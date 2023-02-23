Every You Need to Know About Therabody's New RecoveryPulse Collection

It's no question that has made a name for itself in the recovery landscape. From impressive massage guns like the Theragun Pro to more holistic modalities with SmartGoggles and beyond, it seems finding a recovery discipline not highlighted by a Therabody device is an impossible task.

Still, however, there's room for innovation in the space. Take the discipline of compression therapy, for example. Sure, Therabody offers its RecoveryAir lineup of recovery boots, but these items aren't the best suited for more active lifestyles — strap into a pair of boots and see how stagnant your afternoon becomes. But now, the brand offers compression and vibration therapy in one fell swoop with its latest collection: RecoveryPulse.

Boasting silhouettes for both the arm and calf, these slimmer RecoveryPulse profiles can be worn throughout the day for effective relief — all without any interference with your normal tasks and duties. While the is still yet to launch, with a release coming later this spring according to Therabody, here's everything you can expect from this all-new collection.

Machine washable makeup helps keep fabrics fresh Can be slightly difficult to slide over the heel, particularly while wearing socks

No compatibility with Therabody app (yet)

The RecoveryPulse Collection Is Designed to Be Worn All Day

Both of the latest Therabody silhouettes provide compression and vibration therapy in a compact profile, allowing for more mobility — and a wider window of treatment. The Arm and Calf profiles are able to be worn throughout the day, providing compressive relief with an added dose of infrared technology, thanks to the germanium-infused yarn of the FlowKnit fabric. This added technology can help promote blood flow and temperature regulation, leading to better muscle recovery as you pace through your daily tasks.

Speaking of circulation: Therabody also unveiled its new QX-Micro Motors across the RecoveryPulse lineup, which give each silhouette a topical vibrating sensation. These motors won't provide the same reciprocating impact you're probably used to across the brand's impressive lineup of massage guns, but the vibrating nature can lead to improved blood flow to key areas — leading to better, faster recovery.



Each RecoveryPulse Item Is Easy to Wash

It's nice to see a compression sleeve that's jam-packed with recovery-minded features, but all that wear can lead to some errant funk after extended use. Thankfully, Therabody thought of this dilemma in designing the RecoveryPulse lineup, creating a fabric and motor system that's easily thrown in with your weekly laundry cycle.

The battery pack is removable, which creates less headaches around each device's power source. Additionally, each profile comes with a convenient wash bag to help maintain its rigidity and structure as it tosses around your washing machine.

I was lucky enough to get hands-on with both the RecoveryPulse Arm and RecoveryPulse Calf ahead of the launch, using both devices across multiple post-workout sessions and taxing weekends. I noted how seamlessly they fit into my daily wardrobe, as well as their effectiveness in tackling my normal aches and pains.



What's Good About Therabody's RecoveryPulse Collection?

The sleek design doesn't hinder wearability.

I've worn other compression sleeves and braces over the years, and at times, their constrictive nature hindered my mobility. Sure, I knew I was locked in for the sake of recovery, but at what cost?

Thankfully, the RecoveryPulse sleeves don't work in this fashion. Instead, they boast a tight fit that offers the compressive aesthetic without limiting maneuverability. I was easily able to operate my arm while wearing the sleeve, and the calf profile practically disappeared across my leg after a few minutes.

I also utilized the vibration settings while wearing these devices, and found the sensation to be less intrusive than I thought it would be. Naturally, you'd expect the shaking and rattling to interfere with your motor skills, but I didn't experience that at all.

In my opinion, this is a great step forward for Therabody, as it allows athletes to reap the results of quality recovery without compromising their normal schedules. We all can't set aside an hour's time for the sake of muscle relief each and every day.

The interchangeable batteries allow for easy power.



When it comes to powering the all-new QX-Micro Motors, Therabody employs a removable battery pack that's no bigger than a pack of matches. I liked how streamlined this system is; the battery can be removed easily when in need of a charge, and when the device is being worn, it didn't create too much of a bulge under clothing. Additionally, the battery packs are universal — meaning the pack you get with a RecoveryPulse Arm profile can work just as effectively with a RecoveryPulse Calf sleeve.

What's Not Ideal About Therabody's RecoveryPulse Collection?



The compression isn't rigid enough for in-training support.

Aside from my normal training schedule, I also take part in a number of recreational athletics, and in those activities I normally wear some form of compressive support system. When I initially tried the RecoveryPulse Arm sleeve, I hoped the compressive nature would mimic that of my other support modules...but unfortunately, the rigidity isn't there.

The RecoveryPulse sleeves are not medical-grade compression, meaning the constriction across the targeted muscle areas is looser than other prescribed garments. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as it allows more athletes to potentially reap the benefits of these devices. Still, if you're looking for added support, it might be best to look elsewhere.

The RecoveryPulse Collection is not supported on the Therabody app (at least, not yet).

One of the biggest factors separating Therabody products from the pack is the brand's offering guided recovery sessions and more streamlined controls. Unfortunately, though, toggling the vibration settings with the RecoveryPulse sleeves remains utilitarian by nature — you still need to push the on-sleeve button, as opposed to controlling the settings via Bluetooth. Sure, this is a small gripe to have with an all-new product, but it would have been nice to have all my Therabody devices controlled in one place.

According to the brand, there are plans to integrate the RecoveryPulse lineup with the app services...but there's no confirmed date at this time. For now, you'll simply have to turn the vibration settings on and off the old-fashioned way.

Therabody RecoveryPulse: The Verdict

This all-new collection from Therabody looks to be the perfect companion piece to a well-structured recovery regimen. I really enjoyed the compressive nature that provided enough support and relief for all-day wear, and the added bonus of vibration therapy was a convenient touch as well. Plus, if you have multiple silhouettes as part of your kit, the interchangeable batteries lead to less confusion when it comes time to power up. Therabody's shown its innovative spirit before, but when it comes to all-day, everyday relief, I feel they've knocked it out of the park with this all-new stable.

The RecoveryPulse Calf silhouette is available online for $149. Paired packs are available for $249.