This Is the Best Coffee Grinder of 2021, According to Coffee Experts

The Academy Awards of the coffee world has just announced its winners. The Specialty Coffee Association's picks for the 'best-of' in coffee for 2021 fall under three main categories: Best New Products Awards, Coffee Design Awards and Sustainability Awards, all of which were announced on Monday.

In the Best New Products Awards category, the (highly expected) winner was Fellow's Ode coffee grinder, which won best electrical consumer coffee preparation and serving equipment — a.k.a. the best at-home coffee device that runs on electricity.

The Ode grinder had been hyped up since it was launched on Kickstarter in 2019, and when it was finally available, we named it as one of our 2020 GP100 picks. We love the grinder for its excellent design, quieter grinding and level of fine tuning...and it looks like the SCA loved it, too. (The Ode does have its detractors, including our very own deputy photo editor, as well as coffee entrepreneur James Hoffmann, who modded his unit to meet this standards.)

Fellow also won a Coffee Design Award for its Carter Everywhere Mug.

Fellow’s Carter Everywhere Mug is one of the best-designed coffee products of 2021, according to the Specialty Coffee Association. Fellow

Save for Fellow winning best coffee vessel, Onyx Coffee Roasters would have had a clean sweep of the Coffee Design Awards in branding, packaging and spaces. Onyx had recently undergone a rebranding to reflect its' nearly decade-long run of being one of the country's best coffee roasters thanks to its sustainability and overall amazing coffee.

Onyx’s rebrand was well-received by the Specialty Coffee Association. Courtesy

For a full list of winners, head to SCA's website.

