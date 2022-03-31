Breville’s New Countertop Oven Is Like Having a Personal Chef

Whatever product category Breville touches, it excels in. From coffee makers to pizza ovens, Breville puts user experience first — and the end result is almost always an excellent addition to anyone's kitchen. The latest in the brand's range is an updated version of its Smart Oven Pro that makes things even smarter.

Breville's new Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro is the brand's first app-connected oven that gives users access to an impressive library of food content and remote controls. The oven works with the Joule Oven app, where prominent chefs, like Carla Lalli Music, Carolina Gelen and Nik Sharma, and publications — like Serious Eats and New York Times Cooking — have shared video-guided recipes for users to follow along. The app also unlocks voice assistant compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Yet arguably the most impressive feature of the Joule Oven is its Autopilot mode, which — unlike Tesla's version of the term — does exactly what it sounds like.

Breville Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro breville.com $499.95 SHOP NOW

With Autopilot mode, the oven takes full control and adjusts all of its temperatures and settings to ensure food is perfectly cooked with you having to ever do anything. For example, you can cook bread from scratch, and the Joule Oven will automatically go from the proofing stage to baking — all while you're taking a nap (or whatever else you may be doing). You can even track the progress of your food from the Joule Oven app.



Aside from its smart features, the Joule Oven is essentially just a really great countertop oven. According to Breville, it has the capacity for a 14-pound turkey, a 13-inch pizza or a 12-cup muffin pan. It's equipped with 13 pre-settings — like toast, broil and air fry — and additional accessories include with oven are: a pizza pan, two oven racks, a broiling rack, an enameled roasting pan and an air fryer basket.

The Joule Oven app is equipped with recipes you can follow to cook in the actual oven. Or, put the Joule Oven on autopilot and let it do the cooking for you. Breville

The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro comes in brushed stainless steel and black stainless steel for $500 and $550, respectively. It's available now on Breville's website, as well as at Williams-Sonoma.

Price: $500+

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io