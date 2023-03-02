What To Know About Garmin's New Forerunner Running Watches

If you're considering a running watch, odds are has crossed your mind. The brand has become synonymous with these performance-based wearables, offering premium data-tracking capabilities and sleek stylings in each silhouette.

We at Gear Patrol have been enamored with the Forerunner series over the past few years. This lightweight stable provides plenty of metrics to help enhance training, all with bezels and bands that fit seamlessly across active wear and daily attire alike. The Forerunner 955 Solar, for example, was such a standout, we named it the Best Overall Running Watch in our 2023 Fitness Awards.

The all-new Forerunner 265 and 965 running watches boast a brand-first display technology, all while still delivering exceptional usability, advanced metrics and impressive battery life to keep your workouts moving forward.

What's new about the Garmin Forerunner 265 and 965?

The biggest feature of note across these latest wearables is the inclusion of the all-new touchscreen AMOLED displays. The first Garmin watches to feature this technology, the 265 and 965 have full-color, vibrant faces which make it easier to track and monitor your data in inclement weather, allowing to stay on top of your output even when conditions are telling you to forgo training that day.

Garmin

Unfortunately, the update to AMOLED displays means no solar charging capabilities but Garmin says the 47mm Forerunner 965 features up to 31 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to 23 days in smartwatch mode. The 46mm Forerunner 265, on the other hand, can operate in GPS mode for up to 20 hours with a smartwatch mode capacity of up to 13 days. Additionally, the Forerunner 265 is available in a slimmer 42mm size, labeled the 265S, which beefs up the battery power up to 24 hours in GPS mode and 15 days in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Garmin

Finally, fans of Garmin running watches can expect a bevy of impressive, informative metrics. From training readiness scores to help gauge your workouts, to morning reports outlining your overnight sleep performance and more, either watch is ready to keep you as prepared as possible for your next training endeavor. There's also an included race widget to help you with training tips, personalized daily suggested workouts and completion time predictions based on your performance metrics as well as your course's details and weather conditions.

Where to Buy the Garmin Forerunner 265 an 965

Starting today, both the Forerunner 265 Series and Forerunner 965 are available online for roughly $450 and $600, respectively. We're curious to see how impactful the all-new AMOLED screen can be to our training experiences, so be on the lookout for additional insight as we log a few more miles with these latest wearables. If they're anything like their predecessors, you can expect a quality performance.

Garmin Garmin Forerunner 265 garmin.com $449.99 SHOP NOW