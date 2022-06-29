If Old No. 7 is the only thing that comes to mind when you think of Jack Daniel's, well, you don't know Jack. The Jack Daniel Distillery is low-key producing some of the best whiskey around these days. Look no further than Jack Daniel's Bottled-in-Bond expressions released a couple months ago, or last year's fourth annual 2021 Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof.

During the bottling of the Single Barrel Coy Hill, 55 barrels were found to have lost too much juice to "angel's share," the whiskey lost to evaporation. Those barrels didn't have enough whiskey left to be bottled as Single Barrel selections, but Jack Daniel's found a way to salvage what was left and offer it to whiskey drinkers. The result: Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof.

The Small Batch Special Release is Jack Daniel's highest-proof whiskey ever, owing to the fact that the leftover whiskey in those 55 barrels were super-concentrated. The barrels were batched together by flavor profile, which resulted in five batches ranging from 71.8 percent ABV to 77.55 percent ABV.

"We batched the barrels to craft unique profiles at five proof points highlighting the characteristics of this special liquid and developed a new higher compression cork specifically designed for this expression," Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel's master distiller, says in a press release. "It’s an exciting time at Jack Daniel’s as we continue to push innovation and experimentation in our whiskey-making while showcasing everything the Jack Daniel Distillery has to offer."

Coy Hill has the unique distinction of being the highest-elevated rolling hill on the distillery's property. Because of this, the extreme weather and maturation conditions affect the whiskey that's made there unlike anywhere else at the distillery. The Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof smells like creme brûlée, with notes of rich molasses and concentrated barrel spice.

The whiskey will be available in 375=milliliter bottles, and it's recommended to keep the bottle upright at all times (until it's time to pour, of course.) Bottles will only be available in Tennessee and at Jack Daniel Distillery's White Rabbit Bottle Shop starting on July 1, with a suggest price of $55.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io