Believe it or not, walking has a slew of fitness benefits — and people have finally begun to take notice. The discipline continues to grow in popularity, thanks to its low-impact nature, near-invisible cost of entry and super-approachable skill set that makes routine exercise more achievable.

Walking can be performed with any footwear you desire — but just like in running shoes or gym shoes (or any specialized footwear for that matter), having a design designed for the tasks at hand can take your performance (and enjoyment) up plenty of notches. There have been plenty of "walking shoes" before, but their features often emphasize comfort over performance, which can leave some people (okay, many) wanting more.

But — a brand more known for hiking boots and outdoor footwear — is rewriting that relationship with the launch of its all-new WK400 walking shoe. Designed with the intricacies of walking in mind, this performance-laden silhouette is far more than just a well-cushioned cruiser. Here's what you need to know about this latest sneaker trying to bolster athletes' relationship with the popular discipline.

The Keen WK400s Are Based on the Science of Walking

One of the biggest factors separating this all-new WK400 from previous walking shoes is the attention to detail surrounding the movement of walking itself. In biomechanical lab studies, Keen discovered that the body and legs act as a pendulum, which leads to more of a rocking motion in your foot. Rather than loading and extending like a spring — which is what you see in running strides — the foot instead rolls from heel to toe in a constant arc.

To help facilitate and emphasize this constant arc, the WK400s utilize unique features to help propel you forward with greater ease. Components include a 10mm heel-to-toe drop for better forward momentum in your gait, a 30mm toe spring for smoother and more efficient transitions between heel strike and toe-off — and a patent-pending build design known as "Keen.Curve" technology.

Okay, What's 'Keen.Curve' Technology?

This component is a combination of multiple parcels for the sake of better walking mechanics. A inner plate and high-energy midsole give the WK400s that desired responsiveness ideal for faster-paced jaunts, while a multi-surface outsole helps promote better traction wherever your walking routes take you.

While these components mesh well with the overall athletic fit of the WK400s, the major feature of note is the constant curve geometry. This constant curvature helps create a more contoured fit, leading to more natural movement and mechanics with each step. Additionally, this rolling experience is intended to help keep walking engaging and enjoyable, as opposed to the asphalt-beating scenarios that often dissuade athletes from taking up running as a fitness discipline.

The Keen WK400s are available online and in select retailers for $165 starting February 28, but I was lucky enough to spend some time with the innovative kicks ahead of their release. Here's what you can expect to get out of these sleek, forward-thinking, forward-propelling sneakers.

Wider outsole helps improve grip and traction Takes a while to adjust to the midsole structure

Chemical odor present upon initial unboxing

What's Good About the Keen WK400s?

The geometry definitely creates that forward roll in each step.

While the midsole curvature is clearly present when you unbox the WK400s, I had some doubts as to whether that geometry would hold true once I donned my bright yellow kicks. The high energy midsole definitely maintained its shape as I stood while still providing a good sense of cushioning. You certainly feel the curvature in your arches that serve as the pendulum for the roll, but it's not overly pronounced to the point of discomfort.

It only took a few steps to see what Keen was going for with the constant curve geometry. The exaggerated arch practically throws you forward through your stride, leading to more efficient turnover as you walk your desired route. I really appreciated this efficiency, as it allowed me to worry less about achieving a worthwhile gait. The beefier midsole was also surprisingly lightweight, which married well to the forward motion for easier pickups and longer walks.



The wider outsole promotes traction and stability.

Because of the shoe's design, I was a bit worried about missteps and losing balance, particularly on some less-than-level roadways that called for navigating around (and through) potholes and cracks. Thankfully, however, the Keen WK400s showcase a wider outsole with a variety of lugs — perfect for maintaining grip and stability no matter the terrain. I also never noticed any slipping and sliding on hardwood or tiled floors, making these an excellent choice for athletes taking their walks in shopping centers or throughout their home.

I appreciated Keen's attention to this footwear component, as the rocking sensation does take some getting used used to (more on that later). If the outsole featured a smoother, slimmer pattern, I believe that could have led to fewer athletes wanting to risk teetering over in these kicks.

What's Not Ideal About the Keen WK400s?

The exaggerated curvature does feel awkward at first.

The Keen.Curve technology is immediately noticeable when you first lace up these innovative sneakers, and while I did appreciate the rolling nature of the footbed, there was a bit of adjusting to be done. I sometimes land flat while walking, and with such a pronounced midfoot arch, that can lead to a bit of a shaky step at first. I had to make a conscientious effort to try and land on my heel to generate the most efficient roll possible, working with the technology rather than against it.

Additionally, the more rigid midsole construction doesn't compress as much as other running shoes I typically don, which can elevate your frame. As someone over six feet in height, this did lead to some ducking when entering rooms with lower ceilings. While I doubt many will need to worry about this, it is worth calling out for taller individuals. You may need to duck if you're prone to knocking your noggin across doorways or ceilings.

There's a pungent chemical smell out of the box, and it takes time to dissipate.

It's hard not to notice the WK400 with its unique geometry and bright colorway, but I didn't expect the sneaker to have an olfactory note as well. When unboxing the kicks for the first time, my nostrils were immediately hit with a chemical odor, which I attribute to the foam midsole makeup. It wasn't an overpowering funk that caused me to leave the room, but admittedly, it wasn't a scent I wanted to keep around.

The chemical odor eventually dissipated enough by keeping the shoes in an open environment and wearing them for extended periods, so it's not like your newfound walking activities will be accompanied by this smell for long. But if you are sensitive to certain scents, I would recommend keeping these kicks on the porch or in an open room for a few hours before getting into your strides.

Keen WK400s: The Verdict

From looks to performance and everything in-between, I've thoroughly enjoyed walking with these all-new sneakers. While it does take a little to get used to the rocking sensation, I can say the WK400s have become a tried and trusted component in my footwear rotation. Plus, having a dedicated walking sneaker has created a heightened sense of motivation to get my steps in each day. If you are curious about reimagining your relationship with walking, I highly recommend this shoe.