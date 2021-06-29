Today's Top Stories
8 LGBTQ+-Owned Food & Drink Brands You Should Be Buying From

Spread the love to these excellent food and drink brands owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

By Tyler Chin
pride
Courtesy

If it wasn't clear enough from all the companies appropriating rainbow flags into their company logos right now, it's currently Pride Month. Happening every year in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots — a pivotal event in the history LGBTQ+ activism — Pride Month celebrates the queer community, while bringing attention to the obstacles they continue to face.

So instead of shopping from a business that's all talk and no action, why not shop from brands that are owned and operated by members of the LGTBQ+ community? By putting money straight into the pockets of queer-owned businesses, you're showing your allyship to those who continue to face hardships despite the progress that's been made since 1969.

Across the country, LGBTQ+-owned small businesses could use support your support whether it's Pride Month or not. These eight food and drink businesses are owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community — and they're worth trying out now.

1 Bow & Arrow
beer
Bow & Arrow

SHOP NOW

Out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a brewery you need to know. Founded by Shyla Sheppard and Missy Begay, Bow & Arrow Brewing Co. draws from the area it's based in. Take Denim Tux, for example, a classic pilsner that gets a not-so-classic makeover with the addition of blue corn from New Mexico.

What to Try: Denim Tux ($10)

2 Coolhaus
ice cream sandwich
Coolhaus

SHOP NOW

Coolhaus started as a "piece-of-shit postal van masquerading as an ice cream truck" and quickly became a powerhouse in the ice cream industry. Founders Natasha Case and Freya Estreller are making some inventive ice cream flavors, some of which get sandwiched between equally delicious cookies, and although the brand is based out of Los Angeles, the whole country can grab a pint (or a sammie).

What to Try: Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sammie ($10)

3 Diaspora Co.
spices
Diaspora Co.

SHOP NOW

Since 2017, founder Sana Javeri Kadri has made Diapsora Co. a spice company to know. Not only are its spices ethically sourced and its farmers paid fairly, but Disaposra Co.'s spices are truly some of the best you'll ever taste, putting your grocery store's spice aisle to shame.

What to Try: Pragati Turmeric ($12)

4 Equator Coffee
coffee
Equator Coffee

SHOP NOW

Award-winning coffee roaster Equator Coffee has been souring, roasting and brewing some of the best coffee since 1995. Besides its expertly roasted beans, Equator makes excellent instant coffees and canned coffees for those on the go.

What to Try: Equator Blend ($16)

5 Omsom
omsom next to food
Omsom

SHOP NOW

Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham have reimagined pre-made saucess by drawing on their background as Vietnamese-Americans, as well as chefs of varying Asian backgrounds. The result is some of the best, tastiest and easiest ways to recreate dishes that some may think are too hard to make on their own.

What to Try: Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ ($12)

6 Proteau
food roundup
Proteau

SHOP NOW

John deBary's worked in some of the most well-known restaurants in New York City, with stints at Momofuku and Please Don’t Tell. His brand of non-alcoholic spirits, Proteau, draws from his experience in the restaurant industry, with two botanical-backed drinks that can be mixed like your favorite aperitif.

What to Try: Rivington Spritz ($20)

7 Shaquanda's Hot Pepper Sauce
hot sauce
Shaquanda

SHOP NOW

Shaquanda went from drag performer to hot sauce maker, and the hot sauce world hasn't been the same. Founder Andre Springers, whose drag alter ego is featured on the bottle, draws from his home of Brooklyn and his roots in Barbados to craft hot sauces that don't eschew flavor for heat (though you will get a nice little burn).

What to Try: Shaquanda's Hot Pepper Sauce ($10)

8 Supergay Spirits
vodka
Supergay Spirits

SHOP NOW

As gimmicky as its name may sound, Supergay actually does good for the LGBTQ+ community by donating a portion of its profits to organizations that support the community. Its corn-based vodka is made in small batches using only organic ingredients. Try it on its own for a clean, crisp taste, or mix it into your favorite vodka-based cocktail.

What to Try: Supergay Vodka ($36)

