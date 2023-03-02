The Ooni Volt Electric Pizza Oven: Everything You Need to Know

We're no strangers to Ooni's industry-leading line of pizza ovens. The brand's attractive, effective and user-friendly gas, charcoal and wood-fired outdoor ovens are all over our guide to the best pizza ovens, and we've tested every single oven in their lineup up to this point. But it looks like we've got some more testing to do, as today, Ooni launched two more pizza ovens to their catalog.

One is the , a souped-up version of the existing Karu 12 that adds a door for better insulation while also heating up faster and consuming less fuel. That's more of an evolution than a revolution, but Ooni's other new addition really grabbed our attention. It's the Ooni Volt, the brand's first electric pizza oven, and the first one to bring Ooni's pizza cooking experience inside the home. Here's everything you need to know about it.

How big is the Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven?

Ooni's first electric pizza oven is designed to fit right on your kitchen countertop and is ready to go right out of the box — just plug it into a standard outlet and you're off to the races. Unboxed, the Volt measures 24.2” x ” x 20.8” x 10.9” with a 13" cooking surface and weighs 39.2 lbs, so it isn't tiny. It's roughly the same height and weight as our current favorite indoor pizza oven, the , which is 10.75" tall and weighs around 37.5 lbs, but the Volt's 24.2" x 20.8" footprint is noticeably larger than the 18.5" x 18.25" Breville oven.

Ooni

How fast does the Ooni Volt cook a pizza?

The Volt relies exclusively on electricity for its heat, meaning there's no need to purchase any kind of fuel like with Ooni's other ovens. The oven has dials to control the top and bottom heating elements separately, and also offers auto modes if you're looking to cede some control over your bake. Despite its electric power, the Volt still heats up about as quickly and gets nearly as hot as Ooni's traditional ovens, reaching an impressive 850°F in 20 minutes. Ooni says that's hot enough to cook a Neapolitan-style pizza in 90 seconds.

Can you use the Ooni Volt outside?

The Ooni Volt has a powder-coated steel body and is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, meaning you can take it out to your back patio if there's no room for it on your kitchen counter. Why would anyone do that instead of getting one of Ooni's more traditional outdoor pizza ovens? Well, the Volt is simpler to set up and requires less cleanup — no charcoal ash or pellets — and you may prefer that convenience.

Ooni

Does the Ooni Volt come in multiple sizes?

No ... not yet, anyway. The debut model is officially called the Ooni Volt 12, and following Ooni's naming conventions, that means it can comfortably cook a 12-inch pizza. Looking at the brand's catalog, you'll see that the Karu and Koda lines feature both 12" and 16" models, so it's possible that the Volt may come in a larger 16" size in the future. However, at that size, the oven may become too large to fit on a countertop, so we'll have to see if Ooni finds a workaround for this problem.