel slippage can occur, requiring some lacing alterations.

Despite the improved fit and feel of the FlexWeave upper, I did experience some heel slippage on the first few wears. While this issue was easily resolved by tightening the lace system and swapping out the insoles for more performance-based inserts, I do feel it's worth calling out.

The heel slip dilemma is not a major concern, in my opinion; I feel these sneakers fit more true to size than other Nano iterations and the slippage wasn't too detrimental to my in-gym performance. I do recommend, however, that you wear your Nano X3s for a few hours around the house before diving into lengthy training sessions. Not only will this help break in the upper — which, in turn, will lead to a more comfortable workout — it will also alert you of any heel slippage across your frame.

If you do find your heel lockdown to be compromised, I suggest taking the time to tighten your lace structure or instead opt for a lace lock system through the shoe's extra eyelet. Performance-based insoles can also go a long way in helping tighten up the fit, but I'd say try to adjust the lacing system prior to opting for this additional purchase.

Reebok Nano X3: The Verdict

While there are some characteristics that might not suit every athlete, I do believe Reebok has landed on its best training silhouette yet in the Nano X3s. The all-new chassis system really extends the versatility of this cross-trainer, and I suspect this to be a great pick for CrossFit athletes thanks to its presence. Additionally, the improvements made to the FlexWeave upper go far beyond style alone, creating a shoe that's as comfortable as it is durable.

The Reebok Nano X3s are available online for $140 in a handful of colorways. If you've been holding onto those older training shoes waiting for the gym's next big thing, this may be the model year that's worth reconsidering your ensemble around.