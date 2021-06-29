If it wasn't clear enough from all the companies appropriating rainbow flags into their company logos right now, it's currently Pride Month. Happening every year in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots — a pivotal event in the history LGBTQ+ activism — Pride Month celebrates the queer community, while bringing attention to the obstacles they continue to face.

So instead of shopping from a business that's all talk and no action, why not shop from brands that are owned and operated by members of the LGTBQ+ community? By putting money straight into the pockets of queer-owned businesses, you're showing your allyship to those who continue to face hardships despite the progress that's been made since 1969.

Across the country, LGBTQ+-owned small businesses could use support your support whether it's Pride Month or not. These eight food and drink businesses are owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community — and they're worth trying out now.