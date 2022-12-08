Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
100 Products We Love for Less Than $100
5
Meet AETHER's Reimagined Space Hoodie

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Pax’s New Vape Wants to Get You Higher, Faster

The redesigned Era delivers 50% bigger hits and is fueled by potent THC pods.

By Johnny Brayson
pax era vape and thc pod
Pax

Pax was already the first name that came to mind for us when we think of vapes, thanks to the ubiquitousness of their popular Pax 3, which has since been replaced in the lineup by the even more premium Pax Plus. Those vapes take either dry herb or concentrate, but for those who prefer cannabis oil pods, Pax's Era is the way to go. And it just got a whole lot better.

Related Stories
18 of the Most Popular Weed Strains, Explained
The 13 Best Weed Vapes for a Better High
Pax’s New Vapes Make Smoking Weed Easier Than Ever

A frequent complaint among users of the Era is that the pods clog frequently, prompting them to remove them, vigorously warm them up in their hands, reinsert them in the vape and then draw hard to try and unclog them. It is ... a hassle. Knowing this, Pax has incorporated an innovative new anti-clogging feature into the revamped Era, which should make this obstacle a thing of the past.

Not only that, but the redesigned Era is considerably more powerful than its predecessor, delivering hits that are 50% bigger and more powerful. I'm no mathematician, but a quick calculation tells me that the new Era (no pun intended) should hypothetically get you high about 50% faster than before.

Also aiding in the updated Era's quest in providing you with a more efficient high is a new line of High Purity THC pods from Pax. These pods, which for now are only available in California, pack in a whopping 85% THC for a super pure delivery. At launch, six flavors are available: Sativa strains in "Limoncello Haze" and "Strawberry Creme," Indica strains in "London Pound Cake" and "GMO Cookies," and a pair of hybrid strains, "Berry Gelato" and "Forbidden Fruit."

For one final update, the new Pax Era also comes in bright new green, pink and blue colorways to go along with standard black. And while the longer-lasting Pax Era Pro hasn't yet received the anti-clogging feature or 50% performance boost, I wouldn't be surprised to see those changes pop up in a future update.

PAX Era
pax.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW
Pax High Purity THC
pax.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The 10 Best Sleeping Bags for Adults
The Best Weight Plates for Strength Training
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of the Most Popular Weed Strains, Explained
Rain Ready: Patagonia vs. The North Face
This Brand's HUD Eyewear Streamlines Your Run Data
Cycle All Year With the Best Indoor Bike Trainers
The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give in 2022
45+ of the Best Gifts for Men
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
The Best Motorcycle Jackets You Can Buy