Jack Daniel's is the world's best-selling whiskey brand owed largely in part to the success of its Old No. 7. Its success, however, means very little to the whiskey enthusiast community — except Jack might actually be churning out some highly covetable whiskeys, especially of late. Its latest releases — two new bottled-in-bond expressions — are aimed towards those who don't just want a Jack and Coke.

As part of its new Bonded series, the Jack Daniel distillery has released Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey. As bottled-in-bond whiskeys, the two expressions meet the qualifications outlined in the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897.

The act – which at the time was passed to protect consumers from drinking bad or tainted spirits — specifies that for a whiskey to be called bottled-in-bond, it must be produced at the same distillery in one distilling season, then aged for at least four years under federal government supervision, then cut and bottled at 100 proof.

The Bonded Tennessee Whiskey is essentially a beefier version of Jack's Old No. 7. Jack Daniel's Bonded has the same mashbill — 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley and eight percent rye — as the ubiquitous Old No. 7. with the added benefit of having the bottled-in-bond certification. According to the brand, Bonded has notes of "caramel, rich oak and spice."

On the other hand, the Triple Mash is a blend of three Jack Daniel's bottled-in-bond whiskeys: 60 percent rye, 20 percent Tennessee whiskey and 20 percent American malt. The resulting whiskey has, what Jack Daniel's calls "pleasant notes of honey, malt and soft oak."

The two new whiskeys will be available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $30 for Bonded and $33 for Triple Mash. Both whiskeys were available for presale on ReserveBar, but have since sold out.

