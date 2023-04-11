Over the past few years, it seems that physical and mental health has been put on ice ... in a good way. Thanks to co-signs from pro athletes and celebrities including LeBron James, Joe Rogan, Wim Hof and others, cold immersion therapy is rising in popularity due to its physical and cognitive benefits. But you don't need to be an A-lister to unlock the perks of this discipline; there are plenty of at-home solutions to getting your health and fitness stone cold.

As the name suggests, cold immersion therapy involves submerging your body in cold water — typically between 34–59 degrees Fahrenheit — for a set amount of time — roughly 10–11 minutes or less. In order to take part in this therapy, though, you need a body of water or vessel that can comfortably house your frame underwater. Now, we all don't have access to an icy lake á la JJ Watt — but thankfully, cold plunge tubs can provide a similar experience, minus the internet clout.

Cold plunge tubs come in a bevy of shapes and sizes, and many offer a handful of helpful features. Before we settle into our favorite cold plunge tubs and tanks, though, it can be helpful to understand some of the benefits of cold immersion therapy, as well as what to consider before diving headfirst into the practice with a tub of your own.

The Benefits of Cold Immersion Therapy

Improved Muscle Recovery

Ice is a popular treatment method for various aches and injuries due to its influence on how our blood circulates through our body. The drastic drop in temperature across the treatment area causes the arteries to constrict, which is called vasoconstriction, leading to slower blood flow, increased blood pressure and slight relief from the inflammatory response seen across the injury.

When you work out, you develop micro-tears across your musculature, which eventually leads to growth. As those tears heal, though, you can experience some pain and discomfort, which typically arises 24–48 hours post-training. To get ahead of these aches and pains, submerging yourself in a cold plunge could help alleviate that Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS), according to studies.

Enhanced Mood and Mental Clarity

Ever experience that jolt of alertness when you hop in the shower before the water reaches that desired warm temperature? Well, what if you stayed in that chill and wrangled in that clarity further? Taking part in a cold plunge can trigger the secretion of norepinephrine, which is one of the hormones responsible for regulating attention, focus and energy. After your session is done, you could be left bright-eyed and plenty ready to tackle your day.

Cold immersion therapy can also be an excellent way to enhance your mood thanks to its influence on the Vagus nerve, which can lower your heart rate and help decrease stress hormones in your body. Studies also show that hopping a cold plunge tub can help facilitate heightened dopamine production, i.e., the mood-boosting transmitters in your brain.

Heightened Immunity and Resiliency



Your body has a great tendency to adapt to challenges and stressors you put it through, and a large tub of near-freezing water definitely qualifies as a stressor. While you may (read: will) experience discomfort through your first few plunges, over time, your body gets used to the conditions and creates a more efficient response to the temperature changes. This can lead to boosted white blood cell counts, which in turn can help you fight off infections and illnesses down the road. There have been multiple studies to support these claims — so in theory, one of the best defenses for cold season is the cold itself.

Potential Weight Loss

Now, this isn't to say that sitting idle in a cold plunge for a few minutes can magically dissipate that unwanted belly fat, but like the cognitive responses listed above, cold immersion therapy has been shown to increase activity in brown adipose tissue leading to higher caloric expenditure. This activity can, as a result, kickstart your body to enter a fat-burning process through the release of Irisin and FGF hormones. Of course, however, these perceived perks are most effective when combined with a healthy diet and proper training regimen, because after all, there are many factors at play when it comes to a weight loss journey.

Potential Risks of Cold Immersion Therapy

Because of the stress placed across your body, cold immersion therapy does carry some risks for athletes and users. For one, exposure to the cold water over prolonged sessions can lead to some skin redness and irritation, much like you'd see when walking headfirst into a gusty winter storm. This can dissipate, though, as your body slowly returns to its normal state post-plunge.

Additionally, anytime you lower your body temperature, you need to be cautious of hypothermia. Hypothermia can occur much more quickly in the water because water pulls heat away from the body 25 times faster than air, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Plus, hypothermia can occur in any body of water lower than 70° F. This isn't meant to scare off athletes from trying cold immersion therapy, but gives merit as to why sessions are routinely capped at 11 minutes. Be sure to understand the symptoms associated with hypothermia prior to treatment, and always monitor how your body reacts to the chill-filled waters.

Lastly, because of its effects on the circulatory system, those with heart, blood pressure and other circulatory issues should be cautious with the practice. If you have underlying ailments or are unsure if your body is capable of withstanding the stresses, be sure to consult your personal physician prior to your first plunge.

What to Consider When Choosing a Cold Plunge Tub

Size, Weight and Placement

Cold plunge tubs are by no means petite, so before rushing out to buy a tank for your at-home setup, you need to take a few measurements. While standalone tubs are pretty understandable with their dimensions, some feature an external "chiller" unit that requires ample space from a wall for proper ventilation. Be sure you have the proper floor or patio space to accommodate your vessel prior to purchase.

In addition to the footprint of your cold plunge tub, you also need to take your setup's weight into consideration. Sure, your tub may be light and maneuverable when emptied, but all those gallons of water can add up quickly. Water weighs roughly 8.3 pounds per gallon, and tubs can typically hold around 100 gallons or more. As such, you need to ensure the flooring you place your cold plunge on is capable of holding that gargantuan load. It's recommended to not place cold plunge tubs on non-ground-level floors, or outdoor decks that aren't rated for such heavy weight retention (it's not advised to set up a cold plunge in your apartment, either).

Lastly, cold plunges are an open-top tank, and when you enter the vessel for treatment, water can spill over during entry if overfilled. For this reason, it's best to set your tub either outside where runoff won't impact your environment, or on level flooring near an open drain. You don't want your treatment to spill onto carpet or absorbent flooring, which could lead to structural issues and mold over time.

Cooling System

The question that best sums up the difference between cold plunge tubs is, "ice, or no ice?" As stated above, some higher-end cold plunge tubs use an external "chiller" unit that cools and circulates the water for clean, efficient plunges day in and day out. Because of the more involved equipment, though, cold plunge tubs with external chillers and pumps often come in at a heightened price tag.

Instead of an external pump and chiller, some cold plunge tubs rely solely on the use of ice to help achieve those chilled-out conditions. These units are vastly cheaper than their more advanced counterparts, but do require a little more maintenance and upkeep. Naturally, ice melts over time, requiring additional purchases at your local grocery store or gas station (or a quick trip to the ice machine, if you have one in your kitchen). Additionally, because there's no pump to circulate the water, you'll need to drain and fill this style of tub more often, which requires more time and effort and may affect your water bill through increased consumption.

There are no wrong answers as to which cooling system is best, but it's worth considering. If you're a frequent user and don't want to reload ice every session, you may want to pay the upfront cost of the chiller-powered tub. If you don't have the space for a larger chiller unit, or don't foresee yourself using the cold plunge tub on a daily basis, you should be fine with an ice-filled option.

Additional Features

While it's perfectly okay to choose a cold plunge tub that just serves as a cold water storage unit, there are other, more feature-riddled options out there to help make the therapy more convenient. For example, cold plunge tubs with external chillers and pumps can also include self-cleaning modes and temperature-regulating settings to create a setup that's as efficient as possible. Some units even allow for hot water treatment that essentially turns your cold plunge into a hot tub for vasodilative benefits.

Accessories like head rests, mobile device stands and other add-ons can also enhance your experience, albeit at an added cost. In terms of must-have accessories, though, I'd recommend the following: a cover to help keep debris and other items out of your water when not in use; a step stool to make entry and exit an easier endeavor; and a thermometer of some sort to help monitor your water temps pre-plunge.

How We Tested

Gear Patrol

Cold immersion therapy has been an interest of mine for a while, and I've (thankfully) been able to utilize a handful of the picks below for treatment. Naturally, the sheer size of these units doesn't lend itself to side-by-side comparison, but I have been able to take a dip or two with some of the chosen tubs, highlighting their convenience as well as their included features. Plus, I've heard from various associates that routinely take part in cold immersion therapy, taking their testimony into consideration as well.

Now, let's prepare for some brisk, breathtaking rejuvenation and dive right into the best cold plunge tubs on the market today.

The Plunge

Courtesy The Plunge BEST OVERALL COLD PLUNGE TUB The Plunge thecoldplunge.com $4,990.00 SHOP NOW Easily retains temperature thanks to the external chiller and insulated top cover Can take a while after initial fill to achieve the desired conditions

Once you set your desired temperature, The Plunge can maintain its readings for as long as needed thanks to its external filtration and chilling unit. Plus, the insulated cover helps alleviate any changes post-session while also defending your cold tub against any floating debris or contamination.

I also like The Plunge because it utilizes a standard 110-volt outlet, although the brand recommends having this unit on a dedicated breaker to help ensure the tub gets the required juice without any issues. There are also two available sizes for the sturdy profile, which clocks in at over 1,000 pounds when filled. For taller users that don’t want to contort into a compromised seat, The Plunge is also available in an XL silhouette that lengthens the dimensions and width for a cozier setup.

The only real negative of note, outside of the multi-$1,000 price tag, is the chill speed. The Plunge moves at roughly 2.5° F per hour, meaning you’ll need to halt your anticipation for a while after that initial fill to enjoy the benefits of this impressive cold tub.

Renu Therapy Cold Stoic 2.0

Courtesy Renu BEST UPGRADE COLD PLUNGE TUB Renu Therapy Cold Stoic 2.0 renutherapy.com $9,699.99 SHOP NOW Capable of reaching temperatures as low as 36 degrees Fahrenheit One of the largest and heaviest footprints on this list

For a posh plunge, this cold tub is the perfect solution. The Cold Stoic 2.0 from Renu Therapy is an excellent addition to any back patio or training room thanks to its aesthetically-pleasing wood finish, as well as its sleek profile. The chiller and filtration units are all internal, leaving you with an ice box that’s meant to cool off your person rather than your stored meats and preserves. And by "cool," we mean near-frozen; the Cold Stoic 2.0 is capable of reaching as temperatures as low as 36° F.

Of course, however, the elephant in the room (or tank) is the large price tag tied to this cold plunge tub. It’s easily one of the most expensive around, and that that hefty cost doesn’t stop at your finances, either. At 350 pounds unfilled and taking up over 2,300 square inches of floor space, this packs one of the largest footprints in this roundup. If you’re interested in the Cold Stoic 2.0, it may be best to take a little time to plan — both from a financial and spatial perspective.

Rubbermaid 100-Gallon Structural Foam Stock Tank

Courtesy Rubbermaid BEST BUDGET COLD PLUNGE TUB Rubbermaid 100-Gallon Structural Foam Stock Tank tractorsupply.com $129.99 SHOP NOW Extremely durable makeup that can easily withstand the elements No lid available, outside of homemade options

This one’s for all those DIY-ers out there. Normally meant to serve as a watering trough for livestock, the Rubbermaid 100-Gallon Structural Foam Stock Tank does a damn-fine job of pulling double duty as a cold plunge tub, too. The depth of this tank allows for plenty of coverage in a comfortable stance, and I also enjoy how approachable the sub-$200 price tag is. Plus, you can rest with zero qualms about keeping this unit outdoors through all the elements, as the structural foam composition easily stands its ground through all the gusts, storms and conditions of the seasons.

Of course, however, there are some drawbacks to this stock tank that just aren’t present in other silhouettes. For one, temperature regulation is dependent on how much ice you keep on stock. Additionally, there’s no available lid to help keep leaves and other debris from entering your pool — this is meant for agricultural use, after all. Still, though, for those creative and intuitive enough to build their own cold plunge environment, this Rubbermaid tank can be an excellent starting point.

Ice Barrel

Courtesy Ice Barrel BEST COLD PLUNGE TUB FOR BEGINNERS Ice Barrel icebarrel.com $1,199.97 SHOP NOW Compact, upright design takes up less space than other tubs Cleaner and water stabilizer sold separately

If you’re brand-new to cold immersion therapy, I recommend the Ice Barrel. For one, the more approachable price point is less of an investment, yet the setup gives you (nearly) everything needed to dive right into the therapy method. Additionally, despite the more compact barrel design, I was easily able to fit my 6’2” frame inside for full submersion. After multiple uses and outdoor storage, I was also happy with the temperature retention — my water only climbed a few degrees even in spite of a rogue heat wave that passed through Pittsburgh during testing.

I do wish, however, that Ice Barrel included all the solutions the brand recommends to set up this sleek, impressive cold plunge tub. According to the user manual, Ice Barrel recommends cleaning the interior with the brand’s cleaning solution before filling, and then instructs to add water stabilizer before your first plunge. These aren’t included in the base Ice Barrel package, requiring an additional purchase. Thankfully, though, the brand does offer a for less than $130, which includes both the cleaner and stabilizer as well as a scrubbing brush, skimming tool, epsom salts and a floating thermometer.

Edge Theory Labs Edge Tub

Courtesy Edge Theory Labs BEST PORTABLE COLD PLUNGE TUB Edge Theory Labs Edge Tub edgetheorylabs.com $4,990.00 SHOP NOW Reaches temperature in less than three hours for quick, on-the-go sessions Manual inflation can take some time, despite the included double-action hand pump

Looking to take your cold immersion therapy on the road? This handy tub packs conveniently in a travel-ready backpack, while the wheeled external chiller unit totes easily with just one hand. These build qualities make the Edge Tub an excellent option for traveling athletes, or those wanting to reap the benefits of cold immersion therapy during an extended far-off vacation. The Edge Tub is also quick to reach temperature — in just three hours you’re able to soak in a variety of soothing waters ranging from 37–105° F. I also like the convenience of the standard package Edge Theory Labs puts together in this collection, which includes a double-action hand pump for inflating, initial sanitizer kit, hand skimmer net, carrying backpack and insulated lid for post-treatment coverage.

Some athletes have noted, however, that inflating the Edge Tub is a bit of a chore, even despite the double-action nature of the included pump (an electric pump is available, but at the expense of an additional purchase). If you’re willing to get a workout in prior to submerging yourself in the chill-filled waters, though, be sure to keep this cold plunge on your radar.

Nurecover Portable Ice Bath

Courtesy Nurecover BEST INFLATABLE COLD PLUNGE TUB Nurecover Portable Ice Bath nurecover.com $99.00 SHOP NOW Simple, intuitive setup makes this a great pick for novice cold plungers Shorter profile means you need to scrunch up more to achieve full submersion

As stated before, cold plunge tubs can take up a large swatch of floor space, and some athletes can afford to sacrifice this footprint day in and day out with a more permanent tank. This convenient, inflatable option from Nurecover, however, packs down easily for storage when not in use, and setup is a breeze. Simply install the support legs, inflate the top ring, fill, add ice and soak. This can allow you to take part in cold immersion therapy on your schedule without a complete rearrangement of your training room or back patio.

The simple, intuitive nature of the Portable Ice Bath from Nurecover makes this an excellent option for novice cold plungers, too — but I still believe the Ice Barrel is the best option for beginners due to a handful of factors. For one, this sleek, compact silhouette doesn’t eat up a ton of space, but the shortened dimensions do make you contort your body more to get your frame fully submerged. Additionally, filling this tub with water and ice for each use can begin to add up in your budget. Sure, you can keep the Portable Ice Bath set up for extended periods, but at that point, you’re better off purchasing a more durable, efficient tub like others in this roundup.

Polar Monkeys Brainpod

Courtesy Polar Monkeys BEST COLD PLUNGE TUB FOR TALLER ATHLETES Polar Monkeys Brainpod polarmonkeys.com $3,990.00 SHOP NOW Able to reach 36 degrees Fahrenheit, one of the coldest tubs out there Larger chiller unit and external pump can take up more floor space than others in this guide

What’s the point of putting your body in an uncomfortable position just to expose it to already discomforting temperatures? That notion is even more apparent with taller individuals, as some cold plunge tubs don’t facilitate a less contorted setup. For those lankier individuals, the Brainpod from Polar Monkeys boasts a spacious 67-inch length, allowing for a more rested and stretched frame as you submerge your physique in its chilly waters. The Brainpod is also a great option for those with more vibrant tastes, as the brand offers the insulated tub in white, black and “monkeyverse” designs.

The Brainpod also utilizes an external chiller and pump, which eliminates the need for ice to reach its brisk 36º F limit, but these units do make spacial awareness a bit of an issue. The pump and chiller are separate, which expands the footprint, and when compared to other chillers from other brands, the Polar Monkeys contraption is easily the largest of the bunch. Still, at the expense of a little less walking room, I highly recommend this lengthier tub for any athlete of heightened stature.

Aleko Natural Pine Hot Tub and Cold Plunge Tub with Charcoal Stove

Courtesy Aleko MOST STYLISH COLD PLUNGE TUB Aleko Natural Pine Hot Tub and Cold Plunge Tub with Charcoal Stove amazon.com $1,349.00 SHOP NOW Unique charcoal heater allows for hot and cold treatment without electricity Wood slats can leak with first uses until water is absorbed properly

Adding a cold plunge tub to your abode is a far more enjoyable experience if the unit has some style to it, right? Well, this wooden structure from Aleko brings that Swedish massage parlor vibe to your backyard thanks to its sleek aesthetic and classic looks. Of course, it’s hard to omit the most unique feature of this cold plunge tub — the built-in charcoal stove. This heating unit allows you to take part in both cold and hot immersion therapy, all without the need for electricity. According to the brand, you can even cook atop this stove, just in case you want a hot snack as you bask in the rejuvenating waters.

The classic wooden frame of this Aleko tub does have a few flaws, though, which are most present upon the first few plunges. The wood slats aren’t airtight, and therefore need to soak up some moisture to achieve that unbreachable quality. As such, you may experience a few seeping seams when you initially fill the tub — but thankfully, as the pine absorbs more water, these leaks will begin to dissipate.