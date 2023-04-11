Direct-to-consumer cookware brand has made a name for itself with its Always Pan. A unique 8-in-1 non-stick ceramic pan that functions as a frying pan, steamer and more while coming in a variety of Instagramable colors, the Always Pan is arguably the internet's favorite pan. But it wasn't without its flaws, and now Our Place is aiming to rectify that with the release of the Always Pan 2.0.

What's different about the Our Place Always Pan 2.0?

The new Always Pan makes some considerable improvements over the blockbuster original. These are the biggest changes.

Always Pan 2.0 Is Oven-Safe

This is arguably the biggest and most important change for the new Always Pan. While the original could not go in the oven, the new version is oven-safe up to 450°F. This opens up a whole new array of stovetop-to-oven recipes that weren't possible with the original Always Pan, making it even more of a do-it-all cooking tool than before. Curious as to how Our Place was able to make a non-oven-safe pan oven-safe, I reached out to the brand and was told the following:

"We changed the long handle and knob to hollow stainless steel. We also had to specifically engineer the connection of the long handle to stay cool on the stovetop without the use of unsightly rivets, which would be the standard way to connect the handle, but much more of an eyesore. We also don't like rivets because they can rust and trap food/buildup."

Always Pan 2.0 Has a New Ceramic Coating

The original Always Pan boasted a non-stick ceramic coating, but like all non-stick ceramic coatings, this could wear down over time. And once it's gone, there's no bringing it back. So to improve the longevity of its pans, Our Place has come up with a proprietary new ceramic coating for the Always Pan 2.0 called "Thermakind." Like the brand's original treatement, Thermakind is non-toxic (Our Place says it's mainly made up of sand derivative, water and alcohol), but it's said to last up to 50 percent longer.

Always Pan 2.0 Is More Sustainable

Like the original Always Pan, the Always Pan 2.0 has an aluminum core for fast cooking and high heat conductivity. But the aluminum core on the new pan is now made from 100% post-consumer material. Aluminum is one of the most easily recycled materials on the planet (about 3/4 of aluminum ever produced is still in use today), so we're happy to see Our Place make an easy sustainable choice here.

Christopher Beyer

What's the same about the Our Place Always Pan 2.0?

Given that the original Always Pan was extraordinarily popular, Our Place didn't want to throw out the baby with the bath water, so to speak. Here's what's stayed the same with the new pan.

Always Pan 2.0 Has the Same Design

If you're struggling to tell the difference between the first- and second-gen Always Pans, that's because they have the same silhouette and same design. The 2.0 is marketed as a 10-in-1 design rather than an 8-in-1, but that extra functionality comes from its ability to go in the oven, rather than any actual tweaks to the form.

Always Pan 2.0 Comes in the Same Colors

A big chunk of the Always Pan's popularity is owed to the variety of pretty colors it's available in, and that isn't changing. Always Pan 2.0 is sold in all of the same colors as the original — Spice, Sage, Blue Salt, Char, Lavender, Steam, Rosa and Azul.

Always Pan 2.0 Includes the Same Accessories

Like the original Always Pan, the sequel is sold with a trio of accessories that allow you to get the most functionality out of the pan's unique design. Just as before, buyers of the Always Pan 2.0 will also receive the modular steam-release lid, the nesting beechwood spatula and the steamer basket and colander.

How Much Does the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Cost?

The Always Pan 2.0 is priced at $150, which is a $5 increase over the original. It's also replacing the Original Always Pan as of April 11, so you won't have a choice of buying the first or second version — only the Always Pan 2.0 will be available from now on. And if you own the original and are looking to make the upgrade? For a limited time, you can get $35 off the Always Pan 2.0, with Our Place emailing those who qualify with the offer.