Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Holiday Travel Packing Essentials
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
This Holiday Season, Here’s What Not to Buy
5
Gifting Advice from the Scotch Malt Whisky Society

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best French Presses to Fuel Your Daily Caffeine Craving

Whether you want to upgrade from your Keurig or you want to make some cold brew, these are the best French presses to buy right now.

By Tyler Chin and Grace Cooper
french presses
Courtesy

For a full-bodied coffee that requires just a little more effort than using a drip coffee maker, look to the French press. The French press has been around since the mid-1800s, most likely invented by a Frenchman, but the first patent for the French press was filed by a pair of Italians in the 1920s. When you brew in a French press, you're doing something called immersion brewing. Essentially, water and coffee grounds get to sit together for a few minutes before the grounds get filtered out and you're left with that sweet, sweet coffee.

Coffee brewed with a French press tend to have a fuller body and richer flavor, which is a contrast to the lightness and brightness of pour-over coffee. Another thing French presses have going for them: They're pretty cheap (sans some of the pricier options on this list). And when paired with an electric kettle, they're a great kitchen tool for tea drinkers too. Here are the best French presses to buy.

      What Is a French Press?

      A French press can come in many shapes, sizes and materials but at the end of the day, the design is fairly universal. The coffee brewer comprises a carafe in which a filter and plunger are submerged to separate the coffee grounds from the water-turned coffee. Once you've filtered out the grounds, it's important to move your brewed coffee into a separate container to prevent further extraction. Or, of course, you can just drink the coffee quickly.

      What Is the Best Coffee Grind for French Press?

      For a French press, the best coffee grind size is coarse or around the size of flaky salt. Be sure not to grind your coffee beans too fine because that will result in bitter, over-extracted coffee.

      The Best French Presses

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Best Overall French Press
      Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, 34 Ounce
      Now 59% off
      $22 AT AMAZON

      • Affordable
      • Easy to use
      • Good filtration

      • Fragile
      • Plastic handle feels cheap

      Bodum is one of the most well-known brands in the French press realm — as well as other coffee-related accessories. The brand makes a variety of French press models, but its Chambord is probably the best of the bunch in terms of value, design and quality of coffee. The borosilicate glass is encased in a stainless steel frame, and the three-part stainless steel filter provides excellent coffee ground filtration. When you think of a stereotypical French press, the Chambord is probably what you'll imagine.

      Best Splurge French Press
      Espro P6 French Press
      $115 AT AMAZON

      • Attractive design
      • Double micro-filter provides cleaner cups

      • Will keep your coffee hot, but you shouldn't let your grounds sit for too long at the bottom
      • Expensive

      Espro sits on the pricier end of the French press spectrum, but for good reason. The brand uses patented double micro-filter that provides even cleaner cups of coffee than the competition — but that clean cup comes at a price. The P6 has an insulated double-walled carafe, which helps keep your coffee hot, and because it is crafted of durable stainless steel, this thing is good for brewing on the go.

      Best Budget French Press
      Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee, 34 Ounce
      Now 20% off
      $22 AT AMAZON

      • Affordable option to our best overall pick
      • Clean, simple design
      • Brews a clean cup of coffee

      • Made of a lot of plastic parts

      Bodum's Brazil is the cheaper alternative to the brand's Chambord, but it still makes excellent coffee. The Brazil retains the Chambord's borosilicate glass carafe, but swaps out some of the metal for plastic, which helps cut down on costs. The filter/plunger construction is the same as its pricier cousin, so the coffee comes out just as good. Plus, it's completely dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

      Best-Designed French Press
      Fellow Clara French Press
      Fellow
      $99 AT FELLOWPRODUCTS.COM

      • Beautiful design
      • Excellent heat retention
      • Comes with an agitation stick (basically a long spoon) to stir your grounds and water

      • Nonstick interior coating doesn't stop grounds from sticking
      • Expensive

      Fellow's Clara French press won one of the Specialty Coffee Association 2022 Best New Product awards, and for good reason — the Clara has one of the best designs of any French press out there. First, the matte black finish of the Clara makes this a very-obvious Fellow product, which is honestly a plus. The stainless steel interior helps keeps the water's temperature consistent for proper coffee extraction, and the heat-lock double wall vacuum further makes sure there is no heat loss.

      Our tester loved that the Clara uses a 360-degree pour lid so you don't have to align the filter in just the right position to make sure you can start pouring your coffee. And for those who can't be bothered with teaspoons or scales, the French press has etched lines in its interior to let you know where to fill with coffee and water, which our tester found to be very convenient.

      For an in-depth look, read our review of the Fellow Clara French Press.

      Easiest-to-Clean French Press
      Oxo 8-Cup French Press
      Oxo
      $42 AT OXO

      • GroundsLifter helps with grounds cleanup
      • Classic design
      • Good brewer

      • Handwash only
      • Single filter

      French presses are notoriously annoying to clean. The bottom of the carafe is filled with soggy coffee grounds that take some effort to fully get out. The Oxo French press, besides being a great brewer, is also a neat freak's best friend. With the brewer's GroundsLifter, you can lift the handle and the grounds will come out cleanly, with no need to dig out all the mess. Aside from the GroundsLifter, the Oxo French press is made of borosilicate glass, protected by a stainless steel frame.

      Best French Press for Travel
      GSI Outdoors Personal JavaPress, 20 Ounce
      Amazon
      $37 AT AMAZON

      • Nesting design includes a separate mug
      • Keeps coffee hot
      • Lightweight

      • Small 20-ounce capacity
      • Comes in one color

      GSI's JavaPress is made for the coffee lover who's always on the road. It's wrapped in insulated ballistic nylon, which keeps drinks warm, while the lid is designed to prevent spillage. It's lightweight and compact, and it actually includes a nesting mug.

      Best-Looking French Press
      Le Creuset Café Stoneware French Press
      $85 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

      • 12 color options
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Beautiful stoneware design

      • Expensive

      Whether you're a Le Creuset collector or you've been waiting for the opportunity to invest in the right piece, the brand makes a beautiful, semi-affordable (at least in comparison to some of its other products) French press. Unlike many of the presses on this list, Le Creuset's is not made of metal or glass but stoneware. It comes in 12 beautiful colors — 5 of which are sold at Williams Sonoma — with a lid that brings to mind the brand's iconic enameled cast iron cookware. Plus, the porcelain will keep your coffee warm for longer, and it's dishwasher safe.

      Best Stainless Steel French Press
      Frieling Brushed Stainless Steel French Press, 17 Ounce
      Bed Bath & Beyond
      Now 39% off
      $61 AT AMAZON

      • Five-year warranty
      • Sleek stainless steel design

      • Slightly on the heavier side
      • Expensive

      The first thing you'll notice about the Frieling French press is its super-shiny exterior. Besides being a nice design choice, the stainless steel makes this both durable and resistant to heat loss, which is bolstered by the dual-wall construction. The filter is comprised of two parts to get you a clean brew, and the French press itself is backed by a five-year warranty. Plus, if you're looking for a pop of color, you can shop six color options of the Frieling over at Food52.

      More Coffee Guides
      coffee maker
      Courtesy
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Buying Guides
      The 10 Best Manual Transmission Cars You Can Buy
      The Best Travel Pants for Any Traveler
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      2022's Best Nutrition Products and Supplements
      The Best Productivity Apps of 2023
      The Best Pull-Up Bars for At-Home Training
      The 7 Best Beer Glasses You Can Buy
      The Best Fitness Apps for Effective Training Help
      The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers You Can Drink in 2023
      The Best Chinos for Everyday Wear
      The Best Fitness Recovery Tools We Saw in 2022