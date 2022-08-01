Later this year, beer lovers will once again line up for the annual bottling of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout. A pillar of the barrel-aged category, it was first brewed by former brewmaster Greg Hall in 1992 with the help of Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Famer Booker Noe, former master distiller of Jim Beam Distillery and the grandson of the Jim Beam. The pair met at a dinner in Indiana and, well, the rest is history.

Hall, to celebrate Goose Island's 1,000th batch — which was a feat then, but the brewery now makes about $65 million a year — aged a stout in barrels of Jim Beam and shared it with close friends and industry heads at a private party hosted at the brewpub. It was delicious, and, three years later, Goose Island entered the beer into the Great American Beer Festival, an annual beer fest with a built-in competition. Hall was met with confusion — there was no such thing as a Bourbon County Brand Stout back then — but he wasn't discouraged. Fellow brewers loved the stuff, so he forged on with it.

It wasn't until 2005, though, that Goose Island first offered the beer to the public. Then, it was one bottle — a chocolatey, bourbon-forward brew with a hell of a bite on the end. More recently, though, Goose Island's annual release has turned into something greater: a seven-part lineup founded in 2010 that starts with the original, ends with the most impressive and is filled in with ever-changing variants. Sure, Goose Island defined the category, but that doesn't make what they do old-fashioned — or outdated. In fact, this well-regarded series is an incubator for industry-impacting innovations. And, the flavors? They're out of this world.