How to Walk

When was the last time you thought about how you walk? Walking is one of our main modes of movement throughout the day, but unlike running or riding a bike, you probably haven't given it much thought in a few decades.

But that's exactly what can lead to improper form over the years. Sure, you can go about your normal paces and get to your desired destinations, but a quick revisit to how you put one foot in front of the other can go a long way in reducing everyday aches and pains while also helping preserve your bones, joints, muscles and more. This attention to form is especially critical when you consider walking as a daily form of exercise — whether as a supplemental activity or your standalone method of maintaining your health and wellness.

Should You Consider Walking as a Part of Your Workout?

While it might not have the showmanship of other exercise routines (but it certainly can), walking can still be a worthwhile regimen for a number of athletes. Even though walking doesn't put a lot of strain across your physique like you'd see in weightlifting, yoga or even running, there's plenty of merit to acknowledging it as part of your daily regimen.

That low impact is at the core of its effectiveness — because there's less stress involved, walking can be performed by a number of athletes regardless of age, ability or skill set. There's less required strength or ability at the start, so you can easily build out an approachable regimen, more so than trying to tackle multiple miles of jogging or X amount of heavy reps per week.

kali9 Getty Images

Walking is an easy way to keep your blood pumping and joints moving.

Cardiovascular health doesn't always need to require high-intensity aerobic activities. Getting your blood pumping with just a quick stroll around your house or neighborhood can do wonders for your heart and blood pressure. In addition, walking can also be helpful in potentially controlling blood sugar and defending against varicose veins.

Walking can also be a good way to keep your joints and knees active, even despite the low impact nature. The motion still requires your joints to move and activate, which can help keep them in operating order with proper blood flow, as well as muscle maintenance. Think of it this way — what's easier to start, a car you use every day, or one you haven't started up in a year.

It's good for your brain.

Walking can be an easy way to change up your surroundings, leading to new sensations and a reprieve from your normal landscape of computer screens or dull interior design. This can lead to an enhanced feeling of creativity and energy, as well as a great way to positively break up your routine, even with just a quick jaunt to the kitchen or break room and back.

Studies also show that walking can be a great way to potentially curb depression and anxiety.

A weight loss journey has to start somewhere.

There are plenty of athletes that can begin to see positive results in their weight loss journey through small adjustments and alterations in their normal regimen. Many would be surprised at how many calories can be burned with walking, and the moderate pace doesn't need to be a detriment to your already busy schedule. For example, if you want to accomplish 30 minutes of walking per day, it's perfectly fine to break that chunk into smaller 10-minute or even 5-minute jaunts throughout your planned daily itinerary. Low impact, effective and accommodating? You better believe it!

David Madison Getty Images

How to Walk Properly

Okay, so now that you've reimagined what walking can mean to your fitness routine, let's look back at the simple steps to make every, well, step as efficient and worthwhile as possible.

Stand tall in your posture without any hunching forward or lurching back.

Keep your eyes facing forward rather than down at your feet.

Roll your shoulders back and down to achieve a wide, relaxed chest. A good tip is to try and keep your shoulder blades as far away from your ears as possible.

As you begin to move, alternate your arm swing with your legs, meaning your left arm should swing forward when stepping with your right leg and vice versa.

As your arm swings, try to swing from your shoulder rather than your elbow.

During your pace, keep your core engaged without excessive strain on your lower back. Try to maintain a natural pelvis to accentuate a smooth hip sway.

Regarding foot placement, try and roll smoothly from heel to toe in each landing. Avoid overextending for the sake of speed.

How to Build a Fitness Walking Routine

If you want to include walking as part of your normal fitness regimen, it's important to understand what is required to make walking move the needle in terms of your fitness. For starters, you need to pay attention to your steps. While many fitness apps and running watches earmark 10,000 as a solid goal, studies show that walking can still be effective at lower step counts. Take your current health status and abilities into consideration when setting your goal, and continue to up your totals as you become more active and able.

Second, walking can be done at any pace, but to consider it a "workout" you may need to up the ante a little. Try and aim for a brisk or moderate pace that keeps you moving with some speed. A good indication of your perceived effort is your breathing and how clearly you can hold a conversation. A brisk pace should leave you breathing a little more intensely, but you should still be able to chat without much difficulty. If you find yourself struggling to blurt out sentences, consider slowing your speed.

Lastly, walking can be a great way to explore the outdoors through new and untraveled scenery, so make sure you have the right footwear for the task. If you plan to walk your local track or neighborhood, consider well-cushioned running shoes to keep your steps cozy and plush. If you want a little more adventure, consider hiking shoes or trail running sneakers for those dirt trailways and parks.

Also, consider your apparel and make sure your tops and bottoms allow for some breathability and warmth (depending on your climate). Moisture-wicking materials can also be a plus, because even despite the low impact, you're still plenty capable of working up a sweat in this discipline.

Exercise and fitness doesn't need to be this complicated endeavor that puts more strain than warranted on your daily schedule. With the right mindset — and correct form — getting fit can be a walk in the park.