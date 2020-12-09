Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Gifts Under $25 for Women
Who says affordable gifts can't be great?
You've made a list and checked it twice, and there are probably some slots on there that don't need to be major, mind-blowing purchases. So skip the bin-sifting, save money and start here when shopping for the women in your life.
With round or square options made from recycled leather, these coasters offer bright colors on one side and muted colors on the other to match a variety of moods and decors.
Lodge cast iron skillets are loved far and wide, and offer not only even cooking but an item which becomes personalized to the user over time. This one is an utter classic at 10.25 inches and comes pre-seasoned.
Perfect for gifting and housed in an attractive tin, this saffron is great for cooking.
Made by Japanese designer Gaku Masui, this mask was curated by the MoMA Store for its outstanding design.
Warmed in a microwave, this wraps the shoulders in soothing heat that emanates lavender and peppermint aromatherapy. Freeze it to make a pleasant cold compress for strained muscles.
These dark chocolate truffles will make the recipient's life richer and sweeter.
An impressive level of build and sound quality have made this little bluetooth speaker incredibly popular.
Definitely an upgrade from serving fruit/cheese on a dinner plate.
A large, high-quality, windproof umbrella makes all the difference on wet days.
Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, your mom or your girlfriend’s mom? Start here.
Don't let her take her bath towel to the beach. Get her this handsome Turkish beach towel instead.
This premium yoga mat comes with a carrying strap and an extra knee pad.
Working hands that get dry need extra care. This hand cream by Lush has chamomile and cocoa butter to keep them hydrated.
This premium-grade wax candle will fill a room with aromatic notes of balsam and cedar for up to 110 hours.
Wearing these slippers is like wrapping your feet in a plush towel. And they're machine washable for years of wear.
Molton Brown products have richly fragrant scents and high-quality ingredients that make them luxuries worth the price. A rhubarb and rose fragrance bath gel will be a relished gift.
As warm as wool but awesomely soft to the touch — who doesn't love cashmere? This scarf is available in five colors.
This sampling of skincare products from Ginza-based Japanese department store Shiseido is sure to delight.
Again, everybody loves cashmere. However, these gloves would also work well as part of multi-part, cashmere-themed larger gift (see scarf above). Just a thought.
Available in several variations and a range of sizes, you can't really go wrong with this simple slipper from Steve Madden.
Truffle oil makes everything better.
