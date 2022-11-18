Today's Top Stories
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes for Plush Pacing

Looking for that pillow-like feeling underfoot? These comfy kicks can certainly deliver.

By Ben Emminger
collage of running shoes
Gear Patrol

Running isn't always about speed. Sometimes, a smooth cruise through the neighborhood is rewarding enough. But just like you wouldn't pick a sports car to haul your groceries, you wouldn't want to gently jog around the block in a pair of race-ready marathon shoes.

Enter cushioned running shoes, the family SUV of running footwear. With loads of plush comfort that rivals the coziest mattresses, these silhouettes can be a great option for those wanting a less strenuous running experience. It's not about how fast you get to the finish line with cushioned running shoes but how enjoyable the ride was.

Before we hit the road and journey through the best cushioned running shoes on the market today, it helps to understand just what these plush silhouettes are and who can most benefit from them.

What Are Cushioned Running Shoes?

Let's get this out of the way first. Most running shoes offer some form of cushioning. Where cushioned running shoes earn the callout is in how much cushioning is present. Cushioned running shoes offer maximum levels of plush to provide excellent shock absorption and an overall comfortable ride. Cushioned running shoes are easy to spot, thanks to their foam midsoles and sometimes exaggerated stack heights. If it looks like an upper was sewn onto a pillow, it's probably a maximal cushioned running shoe.

Who Should Wear Cushioned Running Shoes?

I'm sure there's no shortage of runners that would prefer a cloud-like feel under every step, but well-cushioned running shoes might not be the best for every gait type. Because of the emphasis on plush support, there's not a lot of room left in each silhouette to include stabilizing features or other step-correcting components. For this reason, cushioned running shoes are best served for neutral runners. Those who pronate or supinate might want to look elsewhere or opt for a comfortable insole to pair with their corrective kicks.

Despite the neutral-favoring design, cushioned running shoes are still a versatile pick for a number of training disciplines. They can be welcome footwear options for long-distance running, providing plenty of comfort once mileage hits double digits. Cushioned running shoes are also a natural fit for short-distance jogs and neighborhood walks. All that underfoot foam can add some weight to the profile, though, so if you're focused on tempo training, there are other, lighter options out there.

How We Tested

collage of running shoes
Ben Emminger

Over the course of multiple weeks, I took to the streets, sidewalks and tracks of Pittsburgh to test a handful of these top picks, highlighting each silhouette's comfort across varying distances. I also took these cloud-like sneakers routinely on a stroll through my neighborhood, seeing if there were any notable differences between a jogging and walking pace.

Outside of what I felt underfoot, I also analyzed each shoe's upper construction for durability, breathability and — of course — comfort. After all, what's the point of finding coziness in the footbed if the top of your feet are irritated and compromised?

BEST OVERALL CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE
Hoka Bondi 8
Courtesy
$165 AT HOKA.COM

  • Redesigned heel geometry blends well with the lightweight foams for a plush, smooth ride

  • The width feels snug, which can lead to rubbing

This ultra-cushioned workhorse received some fantastic updates this summer, and believe me, they look to be for the better. I thoroughly enjoyed the reworked foam that delivered on its promises of a soft, bouncy ride, yet still had some rigidity for proper toe-offs and landings. Also, the redesigned geometry in the heel allowed for smooth transitions that didn’t feel clunky or forced.

The breathable vegan upper is exceptional — as well as aesthetically pleasing — and the lacing did allow for a solid lockdown. I did experience some rubbing along the sidewalls at first, but thankfully, Hoka does offer this impressively cushioned runner in wide sizing as well.

BEST UPGRADE CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOES
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2
Courtesy
Now 23% off
$139 AT NIKE

  • The ZoomX midsole provides enough energy return for quickened, steady paces while still comfortable enough for light jogs

  • The upper felt warmer than others on this list leading to sweat-riddled jogs, especially at longer distances

What I like most about the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2 is the versatility offered through the energetic midsole. Yes, you definitely feel the max cushioning, and each step is exceptionally cozy thanks to the higher foam height and exaggerated forefoot silhouette. If you want to quicken the pace, though, the ZoomX has enough zip for the task.

In testing, I found this Nike offering to excel at a number of paces and distances, but despite the Flyknit upper, I did begin to accumulate some sweat on longer runs. Still, this is one shoe that’s sure to catch some attention. If you’re like me, the biggest qualm you’ll have is whether to save this sneaker for the road or daily wear.

BEST BUDGET CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE
Saucony Triumph 19
Courtesy
$150 AT SAUCONY

  • The PWRRN+ midsole is great at reducing impact without feeling too squishy or unbalanced underfoot

  • Lacing structure doesn't provide a great lockdown, but this shouldn't be a huge issue at slower paces

Okay, calling a $150 running shoe a “budget pick” might seem like a stretch, but plush has a price, and these well-cushioned sneakers from Saucony can give you the most (still expensive) bang for your buck. The PWRRUN+ midsole gives this silhouette exceptional underfoot feel while remaining fairly lightweight. A mono-mesh upper cloaks the foot nicely for a fit that’s secure yet breathable.

Just don’t expect to find that strapped-in feel with these cushioned runners. The articulated eye row gives enough lacing stability that you won’t literally run out of these shoes, but some can find it difficult to achieve that snug, tight fit needed for faster paces.

BEST CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE FOR DAILY TRAINING
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12
Courtesy
$160 AT NEW BALANCE

  • The natural flex zones create a fun running experience, allowing you to really feel the road with every stride

  • Sizing is off with these, so I would recommend purchasing a half size down

If you want that cushiony vibe all day, every day, these sleek and stylish New Balance runners are for you. The Hypoknit upper provides a streamlined profile on foot and features a stretchy construction for that sock-like fit. The Fresh Foam X 1080v12s also feature excellent cushioning, which is further enhanced by the natural flex zones. In each step, I certainly felt the cozy support, but also found a unique sense of connection with the road underneath.

The seamless transitions made this a very fun shoe to run in, but that’s only because my sizing was correct. Many have stated that this silhouette runs a half size too big, so be sure to order accordingly before adding this stylish, efficient running shoe to your daily training wardrobe.

MOST VERSATILE CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE
Asics Gel-Nimbus 24
Courtesy
$160 AT ASICS

  • Flytefoam Blast+ midsole provides excellent pickup and cushioning, no matter how far your route takes you

  • The less stylized profile doesn't lend itself to casual wear

Don’t be fooled by the Gel-Nimbus 24’s silhouette. This is definitely a well-cushioned runner. While the Nimbus stable is well-established in the Asics family, this latest iteration received plenty of overhauls, most notably in the Flytefoam Blast+ midsole. Foregoing a mile-high stack height, this construction provides luxurious levels of softness and bounce within its lightweight frame. I also really enjoyed the fit of the jacquard mesh upper, as well as the stretchy gusseted tongue.

The Gel-Nimbus 24 performed well in any mileage thrown at it, from light strolls through town to extended Saturday morning runs. The aesthetic leaves a little to be desired, but these cushioned sneakers are here to run the roads, not walk the runway.

MOST EYE-CATCHING CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE
On Cloudmonster
Courtesy
£150 AT ON RUNNING

  • Helion foam construction is lightweight, which works seamlessly with the rocker geometry for easy transitions

  • Narrow midfoot and shallow toe box may require some sizing adjustments, especially for runners with wider feet

Whereas the Asics above were somewhat forgettable in the looks department, I challenge anyone to peep the Cloudmonsters and not be left staring. With enough of On’s Cloudtec underfoot to practically fill the sky, these max cushion runners are surprisingly lightweight at just 9.7 ounces.

The exaggerated, light-as-air Cloud elements underfoot pair well with the amplified rocker geometry for a comfortable ride that easily propels you forward. Plus, a soft sockliner and upper pump up the comfort and breathability thanks to the recycled polyester construction. To get the best fit, though, you may need to purchase a half size up. This cushioned runner, while comfortable, can feel narrow on some.

BEST CUSHIONED SHOE FOR WALKING
Adidas Ultraboost 22
Courtesy
$190 AT ADIDAS

  • Deep heel construction conveniently cups your foot for a stable, secure fit

  • Style comes at a premium, as these are the most expensive cushioned shoes on this list

It’s getting to a point now that I’d be more impressed to find an activity the Ultraboost 22s don’t perform in. They’re solid gym shoes, efficient running shoes and damn fine walking shoes, all while showcasing that luxe, lifestyle-centric look.

Why do these get the nod for best cushioned walking shoes? Well, for one, the BOOST midsole is great at providing plenty of softness underfoot and easily retains its shape. Second, while the 11.7 ounces can feel kind of clunky while running, it’s more than manageable at a walking pace. Lastly, if you’re wearing a sneaker with this much street cred, you’ll probably want to give your onlookers a chance to see the kicks.

BEST CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE FOR STABILITY
New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4
Courtesy
$150 AT NEW BALANCE

  • Data driven outsole creates both cushion and flex zones for a non-traditional approach to improved stability and natural striding

  • Narrow-footed athletes might find this silhouette too wide

As stated before, most cushioned running shoes have so much emphasis on the plush that they don’t leave enough room in the profile to accommodate stabilizing features like guide rails or other factors. Well, New Balance has found a way to keep your strides natural and well-cushioned in the Fresh Foam X More v4s.

I’ve enjoyed running atop the data-driven outsole that breaks up cushioned zones and flex zones to give each step that more natural ride. The 4mm heel-to-toe drop isn’t too aggressive, either, and the high stack of the rockered midsole creates buttery-smooth transitions. Like other New Balance silhouettes, though, runners may feel this shoe has too much room inside. Especially for those with narrow feet, you may want to consider sizing down to achieve that ideal fit for plush, cozy mileage ahead.

BEST CUSHIONED TRAIL RUNNING SHOE
Brooks Caldera 6
Courtesy
$150 AT BROOKS RUNNING

  • Nitrogen-infused DNA Loft V3 midsole is easy to pick up, ideal for long-distance trekking

  • Doesn’t deflect mud as easily and can cake up over time

Brooks isn’t hiding the Caldera 6’s goal of max on-trail cushioning with these sneakers. Featuring a meaty slice of foam underfoot and a 6mm heel-to-toe-drop, these trail runners are fantastic for bringing that cozy vibe to the great outdoors. While the Caldera 6s are listed as weighing 11 ounces, running in these was a lighter experience than expected. This is definitely credited to Brooks’s nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 foam providing a featherweight feel with notes of responsiveness and durability.

I also enjoyed the grip from the TrailTack rubber outsole, but wouldn’t advise running in extra muddy conditions with the Caldera 6s. While you can generate enough traction underfoot, the upper doesn’t dispel the muck as easily, leaving your feet well-caked come the trail's end.

BEST CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE FOR RECOVERY TRAINING
Brooks Glycerin 20
Courtesy
$160 AT BROOKS RUNNING

  • A 10.1-ounce profile allows for easy pickup, which is great for days where minimal effort is the goal

  • Thick rubber outsole can begin to feel blocky underfoot at longer distances

Highlighted by an all-new DNA LOFT v3 midsole — Brooks’ softest foam to date —the latest Glycerin iteration makes for an exceptional cushioned runner. I particularly enjoyed these kicks on recovery runs, where I was just looking to stay active without really pushing the pace. The lightweight frame and soft, bouncy landing were more than welcome in these scenarios, and I really admired the breathability of the mesh upper.

While the Glycerin 20 definitely maintains that bounce and cushioning as the miles add up, I did begin to feel a bit of clunkiness on longer runs, leaving me wanting more from my turnovers. I would attribute this to the thicker rubber outsole, which took away from the otherwise enjoyable jog. Still for shorter jaunts, I couldn’t recommend these more.

BEST CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE FOR TEMPO TRAINING
Saucony Endorphin Speed 3
Courtesy
£170 AT SAUCONY

  • SPEEDROLL Technology helps propel you forward, making quickening the pace a breeze

  • Some might not enjoy the extra room in the forefoot

Who said cozy can’t be quick? The third iteration of the Endorphin Speed lineup from Saucony brings the fast-paced tempo to well-cushioned running, bolstered by the brand’s PWRRUN PB foam cushioning bringing plenty of plush and performance to every stride. I also felt the SPEEDROLL Technology underfoot, which made it easier to hit the gas pedal when my tempo workouts called for a quicker pace.

The FORMFIT design also cloaks your foot in a secure aesthetic, but with enough room in the forefoot to not feel too constrictive. While some might not like this added room and desire more of a sock-like vibe on tempo days, there’s plenty to like about this foundational runner from Saucony.

BEST CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE FOR THE GYM
Under Armour UA HOVR Phantom 3
Courtesy
$140 AT UNDER ARMOUR

  • HOVR midsole spans the entire length of the foot for even plush without sacrificing energy return

  • Sockliner fit can be a little constrictive at the toes upon initial wears

For athletes that transition between running and strength training, I recommend the all-new UA HOVR Phantom 3s from Under Armour. A secure heel counter and full rubber outsole fit well in any gym setting, and the updated HOVR midsole technology provides just the right amount of coziness and responsiveness. I really favored these sneakers when mixing my normal strength training regimen with some treadmill runs, and these kicks were more than capable of seamlessly transitioning without a change of pace.

I also appreciated the sock-like fit of knit collar and IntelliKnit upper, which provided exceptional stretch and breathability. I will say, however, that the stretch was a little constrictive at the toes during my first few experiences with the sneaker, but gradually began to loosen as the silhouette became accustomed to my foot shape.

