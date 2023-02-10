During the bourbon boom of the past several years, a lot of our favorite bottles have become nearly impossible to find — at least without paying highly-inflated prices on the secondary market. And it just so happens that many of the hardest bottles to track down come out of the Buffalo Trace Distillery, with bourbons such as Weller, Blanton’s and especially anything from Pappy van Winkle all reaching near-mythic status. But that could soon change, as Buffalo Trace is set to double production of its whiskeys.

How is Buffalo Trace doubling whiskey production?

The brand has opened a new stillhouse that’s 40 feet tall and capable of producing 60 gallons of whiskey a day. It’s a duplicate of the distillery’s existing still, and Buffalo Trace itself said in a press release that this will allow them to double production on “Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Weller, Blanton’s, E.H. Taylor Jr. and the rest of the whiskeys in its portfolio.”

The new stillhouse is the crowing achievement in an ongoing $1.2 billion expansion at the distillery that had already resulted in a 50% increase in supply over the past five years. Now, those numbers will be pushed considerably higher, as the new stillhouse is resulting in all-time-high levels of whiskey production at Buffalo Trace.

Buffalo Trace’s new stillhouse is allowing the distillery to double its whiskey production. Courtesy

Will Pappy Van Winkle be easier to find?

Pappy Van Winkle was notably absent from the brand’s quote about which whiskeys are seeing production doubled at Buffalo Trace, but it does technically fall under “the rest of the whiskeys in its portfolio.” I reached out to a representative from the brand to confirm that Pappy’s production is being doubled as well, and received the news that it is.

However, it's still going to take a while before the ramped-up production levels make a difference in the amount of Pappy on the shelf, due to the long periods of time it takes to age Pappy. "While we are increasing production of all of our whiskies, including Pappy Van Winkle, keep in mind that when factoring in aging (the youngest Van Winkle is 10 years of age, the oldest is 23 years of age), it will be at least a decade before we see production increases from the new still are ready for bottling," the brand told me.

How soon will Buffalo Trace start making twice as much whiskey?

Now that the new still is up and running, Buffalo Trace isn’t wasting any time in putting it to work, as bourbon will start being distilled at full production levels in the facility in the coming days. But again, that doesn’t mean you can head to the liquor store next week and grab a bottle of Weller 12 off the shelf at MSRP.

All bourbon, not just Pappy, needs to age for years after its distilled, so it’s going to be some time before consumers feel the effects of Buffalo Trace’s production increase. “We’re really looking forward to having more bourbon for our thirsty fans in a few years, now that we’re doubling production,” Buffalo Trace Distillery Homeplace GM Tyler Adams said in a statement.

In other words, more great whiskey is coming — twice as much, to be exact — but it's going to take some time to make it to your glass, especially for the most aged varieties.