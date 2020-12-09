The Best Gifts Under $25 for Women

You've made a list and checked it twice, and there are probably some slots on there that don't need to be major, mind-blowing purchases. So skip the bin-sifting, save money and start here when shopping for the women in your life.

MoMA Dual-Sided Recycled Leather Coaster Set MoMA moma.org $24.00 SHOP NOW With round or square options made from recycled leather, these coasters offer bright colors on one side and muted colors on the other to match a variety of moods and decors.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Lodge amazon.com $26.68 $14.88 (44% off) SHOP NOW Lodge cast iron skillets are loved far and wide, and offer not only even cooking but an item which becomes personalized to the user over time. This one is an utter classic at 10.25 inches and comes pre-seasoned.

Zaran Saffron Amazon amazon.com $14.95 SHOP NOW Perfect for gifting and housed in an attractive tin, this saffron is great for cooking.

Nuno Cotton Mask MoMA $16.00 SHOP NOW Made by Japanese designer Gaku Masui, this mask was curated by the MoMA Store for its outstanding design.

Dreamtime Spa Comforts Shoulder Wrap Amazon amazon.com $23.84 SHOP NOW Warmed in a microwave, this wraps the shoulders in soothing heat that emanates lavender and peppermint aromatherapy. Freeze it to make a pleasant cold compress for strained muscles.

Godiva Assorted Dark Chocolate Truffles Gift Box Amazon amazon.com $16.99 SHOP NOW These dark chocolate truffles will make the recipient's life richer and sweeter.

OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker Amazon Cambridge Soundworks amazon.com $29.99 $16.99 (43% off) SHOP NOW An impressive level of build and sound quality have made this little bluetooth speaker incredibly popular.

Nude Glass Delectables Fruit/Cheese Plate Set Nordstrom Rack nordstromrack.com $19.97 SHOP NOW Definitely an upgrade from serving fruit/cheese on a dinner plate.

Zomake Golf Umbrella Amazon amazon.com $19.99 SHOP NOW A large, high-quality, windproof umbrella makes all the difference on wet days.

Smyrna Vintage Series Original Turkish Beach Towel Amazon amazon.com $20.99 SHOP NOW Don't let her take her bath towel to the beach. Get her this handsome Turkish beach towel instead.

BalanceFrom GoYoga+ Yoga Mat Amazon BalanceFrom amazon.com $34.37 SHOP NOW This premium yoga mat comes with a carrying strap and an extra knee pad.

Lush Helping Hands Hand Cream Lush lushusa.com $21.95 SHOP NOW Working hands that get dry need extra care. This hand cream by Lush has chamomile and cocoa butter to keep them hydrated.

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar amazon.com $29.49 $17.50 (41% off) SHOP NOW This premium-grade wax candle will fill a room with aromatic notes of balsam and cedar for up to 110 hours.

Frotté Slippers Hay Fortté hay.com $24.00 SHOP NOW Wearing these slippers is like wrapping your feet in a plush towel. And they're machine washable for years of wear.

Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel Molton Brown Molton Brown walmart.com $24.94 SHOP NOW Molton Brown products have richly fragrant scents and high-quality ingredients that make them luxuries worth the price. A rhubarb and rose fragrance bath gel will be a relished gift.

Fenix Solid Cashmere Fringe Trim Scarf Nordstrom Rack nordstromrack.com $24.97 SHOP NOW As warm as wool but awesomely soft to the touch — who doesn't love cashmere? This scarf is available in five colors.

Shiseido Superfoods Super Skin Waso Starter Set Nordstrom Rack Shiseido Ginza Tokyo nordstromrack.com $24.97 SHOP NOW This sampling of skincare products from Ginza-based Japanese department store Shiseido is sure to delight.

Portolano Cashmere Gloves Nordstrom Rack nordstromrack.com $24.97 SHOP NOW Again, everybody loves cashmere. However, these gloves would also work well as part of multi-part, cashmere-themed larger gift (see scarf above). Just a thought.

Steve Madden Kailey Slide Sandal Nordstrom Rack nordstromrack.com $24.97 SHOP NOW Available in several variations and a range of sizes, you can't really go wrong with this simple slipper from Steve Madden.

The Truffleist Black Truffle Olive Oil Amazon amazon.com $24.99 SHOP NOW Truffle oil makes everything better.

