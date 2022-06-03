Jim Beam’s Newest Whiskey Brand Is for True Whiskey Fanatics

Few family names are as synonymous with success as Beam and bourbon. Beam, of course, refers to Jim Beam, which for over two centuries has been churning out some of America's favorite bourbon. And despite such a long-lasting foothold in America's favorite spirit category, the James B. Beam Distilling Company is still finding some new tricks up its sleeve, including the launch of its latest premium whiskey brand, Hardin's Creek.

Last year, James B. Beam Distilling Co. unveiled its Fred B. Noe Distillery, which would house the parent company's higher end brands like Booker's, Baker's, Little Book and other future innovations. The new distillery — a celebration of seventh-generation master distiller Fred B. Noe — is run by the eponymous master distiller, as well as his son, Freddie Noe, who alongside his father would act as the distillery's master distiller.

Fred Noe is sharing master distilling duties with his son Freddie Noe at Fred B. Noe Distillery, which released a new line of premium whiskeys under the brand Hardin’s Creek. Beam Suntory

Hardin's Creek will be a permanent addition to the Beam lineup, featuring an "ongoing series of annual releases," which the brand describes as "featuring some of James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s rarest and most unique liquid."

Its inaugural release includes two whiskeys: Jacob’s Well and Colonel James B. Beam, both of which are Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys.

Hardin’s Creek’s Jacob’s Well is a blend of ultra-aged bourbons, and it’s the pricier bottle of the brand’s inaugural releases. Beam Suntory

Jacob's Well, a blend of a 16-year-old bourbon and a 15-year-old high-rye bourbon, is a tribute to Jacob Beam, the first family distiller. The whiskey itself features a beautifully rich amber color that's complemented by stone fruit flavors and a hint of vanilla. The younger Noe describes Jacob's Well as "some of the best bourbon coming out of this distillery." This bourbon is also the more expensive of the two releases, with a suggested retail price of $150.

Hardin’s Creek’s Colonel James B. Beam is aged just for just two years, and while that young age statement might be odd to some, it’s actually an homage to the whiskey that the eponymous Colonel Beam was making after the repeal of Prohibition. Beam Suntory

In contrast to the blend of older whiskeys in Jacob's Well, Colonel James B. Beam is aged to for just two years, a callback to the immediate era after the repeal of Prohibition, when the actual Colonel James B. Beam was producing a similar style whiskey. According to the Noes, the bourbon is taken off the still at a lower distillation proof, which highlights the barrel's characteristics more, while helping to impart more flavor from the fermentation process. Besides being a drastically younger whiskey than Jacob's Well, it's also the cheaper of the two bottles, coming in at a suggested retail price of $80.

The two Hardin's Creek whiskeys will hit liquor stores, bars and restaurants in July. Eager shoppers can pre-order the new whiskeys from ReserveBar now, but shipping is limited to select states.

Price: $288 for both bottles

