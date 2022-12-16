Coros Vs. Garmin: Which Running Watch Better Pumps Up Our Pacing?

For athletes wanting to mine as much data as possible out of their running and training performance, running watches can make for excellent fitness accessories. Packed with sensors to measure a bevy of health-related statistics, as well as GPS-tracking services to ensure your routes stay on-course, there's a lot that can be housed inside those tiny little faces to go beyond just telling you the time of day.

I've gone hands-on with a number of impressive running watches over my fitness career, each with their own perks and highlights. As of late, however, two timepieces have been leading the pack — Coros's all-new Apex Pro 2 and Garmin's Forerunner 955 Solar. Both designed for extensive training and long-lasting performance, these sleek wearables have been a blessing my workouts didn't know they needed.

But you can't regularly wear two watches at once without compromising some of you comfort (and style), so which watch is worthy of the top spot? To determine which wearable wins this head-to-head comparison, I wore both across a variety of workouts, as well as throughout my daily activities. While you can expect to get similar performance out of both designs, I decided to look at other factors that could affect your decision, namely, features that would influence any watch's compatibility with your needs.

Here's how these two impressive timepieces paced against one another, and what you need to know before choosing one over the other.

The Contenders for Best Running Watch

Coros Apex 2 Pro

As the brand's latest running watch, the Coros Apex 2 Pro builds off of the success of its predecessor in many key areas, most notably in the battery life. When operating in the standard full GPS mode — which connects to both GPS and QZSS for better location tracking — this watch can run for up to 75 hours, leaving you plenty confident when out exploring new trails and roadways. And when you're just going about your daily business in smartwatch mode, the battery can reach a charging life up to 30 days.

The Coros Apex 2 Pro also locks itself when in training, which eliminates any errant toggling when pacing down the road, pushing through strength workouts or navigating trails atop your gravel bike. While you cannot select data points or modules through the touchscreen — you still need to use the dial for selections — there's still plenty to unlock inside this workhorse of a wearable (provided you remember how to choose different modes and settings).

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar

If you're constantly on the go and don't have time to necessarily charge your watch between training sessions, this wearable from Garmin takes away those headaches by the inclusion of Power Glass. As you soak up the sun during your outdoor workouts, the Forerunner 955 Solar does the same, replenishing its battery for even more extended sessions.

There's also a lot available to athletes in terms of modules and accessories — Garmin is compatible with a number of other devices, from heart rate monitors to heads-up display eyewear — but one of my favorites is the Morning Report that outlines key metrics like body readiness and HRV status. This outline even provides a suggested workout regimen for the day, giving you a better scope of your training potential in relation to your individual readings. Just be mindful of where you place this wearable across your wrist, as the buttons can be easily hit when in the throws of training, leading to some compromised readings if you're not careful.

How to Choose Which Running Watch is Right for You

Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

When looking at which running watch is right for your needs, one of the biggest specs to look at is the wearable's data tracking capabilities. To get the most out of your training, you want to ensure your metrics are able to be captured through the included sensors, and this can vary between brands. If you often run across varying routes and trailways, you'll also want to look for a running watch with GPS tracking. How strong and accurate these location features are depends on which satellite systems the watch can connect to — more satellite compatibility can lead to better pinpointed locations.

You're also going to be wearing this device through various movements and exercises, so it pays to have a watch that not only provides performance but comfort as well. Bulkier watch faces can get in the way of some of your wrist movements, and fabric-based bands may begin to develop some stains and stench if you regularly sweat through them. If you often wear your running watch outside of training scenarios, look for a face size and band style that can compliment your everyday style, too.

Naturally, you also want to pay close attention to a running watch's battery life. While this is less of a concern with the Apex 2 Pro and Forerunner 955 Solar, some running watches will need to be charged more routinely to ensure optimal power levels for training and daily wear. Also, look to see if the running watch requires a proprietary charging cable. While it might not be the most top-of-mind concern at first, if your watch can't be charged via another port design, you'll need to be mindful of where you place and store this cable when not in use.

Lastly, there are a lot of additional features that can be baked into a running watch's design. From digital wallet services to music streaming and other conveniences, these aren't absolutely necessary when looking at wearables through a workout-minded lens. However, they can be a helpful perk during non-training days, so be sure to read through your watch's description to see if these add-ons are worth your time.

Test 1: Battery Life

Look, there's no denying the fact that both these running watches house impressive batteries. Across multiple days and training circuits, I never questioned the charge levels of these two devices, allowing for less distracted training as well as a tiny sense of motivation to extend my workouts without fear of losing power. When compared to each other, however, Coros comes out on top.

While the Power Glass capabilities of the Forerunner 955 Solar allowed for reassured outdoor training, this doesn't lend itself to indoor workout needs per se. After all, you need solar energy to make the most of solar charging features, and when your training is confined indoors by the elements or just a lack of want to traverse through frigid temperatures, you're not going to get the needed sun exposure. These qualms were never felt with the Apex 2 Pro, though, which can last up to an entire month in smartwatch mode for routine training needs and daily wear.



Test 2: Design and Wearability

Both the Apex 2 Pro and Forerunner 955 Solar boast a 1.3-inch face and similar thicknesses. Both feature a similar weight as well, but this is due to the Coros housing a nylon band as opposed to silicone. If outfitted with a silicone band, the Coros watch does become heavier, which may lead to more distractions in training.

Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

While wearing either device was welcome during workouts, I will say that I prefer the Garmin for non-training wear more. The sleek aesthetics easily pair with daily style, and the watch face options allow for even more personalization through the Garmin Connect IQ app. The Coros, on the other, suffers from the nylon band as its standard profile. It gives off more of an in-training vibe, and the hook-and-loop structure, while easy to get on and off, doesn't mesh well with other outfits not including a workout shirt. A silicone band is available, but for an additional $29.

Test 3: Ease of Use

In terms of starting and monitoring a workout, both the Forerunner 955 Solar and Apex 2 Pro are extremely intuitive. There's plenty of modules targeting different training scenarios built into each device, allowing for better descriptions and data gathering. While I preferred the touchscreen capabilities of the Garmin for my needs, utilizing the Coros dial was also plenty easy. Coros does offer touchscreen support with the Apex 2 Pro, but this function only allows for scrolling capabilities, so you can't select a metric or workout with just the touch of your finger.

I will say, though, that the locking feature with the Coros Apex 2 Pro was a welcome touch not included with the Garmin. During workouts, I did notice that my wrist would bump into the side buttons at times, leading to ill-counted reps or a change to the screen. While this wasn't a major headache and my data wasn't compromised too much, this was not something I had to worry about when training with the Coros wearable.

Best Overall Running Watch: Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar

Ben Emminger

This was quite the comparison, as there were plenty of benefits to both running watches, but for the sake of daily wear and effectiveness, I still prefer the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar. The battery does not have the same output as the Coros option, but the inclusion of solar charging does eliminate the need for routine charging (provided I travel outside from time to time). Plus, it's hard to ignore Garmin's plethora of training metrics and modules that give you plenty of data to support your fitness needs.

I've also found that third-party devices are more compatible with Garmin over Coros, which allows for better synergy across my entire workout wardrobe and fitness equipment. And when not in the middle of a workout, I felt the sleek aesthetics of the touchscreen face and silicone band paired better to my normal attire.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Here

Best Running Watch for Sport-Specific Wear: Coros Apex 2 Pro

While Garmin gets the nod for best overall, I'm not here to say the Coros Apex 2 Pro isn't a damn fine watch. The locking setup and impressive sensors make training much more approachable, and the extended battery life can allow you to focus more on your workouts without fear of losing power. The GPS tracking capabilities are top notch for better confidence on the road, too.

If you're an endurance athlete that's looking for just an in-training wearable, I would recommend the Coros in a heartbeat. Just think about your daily style if you plan to wear this device often — the available silicone bands may be a better play to help eliminate that athletic-minded silhouette present with the standard nylon band.

Get the Coros Apex 2 Pro Here

