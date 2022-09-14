Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Stay Adventure Ready with AETHER's New Ojai Boot
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
Meet Tissot’s New T-Touch Connect Solar

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Place Goes Small with the Newest Cast Iron Always Pan

The Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan will fry an egg in the most adorable way possible.

By Johnny Brayson
our place mini cast iron pan
Our Place

In case you were under the impression that Our Place couldn’t make its pans any more appealing, the internet-favorite cookware brand has just come out with a miniature version of its Cast Iron Always Pan — and it’s almost too adorable to cook with.

Related Stories
Our Place Finally Does Ovenware
Seasoning a Cast-Iron Skillet? Experts Weigh In

The Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan will be pretty familiar to those who use the brand’s standard Cast Iron Always Pan. Like its larger sibling, the Tiny Always Pan has a cooking surface of black matte enameled cast iron that doesn’t require seasoning, paired with a glossy exterior in a range of signature colors. Also, like Our Place’s full-size cast iron pan, the Tiny edition works on all cooking surfaces — including induction stovetops — and can also transition to your oven or broiler.

our place mini cast iron pan
Our Place

And when Our Place describes this pan as “Tiny,” you should listen to them. With a diameter of 6.5” and a depth of just 1.4”, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is even smaller than the company’s non-cast iron Mini Always Pan. So what could be the possible purpose of such a minuscule pan, outside of looking cute as hell on your stovetop?

Well, according to Our Place, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is meant to function in tandem with the full-size Cast Iron Always Pan as a kind of kitchen sidekick. So while you’re cooking your main dish in the large pan, you can use the little fella for a sauce, side, or dessert. Of course, you can also cook single-serve dishes in the Tiny pan — really, its compact size gives you more versatility than you might think.

our place mini cast iron pan
Our Place

Priced at just $60, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is remarkably affordable for an heirloom-quality cast iron pan — especially one from such a highly regarded brand — even when accounting for its size. It’s available today in six signature Our Place colors, including Blue Salt, Lavender, Spice and more.

Our Place Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan
fromourplace.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Archive Your 'Fit Pics Using This iOS 16 Feature
J.Crew Is Having a Massive Sale-on-Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Red Wing Wants You to Wear Someone Else's Boots
Bose’s QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones Are $80 Off
Apple Watch Now Syncs with ActiveLook Eyewear
CoffeeB's Single-Use Coffee Maker Uses No Capsules
Trucker Jackets Don't Have to Be Made from Denim
These Are the Best Patio Furniture Sales
The Airstream Rangeline: a New, Affordable Camper
The Sonos Sub Mini Is An Affordable Subwoofer