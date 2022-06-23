For the past 17 years, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has delved into the shenanigans of the five proprietors of the fictional Paddy's Pub — a group known both to themselves, theiir their fans and their (very few) friend as The Gang. (They aren't known for being the most upstanding citizens.)

Last year, with the show hitting its 15th season, it became the longest-running live-action sitcom ever. And in commemoration of its history-making run, its three co-creators have teamed up to release a new whiskey, called Four Walls.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators and stars Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day are the latest celebrities to dip their toe into the spirits world. But instead of being a way to quickly line their pockets — which we're sure will be a potential storyline for a future episode — sales of Four Walls will go towards helping hospitality workers across Pennsylvania.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars released Four Walls, which comprises two whiskeys: one ultra-premium offering and one for casual drinkers. Sales from both will benefit Pennsylvania hospitality workers. Four Walls Whiskey

"We wanted to create a brand celebrating the four walls that have held our favorite memories in and kept our troubles out," Howerton said in a press release.

McElhenney says that during filming of season 15 of It's Always Sunny, they were seeing bars shut down amid the pandemic. "So, we decided to source some really great whiskeys and create something as a tribute to the bar and kick it off by giving back,” he said.

Four Walls comprises two whiskeys to start. One is a single-barrel, cask-strength Irish whiskey, which retails for $1,000 and is limited to just 755 bottles. It also includes autographs from the three stars, which adds to its high price tag.

The other Four Walls whiskey is a bit more wallet-friendly, for the casual It's Always Sunny fan. The Bartender's Blend, which goes for $90, is a blended Irish and Straight Pennsylvania Rye. According to Four Walls, it's "blended for bartenders," and designed to make an excellent base for a cocktail.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sales from both Four Walls whiskeys will be donated to the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association's HARP. The two bottles are available for sale from the Four Walls website, and The Gang plans to put out more expressions in the future.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io