The 23 Best Bourbons to Drink in 2023

Everything you ever wanted to know about America’s favorite brown spirit, including, of course, the best bottles you can actually buy.

By Will Price, and Johnny Brayson
best bourbon gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Bourbon, the Great American Spirit, is not as simple as one might think. Despite the increasing demand (and price) for much-hyped bottles, bourbon is an every-person drink. At the end of the day, it's a blue-collar spirit, made by thirsty farmers, for thirsty farmers. But underneath its fundamentals swims a deep sea of factors — additional rules and regulations, hype machines and deceptive marketing, false myths and a boom that began in 2008 and is still going strong today — that make bourbon more complex than it seems. Sour mash and bottled-in-bond, non-distiller-producers and high-ryes. Where’s the thirsty modern man, farmer or otherwise, to begin? We asked whiskey personality and author Fred Minnick to uncover which bottles of bourbon lining the shelves are actually worthy of your bar cart. From your daily sipper to the best bottle to bring to a party, here are the best bourbons to drink in 2023.

      What Is Bourbon?

      Bourbon is a type of whiskey that needs to meet a few criteria to officially be called "bourbon." First, bourbon can only be made in America, and its grain bill must include at least 51 percent of corn. Bourbon always has to be aged in new charred oak barrels at no more than 125 proof (or 62.5 percent alcohol), and it's not allowed to include any additives or colorings. At a minimum, bourbon must be 80 proof (or 40 percent alcohol), with its mash never allowed to exceed 160 proof (or 80 percent alcohol).

      What Is the Best Bourbon?

      We don't believe there is one "best" bourbon, but there are bottles that are best for certain moments. If you're making drinks, we prefer the light and spicy Four Roses bourbon. If you want craft bourbon, we love New Riff's dedication to Bottled-in-Bond whiskey-making and rich flavor profiles. Looking for something on the cheap? Evan William's Black Label is hard to beat for the money. For our money, the best do-it-all bourbon is Knob Creek's 9-year-old Small Batch offering. Here's the rub.

      Bourbon Terms to Know

      Straight Bourbon Whiskey: Bourbon that is stored in charred new oak for at least two years. It can be a blend of multiple straight bourbon whiskeys as long as they're all produced in the same state.

      Bottled in Bond: Under the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, a bottled-in-bond spirit must be produced by one distillery in the same distilling season, then aged under federal supervision and cut and bottled at 100 proof.

      Sour Mash: A fermentation technique used by almost all bourbon distillers that employs pre-fermented mash from a previous distilling in a new mash. The sour mash prevents wild yeast from entering the mash and causing infections.

      Proof: The percentage of alcohol, displayed as double that of the alcohol percentage.

      High Rye: A bourbon with a higher than normal percentage of mash bill made up of rye (as opposed to using more corn, wheat, or barley, the other main grains used in bourbon mash). This tends to produce spicier flavors in the bourbon.

      Wheated: A bourbon with a higher than normal percentage of mash bill made up of wheat (the main grain remains corn). This tends to produce a softer, less spicy whiskey.

      Small Batch: A subjective term signaling a bourbon made using a select number of barrels or recipes in a blended bottling.

      Single Barrel: A bourbon made using single barrels, providing a higher range of variation in flavor and the chance at specific, unique characteristics.

      Non-Distiller Producers (NDP): Companies that purchase their whiskey from someone else rather than making it themselves. This is not a new phenomenon and it plays a large role in blended bourbons.

      About the Expert

      We relied on one of the most-esteemed bourbon experts in America, Fred Minnick. He has written multiple books on bourbon, has served as a judge at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the World Whiskey Awards, is the founder of Bourbon+ magazine, was the former lead American whiskey reviewer at Whiskey Advocate, hosts The Fred Minnick Show podcast (about bourbon) and is the Bourbon Authority for the Kentucky Derby Museum. Simply put, Minnick knows bourbon better than almost anyone in America. He has contributed frequently to our bourbon coverage over the years and is someone we regard as a friend.

      New and Upcoming Releases

      Our inclusions in this guide are based on real-world testing and firsthand expert feedback, but there are a few new and upcoming bourbons we haven't had a chance to try yet that still warranted a mention. You may or may not see these bottles show up in a more official form in a future version of this guide once we've tried them ourselves.

      Hardin’s Creek Jacob’s Well: In summer 2022, bourbon legend Jim Beam launched a new high-end label called Hardin’s Creek. The label launched with just two bourbons in its portfolio: the two-year Colonel James B. Beam and the more premium Jacob’s Well. The latter is a blend of a 16-year-old bourbon and a 15-year-old high-rye bourbon that pays tribute to the family’s first distiller, Jacob Beam, and it’s said to be some of the best bourbon being produced at the busy distillery. It has a suggested MSRP of $150, and Reserve Bar is your best bet for snagging a bottle.

      Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon      :       Every year for the past eight years, Texas-based distillery Garrison Brothers has released their fan-favorite Cowboy Bourbon: an uncut and unfiltered straight bourbon that’s produced in limited numbers. For 2022, the rugged western whiskey is a blend of 8- and 9-year-old barrels from the distillery and clocks in at a whopping 134.8 proof. Tasting notes include monkey bread aroma and Texas-style Dublin Dr. Pepper, making for one interesting palate. Production is limited to 8,600 bottles nationwide, and it sells for $250.

      Pappy Van Winkle 2022 Lineup      :       No list of the best bourbons is complete without a mention of Pappy Van Winkle. The holy grail of bourbon brands announced its annual slate of whiskeys in October 2022, and the release includes a total of five bourbons along with a rye. The bourbons range from the $70, 107-proof Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10-Year-Old to the top-shelf, 95.6-proof Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old, which has a suggested retail price of $300. As with all Pappy releases, the actual price you’ll pay for a bottle will likely be significantly more, but in a welcome change of pace, the yields were higher in 2022 than in previous years, so more bottles were available than usual.

      Dread River Master Series by Eboni Major: Eboni Major is one of the rising stars of the bourbon world. The first Black blender at a major distillery, Major previously made waves as the Whiskey Blender at Bulleit. Now, she's struck out on her own, and in the tail-end of 2022 she debuted her first independent effort — a tribute to her hometown of Birmingham, Alabama put out by the city's upstart distillery, Dread River. A 100-proof blend of 2017 and 2019 bourbons, Major's mix — which is the first in Dread River's new Master Series — has tasting notes of cherry, apples, oak and light vanilla. It went up for preorder in January 2023 with a retail price of $115.

      The Best Bourbons to Drink in 2023

      Best Overall Bourbon
      Knob Creek Small Batch 9-Year Bourbon
      $40 AT MASHANDGRAPE.COM
      • Proof: 100
      • Average Price: $30 – $40
      • Tasting Notes: Marmalade, honey, maple

      In a whiskey market that's become increasingly fragmented and allocated, Knob Creek's classic small batch bourbon distinguishes itself. It's our best overall bourbon not by way of life-altering tasting notes — which include marmalade, honey and maple — but by stuffing the stat sheet in a way no other bourbon can. It is available everywhere and thus resistant to the price gouging associated with brands like Buffalo Trace. Its 100 proof retains a full body and mixes bonafides without lighting your mouth on fire. And this year the brand got its 9-year age guarantee back, too. If you're looking for the best value in bourbon, just get this.

        Best Splurge Bourbon
        Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon
        $86 AT DRIZLY
        • Proof: 125+
        • Average Price: $65
        • Tasting Notes: Heath Bar, cinnamon candy, roasted vanilla

        This bourbon won Whisky Advocate’s whiskey of the year, and Minnick was on the tasting panel. “It was very, very nice bourbon,” he says, wistfully. It has none of the harshness you’d expect from a 133.2 proof bourbon, and doesn’t undergo chill filtering — instead just using light filtration to remove barrel char flakes. Tasting notes include Heath Bar and leather on the nose, with cinnamon candies, roasted vanilla and rye coming through in the palate.

          Best Budget Bourbon
          Evan Williams Black
          $27 AT DRIZLY
          • Proof: 86
          • Average Price: $20
          • Tasting Notes: Oak, caramel, brown sugar

          “If Evan Williams were to sell this whiskey to someone else, that brand would mark it up to $40, and people would be happy buying it,” Minnick says. But Evan Williams is a value brand. So its whiskey, at a great proof point of 86 and an age that Minnick says is roughly five-and-a-half years old, goes for less than $20. “It’s a fantastic bourbon, especially for the money,” he says. “You can get a lot of satisfaction out of that.” It's a classic tasting bourbon with notes of oak, caramel and brown sugar.

            Best Cocktail Bourbon
            Four Roses Bourbon
            Drizly
            $24 AT DRIZLY
            • Proof: 80
            • Average Price: $12 – $20
            • Tasting Notes: Floral essence, fresh fruit, spice

            “This is such a dynamic whiskey,” Minnick says. “And it’s the best cocktail bourbon out there.” Four Roses is a highly regarded distillery, with a high-rye mash bill that produces an extra spiciness to go along with its fruity and floral notes, and a concentration on yeast that has been “eye-opening” for the bourbon world. They’ve also led the way in transparency. “They’ll tell you everything there is to know about their whiskey — they don’t hide the mash bill, the distillation proof. I presume you could ask ’em how much their CEO makes and they’d tell you,” Minnick says.

              Best Craft Bourbon
              New Riff Bottled-in-Bond
              New Riff
              $44 AT DRIZLY
              • Proof: 100
              • Average Price: $40
              • Tasting Notes: Rye spice, vanilla, oak

              New Riff Distilling was founded in 2014. “Relative to Kentucky, they’ve been around for a few days. The rest of the nation is just kinda getting to know ’em,” Minnick says. The mash bill here, made entirely of non-GMO grains, is 65 percent corn, 30 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley. Lots of rye spices mingle with sweet vanilla on the palate here.

                Best Underrated Bourbon
                Old Grand Dad 114
                Drizly
                $30 AT DRIZLY
                • Proof: 114
                • Average Price: $25 – $35
                • Tasting Notes: Honey, bitter orange, warming spices

                In 2017, Jim Beam’s Old Grand-Dad line of whiskeys was nearly axed. Now, thanks to rising whiskey prices and a consistently strong product, the brand — shortened to OGD by fans — has a cult following. Because it’s not a “hype” whiskey, doesn’t have a famous name and isn’t a limited release, it doesn’t get talked about — but I challenge you to find a bourbon with this much firepower at the price point. Its relatively low-corn mashbill (only 63 percent) is also unique, utilizing a staggering amount of rye and malted barley, creating a spicy bourbon ideal for drinking on the rocks or in a cocktail.

                  Best New Bourbon
                  George Dickel 8 Year Bourbon
                  Total Wine
                  $38 AT TOTAL WINE
                  • Proof: 90
                  • Average Price: $25 – $35
                  • Tasting Notes: Vanilla, cherry, almond toffee

                  Ninety-nine percent of Dickel products are officially Tennessee Whisky, not bourbon. Like in-state rivals Jack Daniel's, the brand is keen to remind drinkers that the two are not the same (even though they kind of are). First released in 2021, Dickel 8-Year Bourbon is the company's first official foray into bourbon whiskey, and it's a value-driven powerhouse. For something around $30, you get an expertly blended whiskey aged a minimum of 8 years with notes of cherry, orange, almond toffee and oak and bottled at a casual 90 proof. Its price, proof and age suggest it could be your next home bar staple.

                    Best Budget Sipper
                    Larceny Small Batch Bourbon
                    Drizly
                    $35 AT DRIZLY
                    • Proof: 92
                    • Average Price: $20 – $25
                    • Tasting Notes: Butterscotch, toffee, honey

                    With tasting notes that include butterscotch, toffee, caramel and honey, this is one for the sweet tooths. “This has an incredible sweetness to it,” Minnick says. “It’s not complex, but the sweetness is really nice — the way it hits the palate. It’s a good, inexpensive, wheated everyday sipper.”

                      Best Bourbon to Pair With Food
                      Maker's Mark
                      Drizly
                      $32 AT DRIZLY
                      • Proof: 90
                      • Average Price: $30 – $35
                      • Tasting Notes: Caramel, oak, vanilla

                      Minnick has a unique use for one of bourbon’s classic names. “I drink so much Makers with BBQ,” he says. Its mellow balance — helped by the prominent caramel notes of its wheated mash bill — doesn’t overpower meaty flavors.

                        Best Kentucky Straight Bourbon
                        Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
                        Drizly
                        $34 AT DRIZLY
                        • Proof: 94
                        • Average Price: $25 – $35
                        • Tasting Notes: Caramel, nutmeg, mint

                        Though it shares DNA with other Heaven Hill bourbons like Evan Williams and Henry McKenna, Elijah Craig Small Batch is balanced, with extra maltiness. “It’s got so much caramel, and a beautiful nutmeg note,” Minnick says. “This is all about the sweetness.”

                          Best Bourbon for a Party
                          Early Times Bottled-in-Bond
                          Drizly
                          $24 AT DRIZLY
                          • Proof: 100
                          • Average Price: $25
                          • Tasting Notes: Caramel corn, shortbread cookie, cinnamon

                          No one cared about Early Times until Sazerac (Buffalo Trace Distillery) bought it from Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel's, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve). The whiskey inside Early Times' wicked affordable Bottled-in-Bond expression is Brown-Forman-made, though, and it has that sweet-and-smooth Basil Hayden's thing going on, just more a more solid boozy backbone with a recurring note of caramel corn throughout. Oh, and it's sold in liters.

                            Best Gateway Bourbon
                            Four Roses
                            Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
                            Drizly
                            $39 AT DRIZLY
                            • Proof: 90
                            • Average Price: $30 – $35
                            • Tasting Notes: Red berries, sweet oak, dried spice

                            Four Roses’s upgrade over its standard offering blends 180 barrels of four different recipes per bottling. “If you love cinnamon notes, you’ll love this,” Minnick says. It’s more complex than regular FR, but still drinks easy. “It’s what I want to sip at a ballgame.”

                              Best Versatile Bourbon
                              Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
                              Drizly
                              $70 AT DRIZLY
                              • Proof: 90.4
                              • Average Price: $50
                              • Tasting Notes: Vanilla, caramel, honey apple

                              Don't take Woodford Reserve's Double Oaked's ubiquity for mediocrity. The spirit is one of those rare drinks that is loved by both bourbon enthusiasts and amateurs. While there's no age statement on the bottle, it's believed that Double Oaked is aged for at least six years. The juice starts its time in a new charred oak barrel (as it should) before its dumped into a second charred oak barrel that's been more deeply toasted. This makes a wonderful sipper or gift to a friend, and since Woodford Reserve is the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby, you best believe this makes an excellent base to a mint julep with its myriad notes of fruit and spice.

                                Most Nuanced Bourbon
                                Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon
                                Drizly
                                $64 AT DRIZLY
                                • Proof: 115
                                • Average Price: $60 – $70
                                • Tasting Notes: Maple syrup, green peppercorn, s'mores

                                It’s bottled at 115 proof — “for this distillery, that’s the perfect proof,” Minnick says. “I’m going through a bottle a month. The notes kind of just linger. You can have five different notes hitting at once. I believe that to be the definition of nuance.” Among that plethora of lingering notes, you'll find interesting tastes like maple syrup, green peppercorn, coriander, and even a s'mores-like finish of chocolate, graham cracker and toasted marshmallow.

                                  Best Bourbon to Drink Neat
                                  Four Roses Single Barrel
                                  Drizly
                                  $50 AT DRIZLY
                                  • Proof: 100
                                  • Average Price: $40 – $50
                                  • Tasting Notes: Plum, cocoa, vanilla

                                  Made using a single recipe and barrel per bottle, it’s between seven and eight years old and has more complexity than the Small Batch. “For being the same brand as the Small Batch, they taste very different. This one is more of a sipper. I want to really sit there and think about it when I’m drinking it,” Minnick says. Plum, pear, cocoa and vanilla are among the tasting notes here.

                                    Best Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
                                    Henry McKenna Single Barrel
                                    Drizly
                                    $70 AT DRIZLY
                                    • Proof: 100
                                    • Average Price: $50 – $75 (price varies store-to-store)
                                    • Tasting Notes: Honey, herbal, spicy

                                    The McKenna distillery was established in 1855, founded by the noted Irish immigrant distiller. Seagrams closed the business in the 1970s, and Heaven Hill purchased the brand name in 1994, but no longer uses the original recipe; as Minnick notes in his book, “The original yeast, mashbill, and flavor profile are gone, lost with time.” But one thing the new bottle does have is time: its 10 year age statement makes it one of the older bourbons at this price range. Take heed, though, since it somewhat controversially took home “Best in Show, Whiskey” at San Francisco World Spirits Competition a few years ago it’s been harder to come by, and more expensive than it used to be. The taste is sweet and spicy with a hint of herbaceousness.

                                      Best Wheated Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
                                      Wilderness Trail 6-Year Bourbon
                                      Total Wine
                                      $55 AT TOTAL WINE
                                      • Proof: 100
                                      • Average Price: $65 – $75
                                      • Tasting Notes: Fruit, nuts, candy

                                      Craft bourbon's rep is tarnished by a few bad apples makes subpar whiskey. Wilderness Trail does not make subpar whiskey. One of the few universally praised non-macro whiskey makers in the U.S., its 6-year-old offering is Bottled-in-Bond, sweet mash bourbon with flavor that suggests the "6" on the label is a typo — this bourbon tastes significantly older. Whether it's the softer flavor imparted by the sweet mash (the vast majority of modern bourbon is sour mashed) or the distiller's proprietary "infusion mashing" process or something else entirely, the result is a wicked, wicked pour.

                                        Best Giftable Bourbon
                                        Russell's Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon
                                        Drizly
                                        $40 AT DRIZLY
                                        • Proof: 90
                                        • Average Price: $40
                                        • Tasting Notes: Caramel, vanilla, spicy

                                        Don't tell your bourbon-drinking friends, but Russell's spicy-caramel-and-vanilla-tasting Reserve 10-year-old bourbon is one of the best values in the bourbon world. Age statement in the double digits for $40 or less? Yes. Produced by a respected distiller (Wild Turkey)? Yes. Nice, easy-drinking proof? Yes. This is what you drink when you need a break from barrel-proof juice.

                                          Best High-End Craft Bourbon
                                          Stellum Bourbon
                                          Caskers
                                          $50 AT CASKERS
                                          • Proof: 115 (varies by bottling)
                                          • Average Price: $55
                                          • Tasting Notes: Cotton candy, cayenne pepper, macadamia nuts

                                          One of the best new whiskeys of recent memory, Stellum is a more affordable Barrell Bourbon. It's a cask strength blend created by the blending masters at Barrell Craft Spirits and it is a doozy. It's made up of whiskeys from Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky, with ages ranging from 4 to 16 years old. It has a highly complex taste, with everything from cotton candy and cayenne pepper to macadamia nuts and underripe blackberries showing up across the nose and palate. It's dynamic and well worth the $55 sticker price.

                                          Best Pappy Van Winkle Alternative
                                          Weller Bourbon 12-Year
                                          $287 AT CASKERS
                                          • Proof: 90
                                          • Average Price: $300
                                          • Tasting Notes: Wheat, creamed corn, toasted vanilla

                                          Pappy Van Winkle’s impossible-to-find wheated bourbon has become such a hype monster that other wheated bourbons from Buffalo Trace’s portfolio have seen their own popularity skyrocket due to their proximity. Case in point is the original wheated bourbon, Weller’s signature 12-year bourbon. While it has an MSRP of just $40 (and costing half that much just a couple of years ago), it’s become one of the industry’s hottest bottles more recently, and these days market prices hover around $300. If you can get your hands on the bottle — like the Dutton clan did in season 5 of Yellowstone — you’ll be treated to notes of creamed corn, toasted vanilla and a heavy dose of wheat. Our tester found that the 12-year is a little rough around the edges neat — it is meant to be an affordable bourbon, after all — but dropping in an ice cube really opens up its sweet wheat side.

                                          Best Deep-Cut Bourbon
                                          Old Ezra 7-Year-Old
                                          Drizly
                                          $66 AT DRIZLY
                                          • Proof: 117
                                          • Average Price: ~$50
                                          • Tasting Notes: Brown sugar, vanilla, oak

                                          Luxco’s Old Ezra line could be one of the best-kept secrets in whiskey. Bourbon with an age statement and available at barrel strength for a good price? That’s nuts in today’s whiskey world. It's got a good amount of heat on account of being 117 proof, but you'll still be able to make out classic bourbon tasting notes like caramel, brown sugar, vanilla and oak.

                                            Best Blended Bourbon
                                            Barrell Craft Spirits 15 Year Old Bourbon
                                            Caskers
                                            $194 AT CASKERS

                                            You might notice there isn’t a price, proof, tasting notes or distillery information listed on this pick. That’s because Barrell is, at this moment, the best blender of American whiskey there is (they have the trophy case to prove it). Each of its releases makes clear what went into it — distillery location, whiskey age, proof, etc. — and all are worth seeking out. Barrell is a blender, not a distiller, and the flavor mastery of founder Joe Beatrice and master distiller Tripp Stimson have won the old bourbon guard over. “It won my American Whiskey of the Year award [in 2018] in a blind tasting,” Minnick says. “It’s got so much flavor to it, so much complexity — it’s just brilliant whiskey.”

                                            Best Grail Bourbon
                                            William Larue Weller Bourbon
                                            Drizly
                                            $1,000 AT DRIZLY
                                            • Proof: 120+
                                            • Average Price: $800+
                                            • Tasting Notes: Nougat, figs, caramel corn

                                            “Are we including bottles that are impossible to find?” Minnick asks. Sure. This treasure from Buffalo Trace’s Antique collection does its namesake a service, representing some of the world’s best wheated bourbon, a style Weller himself pioneered. It's not lacking in sweetness, with tasting notes of nougat, figs, dates and caramel corn. “If God gave birth to a bourbon child, this is what it would taste like,” Minnick says. “It’s so fucking amazing.”

