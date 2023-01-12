Forget Candy – These Salty THC-Infused Snacks Are the Future of Edibles

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios.

While THC and CBD edibles have traditionally stuck to candy form factors, TSUMo Snacks is carving out a crunchy new path.

The brand offers everything from spicy, cannabis-infused tortilla rounds to Cheese Crunchers; its goodies comprise flavors from Salsa Verde to Zesty Ranch, with plenty of cheesy, spicy chips in between.

Best of all, TSUMo has recently teamed up with Snoop Dogg (or, for the real ones – Snoop Lion) to launch a collection of crispy onion-flavored rings . Think 'Funions,' but instead of eating them when you're really, really high, they can get you really, really high.

The Backstory

TSUMo Snacks: Great Snacks Backed by Great Values

TSUMo is "proudly inclusive" and emphasizes that its team has always valued social equity within the cannabis industry. They’ve established a strong relationship with Our Dream's Our Academy, a workshop, mentorship and resource group for individuals and companies in the cannabis industry.

Our Academy's goal is to support and share knowledge with communities disproportionately impacted by violence, red tape and prejudice within the cannabis industry, including those in refugee, immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities. TSUMo’s executive team partners with Our Academy to provide mentorship, career-building and networking events.

Guided by the core values of authenticity, relatability and trust – and with a strong knack for snacks – the diverse, woman-led team at TSUMo is upending the sweet cannabis edibles paradigm.

The Gist

How Strong — And How Tasty — Are TSUMo Snacks?

TSUMo Snacks come in 10 mg and 100mg THC bags, though most people should not exceed a 10 mg serving.

On each 100 mg bag, TSUMo clearly prints the recommended dosage (i.e., "serving") information: in a 100 mg bag, six chips equal about one 10 mg serving, though this varies somewhat depending on the flavor.

If you're new to cannabis edibles , it’s best to take it slow. Wait for that first chip to kick in before digging in for a few more, and keep in mind that it can take up to an hour for the full effects to sink in. Once they do, you’ll be glad you didn’t down the whole bag. (Pro tip: have other, 'conventional' chips on hand for those purposes.)

Especially with the flavors on tap, it’s understandable that anyone would want to keep snacking. TSUMo's goal is to "recreate your favorite flavors with THC," meaning the entire lineup is crave-able, nostalgic and jam-packed with a favorite for everyone.

The brand offers nine flavors , including two "Snazzle O" releases created in collaboration with Snoop Dogg. You'll find Frito-shaped "Tortilla Strips" in Nacho Cheese and Chili Limon flavors, plus Cheetos-inspired "Crunchers" in Fiery Hot and Classic Cheese flavors. There are even "Tortilla Rounds" available in Salsa Verde, Zesty Ranch and Hint of Lime.

Our POV

Say Goodbye to Cannabis Candy

While most people were probably introduced to THC edibles via some sort of gummy, chocolate or other candy, TSUMo Snacks is a new, delicious way in.

With its long list of glowing press and well-deserved awards, the brand has cemented itself as a must-have for every stoner’s go-to lineup. Of course, you’ll only be able to find TSUMo Snacks in legal states – use this tool to find your closest retailer – and they're only available for folks 21 years and older. Designed for snacking and destined for sharing, this is a munchie you’ll want to tell your friends about (just make sure they get their own).

