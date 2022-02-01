Two Black-Owned Spirit Brands Made One Epic Rum for Black History Month

In celebration of Black History month, two Black-owned spirit brands partnered up on a limited-edition bottle of rum. Ten to One, a rum brand, tapped Uncle Nearest, a whiskey brand, to create Bourbon Cask Finish Rum.

"Honoring our shared history, this collaboration celebrates the many Black spirits pioneers whose contributions to the industry have been largely forgotten. Today we stand proudly on their shoulders to deliver an inspired expression which makes for a stunning sipping experience featuring a beautiful progression of spiced apple, black currant and charred wood notes," Marc-Kwesi Farrell, Ten to One's founder, writes on the bottle's label.

Available starting today, Bourbon Cask Finish Rum takes Ten to One's dark rum and finds it finished in Uncle Nearest's 1856 Bourbon Cask Barrels. The dark rum is a blend of 8-year-old Barbados and Dominican column still rums, which is combined with rums from Jamaica and Trinidad. The time spent in Uncle Nearest's barrels gives the final product a creme brûlée-like flavor, as well as notes of toasted nuts and dark fruit. The rum is limited to 10,000 bottles and retails for $65.

Ten to One’s Bourbon Cask Finish Rum takes the brand’s dark rum and finishes it in Uncle Nearest’s 1856 Bourbon Cask Barrels. Ten to One Rum

Alongside the rum is the release of an illustrated cocktail recipe book called "Kindred Spirits." The book is a collection of 28 cocktail recipes — the number a reference to the number of days in Black History Month — which come from BIPOC mixologists and bartenders from across the United States. The book will be available as part of a bundle with the Bourbon Cask Finish Rum, as well as a standalone purchase.

Price: $65

SHOP NOW

