Our Place Finally Does Ovenware — And We're Pretty Sure It's Going to Sell Out

Hot off the heels of a collaboration with Selena Gomez and a restocked cast-iron version of the Instagram-famous Always Pan, buzzy DTC cookware brand Our Place does it again, this time with ovenware. And, of course, it's not just any ovenware. It's a five-piece set so satisfying in color, storage and multi-use that you'll feel like you need it even if you haven't used your oven — or thought about using it — since the bread-making craze at the beginning of the pandemic ... what a time.

Sure to sell out like the rest of Our Place's products, this new set includes a ceramic-coated oven pan, silicone oven mat and a trio of stoneware baking dishes ascending in size: the Mini Bake, Side Bake and Main Bake. All the items perfectly nestle together for optimal storage and come in five pleasing colors with names equally as satisfying — Blue Salt, Char, Sage, Spice and Steam.

The Oven Pan works overtime as a stove-top griddle when it’s not baking or roasting. Our Place

Perfect for the aspirational baker building their kitchen arsenal from scratch, this set stands out for its versatility — which, besides aesthetics and quality, is what Our Place does best.



For us, the star of the set is the oven pan which doubles as a stove-top griddle but is also deep enough to capture liquids and bake cakes in the oven. The reusable mat accompanying it is a win-win for you and the earth: a sustainable solution to never needing to buy parchment paper again.

Our Place claims the Ovenware Set will replace your sheet pan, cookie sheet, griddle, roasting pan, loaf pan, lasagna pan, baking dish, casserole dish and single-use parchment paper — which they're betting will justify the $195 price tag.

Price: $195

SHOP NOW

