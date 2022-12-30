The Best French Presses to Fuel Your Daily Caffeine Craving

For a full-bodied coffee that requires just a little more effort than using a drip coffee maker, look to the French press. The French press has been around since the mid-1800s, most likely invented by a Frenchman, but the first patent for the French press was filed by a pair of Italians in the 1920s. When you brew in a French press, you're doing something called immersion brewing. Essentially, water and coffee grounds get to sit together for a few minutes before the grounds get filtered out and you're left with that sweet, sweet coffee.

Coffee brewed with a French press tend to have a fuller body and richer flavor, which is a contrast to the lightness and brightness of pour-over coffee. Another thing French presses have going for them: They're pretty cheap (sans some of the pricier options on this list). And when paired with an electric kettle, they're a great kitchen tool for tea drinkers too. Here are the best French presses to buy.

What Is a French Press?

A French press can come in many shapes, sizes and materials but at the end of the day, the design is fairly universal. The coffee brewer comprises a carafe in which a filter and plunger are submerged to separate the coffee grounds from the water-turned coffee. Once you've filtered out the grounds, it's important to move your brewed coffee into a separate container to prevent further extraction. Or, of course, you can just drink the coffee quickly.

What Is the Best Coffee Grind for French Press?

For a French press, the best coffee grind size is coarse or around the size of flaky salt. Be sure not to grind your coffee beans too fine because that will result in bitter, over-extracted coffee.

The Best French Presses