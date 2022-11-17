Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
Weller 12 Just Made a Cameo in ‘Yellowstone’
4
The 2022 GP100: The Best New Products of the Year
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Dutton Clan from 'Yellowstone' Has Exceptional Taste in Whiskey: Weller 12

The powerful ranch family definitely has a good bourbon hookup.

By Johnny Brayson
yellowstone gif
Paramount

The highly-anticipated season five premiere of Yellowstone landed this week with a shocking double episode — and while I’ll avoid discussing any spoilers for those who haven’t yet caught up on the western drama, I would like to talk about one aspect of the first episode: the Duttons’ stellar choice of whiskey.

Related Stories
Yes, You Can Buy This Jacket from 'Yellowstone'
Lodge Wants You to Cook Like You're on Yellowstone
In Montana, Luke Grimes Is Free from Distractions

In one particular scene in the premiere episode, “One Hundred Years Is Nothing,” John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is riding in the back of an SUV with daughter Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and son Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). The mood is tense, so Beth unzips her purse and hauls out a bottle of whiskey. “Want a whiskey, Daddy?” she asks.

And since that whiskey happens to be Weller 12-Year Bourbon, John naturally accepts the offer...and before you know, it all three Duttons are throwing back this hooch while cruising down the road. So what’s the story behind this whiskey?

yellowstone gif
Paramount

Bourbon aficionados are no doubt already familiar with the allure of Weller 12. Part of the Buffalo Trace Distillery family of brands, Weller is the original wheated whiskey, and it used to be both a hidden gem and a major bargain. Before Pappy Van Winkle’s recent resurgence caused the ongoing pandemonium surrounding wheated bourbon, Weller 12 could easily be found on shelves and cost around 20 bucks a bottle. These days, it fetches several hundred from resellers — if you’re lucky enough to even find a bottle.

Obviously, given the Duttons’ powerful connections, they had no problem procuring themselves a bottle of the good stuff. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if they have a whole cabinet full of the stuff back at the ranch. If you, too, want to drink like the Duttons, you can try scoring a bottle of Weller 12 below. Just, y'know, don't drink it behind the wheel.

Weller 12 Year Bourbon
drizly.com
$249.99
SHOP NOW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Electric Corvette: What You Need to Know
These Eddie Bauer Jackets Arrived Just in Time
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Upgrade Your Winter Gear With These New Releases
Whiskey Peaks Glasses Are on Sale Now
The Porsche 911 Dakar is the Ultimate Off-Road 911
New Balance's 574 Sneaker Reimagined
Introducing Issue Nineteen, The Winter Preview
Kiamichi Whiskey: Kings of Leon Goes Big on Ryes
Save Big on Modern Menswear at Taylor Stitch
Sleeping Bags for Your Feet? That's Right