The Internet’s Favorite Pan Now Comes in Cast Iron Form — But Not for Long

Our Place's Always Pan is available in cast iron, but only for a limited time.

By Tyler Chin
cast iron always pan
Our Place

No pan has created such an internet firestorm since Our Place's Always Pan, the do-it-all pan that has slippery nonstick interior, a nesting steamer and built-in spoon rest. Whether it's how well it works or the number of Instagram-able colors it comes in, the Always Pan is quite literally the internet's favorite pan.

Now, that pan comes in cast iron.

The Our Place Always Pan in cast iron isn't like your typical cast-iron skillet from Lodge — instead it's enameled cast iron, which puts it more in line with something like Le Creuset or Staub. The 1.9-quart pan retains the shape of the classic Always Pan, but it is slightly smaller and it doesn't include the original's nesting steam basket. With its new cast iron construction, the cast-iron Always Pan will be much better at getting hot than its nonstick counterpart, and it will stay hotter for longer. If you've ever cooked a steak in the regular Always Pan, you may have noticed it never got that beautiful brown sear you were hoping for — but that all changes with this cast-iron pan.

Our Place Cast-Iron Always Pan
$145.00
Because the classic Always Pan is a ceramic nonstick pan, it's not going to last forever. The folks at Our Place wanted to make a piece of cookware that could be passed down for generations — and that's not something you typically do with nonstick cookware. The cast-iron Always Pan comes with a glass lid, so you can see your food as it cooks, and it has the same beechwood spoon that sits atop the pan's lid, which acts as a spoon rest. Also included are a pair of silicone grips, one for each handle.

The cast-iron Always Pan is available now from Our Place's website. It comes in six of the brand's signature colors: steam, spice, char, sage, lavender and blue salt. Take note, however: this new pan is a limited-edition release, so once it's gone, it's gone for good.

Price: $145

