Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Water-Ready Sandals Meant for Beach Fanatics
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are the Best Irish Whiskies to Buy in 2022, According to Experts

You don't need to celebrate St. Patrick's Day to enjoy these highly covetable Irish whiskeys.

By Tyler Chin
irish whiskeys
Katelyn Tucker Photography

If you're only paying attention to Scotch and bourbon, you're missing out on the impressive world of Irish whiskeys. Earlier this year, 70 judges gathered to taste nearly 5,000 spirits for the annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition, or SFWSC, the world's largest spirits judging competition. Finalists for each category of booze have been slowly rolling out, and now the results for Irish whiskey have been shared.

As finalists, these Irish whiskeys will be going head to head again to determine Best of Class and Best in Show winners, which will be revealed in June. For the Irish whiskey category, these are the seven bottles that have earned Double Gold and will compete for the competition's top honors.

Blended Irish Whiskey

Bunratty Irish Whiskey Premium Blend with Peated Malt

bunratty triple cask
Bunratty

ABV: 43%

This non-chill-filtered Irish whiskey is a blend of malt and grain whiskeys, which is aged in bourbon Oloroso sherry and virgin oak casks.

Price: $33

SHOP NOW

Jameson Bow Street 18 Year Old Irish Whiskey

jameson bow street 18 years cask strength
Jameson

ABV: 55.3%

Bow Street 18 is Jameson's rarest whiskey, released once a year at cask strength. A blend of three whiskeys is aged in European and American oak casks at Midleton Distillery, before being finished in first-fill bourbon barrels.

Price: $155

SHOP NOW

Single Malt Irish Whiskey

The Quiet Man 8 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

the quiet man 8 year old
Flaviar

ABV: 40%

The Quiet Man is a collaborative effort between St. Louis-based Luxco Company and Niche Drinks in Derry, Northern Ireland, making this the first Irish whiskey bottled in Derry in over a century. The single malt is aged for eight years, and its low ABV makes this an excellent easy-drinking dram.

Bushmills 16 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

bushmills single malt 16 yr
Bushmills

ABV: 40%

Bushmill's 16-year-old single malt is aged for 15 years in Oloroso sherry casks and bourbon-seasoned casks before finishing in port wine barrels. This bottle shows how Bushmills (and Irish whiskey in general) is taking over in 2022 — and beyond.

Price: $135

SHOP NOW

Pure Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Redbreast 27 Year Old Pure Pot Still Irish Whiskey

redbreast 27 year old
Redbreast

ABV: 53.5%

With great age comes an even greater price tag. This 27-year-old Irish whiskey is one of Redbreast's most premium offerings having spent nearly three decades in a combination of combination of used bourbon and used sherry casks.

Price: $568

SHOP NOW

Redbreast 12 Year Old Cask Strength Pure Pot Still Irish Whiskey

redbreast 12 year old cask strength
Flaviar

ABV: 58%

Redbreast swept the pure pot still Irish whiskey category, and its 12-year-old makes for a more affordable option than its 27-year-old counterpart.

Price: $114

SHOP NOW

Irish Poitín

Mad March Hare Irish Poitín

mad march hare irish poitín
ReserveBar

ABV: 40%

This isn't a whiskey, but it deserves a shoutout. Poitín is an unaged spirit, which is essentially Ireland's take on moonshine. Mad March's is made of malted barley, distilled three times, then cut with Irish spring water.

Price: $42

SHOP NOW

Related Story
The Best Scotch Whiskies, According to Experts
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Whiskey
The Best Scotch Whiskies, According to Experts
Jack Daniel's Drops 2 Bottled-in-Bond Whiskeys
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 22 Best Bourbons to Drink in 2022
These Two $30 Scotches Are the Best You Can Buy
The 21 Best Scotch Whiskies You Can Buy in 2022
What Is Bottled-in-Bond?
20 Women Who Are Making Waves in Whiskey
A$AP Rocky Releases a New Whisky Brand
Ardbeg Accidentally Made a Weirdly Great Scotch
Buffalo Trace's Latest Bourbon Goes Big With a NFT