Breville's Pizzaiolo, the Best Indoor Pizza Oven You Can Buy, Is 20% Off

You don't need an outdoor space or warmer weather to enjoy homemade pizza anymore.

By Grace Cooper
pizza oven
Breville

If you're looking around for a new at-home activity this winter, a pizza oven may be just the thing. Pizza ovens usually require an outdoor space and therefore warmer weather, but not this one from Breville. The Pizzaiolo is an indoor-only smart, countertop pizza oven — and the best one you can buy at that. Regularly priced at $1,000, which is high but not unheard of for a high-quality oven, you can get it for a rare 20 percent off (just $800) from now until February 14.

Courtesy

Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven

Breville breville.com
$999.99
$799.96 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

We're big fans of pizza ovens (after all, we've tested quite a few), and the Pizzaiolo is one of our favorites thanks to its indoor-friendly design and smart tech. It's an electric countertop oven that only requires one outlet for use, and will give you a wood-fired flavor without any wood. It takes 15 minutes to preheat the oven as hot as 750 degrees, but it will take only 2 minutes to cook your pizza to perfection — this is where the smart tech comes in as its Element iQ system monitors your pizza to ensure a perfect bake.

For the convenience of restaurant-quality pizza made in your home, it can't get much better than Breville's Pizzaiolo. Just make your decision soon because this deal only lasts through Valentine's Day.

Related Stories
More From Deals
