In case you were under the impression that Our Place couldn’t make its pans any more appealing, the internet-favorite cookware brand has just come out with a miniature version of its Cast Iron Always Pan — and it’s almost too adorable to cook with.

The Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan will be pretty familiar to those who use the brand’s standard Cast Iron Always Pan. Like its larger sibling, the Tiny Always Pan has a cooking surface of black matte enameled cast iron that doesn’t require seasoning, paired with a glossy exterior in a range of signature colors. Also, like Our Place’s full-size cast iron pan, the Tiny edition works on all cooking surfaces — including induction stovetops — and can also transition to your oven or broiler.

And when Our Place describes this pan as “Tiny,” you should listen to them. With a diameter of 6.5” and a depth of just 1.4”, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is even smaller than the company’s non-cast iron Mini Always Pan. So what could be the possible purpose of such a minuscule pan, outside of looking cute as hell on your stovetop?

Well, according to Our Place, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is meant to function in tandem with the full-size Cast Iron Always Pan as a kind of kitchen sidekick. So while you’re cooking your main dish in the large pan, you can use the little fella for a sauce, side, or dessert. Of course, you can also cook single-serve dishes in the Tiny pan — really, its compact size gives you more versatility than you might think.

Priced at just $60, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is remarkably affordable for an heirloom-quality cast iron pan — especially one from such a highly regarded brand — even when accounting for its size. It’s available today in six signature Our Place colors, including Blue Salt, Lavender, Spice and more.

