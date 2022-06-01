Today's Top Stories
'Peaky Blinders' Fans Will Love This New Bushmills Whiskey

Heck, even if you don't watch 'Peaky Blinders,' you'll want to drink this whiskey.

By Tyler Chin
bushmills peaky blinders
Bushmills

The Peaky Blinders gang may not be real — but that hasn't stopped the show's fictional company, Shelby Company Ltd., from breaking through the screen to collaborate with legendary Irish whiskey brand Bushmills on a whiskey that celebrates the popular show.

Ahead of Peaky Blinders's final season airing on Netflix in the U.S. on June 10, Bushmills has released Bushmills Prohibition Recipe Irish Whiskey. The whiskey release follows the announcement earlier this year that Bushmills would be the official whiskey brand of Peaky Blinders, which had featured vintage-style bottles of Bushmills as a prop.

Whiskey plays a huge role in the show, so it makes sense for Bushmills to want to release a whiskey for fans to sip as the final season makes its U.S. premiere. The bottle itself, a limited-edition offering, is a recreation of a 1920s-style Bushmills bottle, featuring a blue-tinted glass and visible cork lid. Leader of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby (otherwise known as actor Cillian Murphy), has his headshot featured prominently on the label, making this bottle feel like it was stolen off the Peaky Blinders set.

The 92-proof whiskey is a blend of ex-bourbon barrel aged-whiskeys that were aged between three to five years. As a non-chill filtered whiskey, it has a weightier mouthfeel that also packs in extra flavor. Some prominent tasting notes of the whiskey include sweet almonds, dried orange peel and vanilla.

The new whiskey is both a celebration of Peaky Blinders and Bushmills, which is the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery and one of the few distilleries to survive the 13-year period of American Prohibition.

As a limited-edition release, Bushmills Prohibition Recipe Irish Whiskey won't be around for long. Even as a non-whiskey drinker, fans of the show may want to pick up the bottle just for the commemorative nature of the bottle.

Price: $46

SHOP NOW

