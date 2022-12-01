Not Sure What to Get a Scotch Lover? Leave It to the Experts

Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) is an international whisky club that prides itself on 'curating the finest selection of single malt whiskies in the world.' Each month, the SMWS releases roughly 25 different whiskies (available on a first-come, first-served basis), some of which are limited to fewer than 200 bottles. They make it easy to build your knowledge and palate with exclusive access to some of the rarest whisky expressions in the world. First founded in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1983, the SMWS now boasts 30,000 members. The group\u2019s primary goal has always been to explore the finest whisky in Scotland \u2013 and at times, beyond \u2013 in an effort to share and build whisky knowledge within its membership. So if you\u2019re itching to dust off that snifter set \u2013 or, more importantly, if you've... never heard of one \u2013 read on to learn what the SMWS is all about. The Backstory The Scotch Malt Whisky Society: It\u2019s Time to Think Beyond Bourbon Unlike whisky you'd find in your local shop, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society exclusively offers whisky in its purest form \u2013 also called single cask whisky. In short, this means the whisky is bottled straight from the cask (or barrel) at full-strength, without diluting, chill-filtering, or artificially coloring. Each Society bottling offers unique flavours, aromas and taste sensations, and produced in a limited number, making each bottling incredibly rare. Beyond the whisky, members of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society have access to monthly members-only tasting events across the United States as well as Members Rooms in Edinburgh, London, and Glasgow. There they can find an expansive selection of spirits, award-winning dining options, and the opportunity to commune with fellow enthusiasts from around the world. The Gist So How Do I Join the Scotch Malt Whisky Society? Three available membership options make joining up simple \u2013 and an easy one-and-done gift. Right now, readers can access a 20 percent discount on any membership bundle with the checkout code GEARPATROL . First up, a One-Year Membership is $99 per year with a $70 annual renewal fee. Or, sign up for a One-Year Membership + Tasting Kit bundle ($195), which includes three 100ml single cask whisky bottles, two SMWS tasting snifter glasses, a glass SMWS water pitcher, an SMWS notebook and an SMWS water dropper. Lastly, choose your own spirit \u2013 and save up to $50 \u2013 with one of three SMWS membership and bottle pairings ($160-$260), which include full access and one of three select bottles. Regardless of your choice, during the purchase process, customers who write GEARPATROL in the Order Notes will receive a $50 gift card . Our POV Become the Scotch Expert You\u2019ve Always Wanted to Be The Scotch Malt Whisky Society bottles some of the finest rare whisky in the world. Their award-winning single cask whisky is not sold to the public and instead offered exclusively to Society members through their online shop or over the phone. Join up \u2013 or give the gift of membership \u2013 for access to spirits you can\u2019t find anywhere else, plus informative guides, explainers and tasting notes for a deeper understanding of the whisky world. Price: Membership Packages $99-$260 SHOP NOW