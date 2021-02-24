Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

What Does Dogfish Head Know About Canned Cocktails?

More than you might guess. They've been in the spirits business for nearly two decades.

By Tyler Chin
canned cocktails
Dogfish Head

These days, the canned cocktail category is growing faster than Bruce Banner after stubbing his toe — and the latest brand to get in on the boozy trend is one of America's oldest craft breweries. Dogfish Head, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, has just announced it's releasing three canned cocktails — all of them with nationwide distribution.

Related Stories
25 Years on, Dogfish Head Is Still Getting Weird
The Best High-ABV Canned Cocktails for a Buzz

The new lineup of Dogfish Head canned cocktails include Blueberry Shrub vodka soda, Strawberry & Honeyberry vodka lemonade and Cherry Bergamot whiskey sour. Each canned cocktail clocks in at 7.0 percent ABV, and is made using spirits distilled by Dogfish Head Distilling Co. And if you're worried about spending your money on an unproven item, don't fret; even before the cocktails made it to shelves, Blueberry Shrub vodka soda won best ready-to-drink cocktail at the L.A. Spirits Awards.

Dogfish Head's entry into the canned cocktail business may seem out of the blue. After all, most people probably recognize Dogfish Head for its award-winning beers, such as 60 Minute IPA and SeaQuench Ale. But for nearly 20 years, the brewery has also been distilling spirits as the Dogfish Head Distilling Company. In 2015, the distillery finally made its spirits available to those in the mid-Atlantic; its new trio of canned cocktails will be the first time the rest of America will get a taste of Dogfish Head Distilling's work, however.

Dogfish Head's canned cocktails will be sold in four packs of 355-ml cans for around $12 a pop. Expect them to hit shelves as early as this week.

LEARN MORE

Related Story
Oat Milk Might Be the Next Big Thing in Craft Beer
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
These Are the Safest New Cars Sold in America
This New Folding Knife Is Innovative...and Massive
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Want an M1 MacBook? Now You Can Snag a Refurb One
Guenther Werks Is Building a Porsche 911 Speedster
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
A Special Longines Watch Gets a Titanium Makeover
How to Trim a Nylon NATO Strap
The Best Razors for Men
Your Swiss Army Knife's Awl Has a Surprising Use
5 Things to Know About the New Hyundai Ioniq 5