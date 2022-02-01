Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Bell & Ross Has a Watch for Every Type of Traveler
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Make Sure You Never Run Out of Storage

Two Black-Owned Spirit Brands Made One Epic Rum for Black History Month

To celebrate Black History Month, Ten to One and Uncle Nearest made a bourbon cask-finished rum.

By Tyler Chin
ten to one rum
Ten to One Rum

In celebration of Black History month, two Black-owned spirit brands partnered up on a limited-edition bottle of rum. Ten to One, a rum brand, tapped Uncle Nearest, a whiskey brand, to create Bourbon Cask Finish Rum.

Related Stories
The 21 Best Bourbons to Drink in 2022
The 14 Best Bottles of Rums You Can Buy in 2022

"Honoring our shared history, this collaboration celebrates the many Black spirits pioneers whose contributions to the industry have been largely forgotten. Today we stand proudly on their shoulders to deliver an inspired expression which makes for a stunning sipping experience featuring a beautiful progression of spiced apple, black currant and charred wood notes," Marc-Kwesi Farrell, Ten to One's founder, writes on the bottle's label.

Available starting today, Bourbon Cask Finish Rum takes Ten to One's dark rum and finds it finished in Uncle Nearest's 1856 Bourbon Cask Barrels. The dark rum is a blend of 8-year-old Barbados and Dominican column still rums, which is combined with rums from Jamaica and Trinidad. The time spent in Uncle Nearest's barrels gives the final product a creme brûlée-like flavor, as well as notes of toasted nuts and dark fruit. The rum is limited to 10,000 bottles and retails for $65.

ten to one rum
Ten to One’s Bourbon Cask Finish Rum takes the brand’s dark rum and finishes it in Uncle Nearest’s 1856 Bourbon Cask Barrels.
Ten to One Rum

Alongside the rum is the release of an illustrated cocktail recipe book called "Kindred Spirits." The book is a collection of 28 cocktail recipes — the number a reference to the number of days in Black History Month — which come from BIPOC mixologists and bartenders from across the United States. The book will be available as part of a bundle with the Bourbon Cask Finish Rum, as well as a standalone purchase.

Price: $65

SHOP NOW

Related Story
The Bourbon Drinker's Guide to Rum
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Is Ford Planning Revolutionary Truck Bed Tech?
Made In Just Launched Its New Dutch Oven
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Futuristic Truck Could Refuel in Seconds
The Best Home and Design Drops of January 2022
Rafael Nadal Wins Grand Slam Wearing a $1m Watch
Jeep Wants Crazy Money for the Grand Cherokee 4xe
Hand Sanitizer and Hand Soap, Explained
What You Should Know About Humanrace Skincare
Meet the All-New 2023 Toyota Sequoia
The Newest Ski Gear Inspires Us to Hit the Slopes