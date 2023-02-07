Breville's Pizzaiolo, the Best Indoor Pizza Oven You Can Buy, Is 20% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

If you're looking around for a new at-home activity this winter, a pizza oven may be just the thing. Pizza ovens usually require an outdoor space and therefore warmer weather, but not this one from Breville. The Pizzaiolo is an indoor-only smart, countertop pizza oven — and the best one you can buy at that. Regularly priced at $1,000, which is high but not unheard of for a high-quality oven, you can get it for a rare 20 percent off (just $800) from now until February 14.

Courtesy Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven Breville breville.com $999.99 $799.96 (20% off) SHOP NOW

We're big fans of pizza ovens (after all, we've tested quite a few), and the Pizzaiolo is one of our favorites thanks to its indoor-friendly design and smart tech. It's an electric countertop oven that only requires one outlet for use, and will give you a wood-fired flavor without any wood. It takes 15 minutes to preheat the oven as hot as 750 degrees, but it will take only 2 minutes to cook your pizza to perfection — this is where the smart tech comes in as its Element iQ system monitors your pizza to ensure a perfect bake.

For the convenience of restaurant-quality pizza made in your home, it can't get much better than Breville's Pizzaiolo. Just make your decision soon because this deal only lasts through Valentine's Day.

SAVE NOW