Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

100+ of the Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Bookmark this page and check back when you're ready to find a gift that'll knock their socks off.

By Gear Patrol
100 best valentines day gifts
Gear Patrol

What you give your significant other on Valentine’s Day says a lot about where you want the relationship to go. There’s a delicate balancing act between the price of your item, the sentiment it holds and what it’s used for that all combine to send a message to your partner … no pressure.

And check out all our Gift Guides here for more ideas.

Amazon
1 of 120
Jade Roller
amazon.com
$25.95
$13.95 (46% off)
SHOP NOW

This jade roller restores balance and removes puffiness from the face — and it’s actually affordable.

Uniqlo
2 of 120
Uniqlo Airism Face Mask (3-Pack)
Uniqlo
$14.90
SHOP NOW

Face masks are here to stay, so add a few to her collection. Uniqlo's Airism is super comfortable for everyday wear and easy to replace if it gets worn out.

Aesop
3 of 120
Aesop Rosehip Seed Lip Cream
aesop.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

This lightweight, hydrating cream is loaded with vitamins C, E, and botanical extracts to nourish lips every day.

Amazon
4 of 120
Smith & Cult Nail Polish, Powder Posse, 0.5 Fl Oz
Smith & Cult amazon.com
$18.00
SHOP NOW

It’s hard to go wrong with Smith & Cult, and the brand’s color assortment is full of winners.

Uniqlo
5 of 120
Uniqlo Cashmere Knitted Beanie
uniqlo.com
$19.90
SHOP NOW

A beanie isn't always the most fashionable choice, but Uniqlo's cashmere knit will be one she actually wants to reach for when temperatures drop.

Amazon
6 of 120
SK II Facial Treatment Mask - 6 Sheets
amazon.com
$75.59
SHOP NOW

These cult-favorite sheet masks are worth every penny. If you know, you know.

L.L. Bean
7 of 120
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Slippers
llbean.com
$79.00
SHOP NOW

The need for good houseshoes cannot be overstated, especially now that WFH is all but guaranteed to be normal for the foreseeable future.

Nordstrom
8 of 120
Diptyque Tuberose Candle
nordstrom.com
$98.00
SHOP NOW

Going above and beyond the Target candle you usually get her will mean a lot, especially if it smells this good.

Sephora
9 of 120
Jo Malone Mini Fragrance Set
sephora.com
$115.00
SHOP NOW

A scent is one of the more personal aspects of her routine, so opting for a set is not only a thoughtful choice but a responsible one.

NetAPorter
10 of 120
Birkenstock Boston Clogs
net-a-porter.com
$145.00
SHOP NOW

Boston's are very much having a moment, but will never go out of style. Whether she wears them as a house shoe or as a daily driver, they are guaranteed to be well-loved.

Outerknown
11 of 120
Outerknown Women's Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
$148.00
SHOP NOW

Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is one of our favorites here at GP. It mixes the coziness of a sweater with the vibe of a flannel shirt, making it suited for any occasion.

Dyson
12 of 120
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson dyson.com
$399.99
SHOP NOW

Leave it to a world-renowned purveyor of vacuums to reinvent the hair dryer. It is one of the best hair care products ever made.

Mejuri
13 of 120
Mejuri Flat Curb Chain Bracelet
mejuri.com
$495.00
SHOP NOW

Fine jewelry no longer has to be for special occasions. Mejuri is making fine jewelry made to be worn every day.

Amazon
14 of 120
Opinel No.10 Corkscrew Knife
amazon.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

A gorgeous wood-handled pocket knife with a blade large enough for picnicking, and a corkscrew too? Yeah, that’ll do the trick.

Yeti
15 of 120
Yeti Rambler 26oz
yeti.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

Even Yeti’s water bottle isn’t too burly for Valentine’s Day.

The Feed
16 of 120
Beekeeper's Naturals B.Chill 500mg CBD Honey
thefeed.com
$49.99
SHOP NOW

CBD honey is excellent for calming anxiety and helping her relax, recover and get restorative sleep.

Patagonia
17 of 120
Patagonia Baggies
patagonia.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

One of Patagonia’s most iconic products is made of quick-drying 100 percent recycled nylon, so it’s not only great for everything from hiking to swimming, but also Earth-friendly too.

Sunski
18 of 120
Sunski Dipseas
store.sunski.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW

Sunski’s polarized Dipseas look nothing like the recycled plastic they’re made of. (They also could be mistaken for shades that are twice as expensive.)

Everlane
19 of 120
Everlane The Lightweight French Terry Jogger
everlane.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW

French terry is a tough but soft material that only gets better with time, making these her new go-to sweatpants.

Courtesy
20 of 120
Thousand Heritage Bike & Skate Helmet
explorethousand.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW

Let's face it, most helmets are strange looking. They are, however, a must-have on the bike, so get her one she won't mind wearing.

Lululemon
21 of 120
Lululemon Align Pant 25-inch
lululemon.com
$98.00
SHOP NOW

Whether she is a bonafide yogi or just loves the comfort of yoga pants, these are a great addition to any woman's wardrobe.

REI
22 of 120
Trigger Point GRID Vibe Plus Vibrating Foam Roller
rei.com
$99.95
SHOP NOW

If she runs, cycles, or just works out regularly, having a recovery tool like this is essential to maintaining joints and muscles.

Tracksmith
23 of 120
Tracksmith Fells Waffle Layer
tracksmith.com
$118.00
SHOP NOW

Tracksmith’s cold-weather layer is comfortable — and stylish — enough to wear even when she’s not logging miles.

Manduka
24 of 120
Manduka GRP Hot Yoga Mat
manduka.com
$128.00
SHOP NOW

She doesn’t need to do hot yoga to appreciate Manduka’s extra grippy mat, which has a charcoal-infused middle layer that absorbs moisture (sweat) and fights odor.

Theragun
25 of 120
Theragun Mini
$199.00
SHOP NOW

This pocket-sized massager is small but powerful, making it excellent for getting knots out before class or while enjoying a glass of wine before bed.

Echelon
26 of 120
Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX5
echelonfit.com
$1,499.99
SHOP NOW

Echelon is the Porsche to Peloton's Ferrari — it's more affordable, more practical and delivers arguably the same performance. 

Amazon
27 of 120
Goodnow Farms Chocolate Bars
$14.00
SHOP NOW

It’s okay to buy her chocolates for Valentine’s Day, just make it thoughtful. This is single-origin chocolate made with fresh cocoa butter. It’s on another level.

Yankee Candles
28 of 120
Personalized Yankee Candles
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Candles are a go-to romantic gift, but if you opt for a more personalized variety — especially one with one of their favorite photographs — they’ll know you put some thought into it.

Courtesy
29 of 120
Brooklyn Tea
artoftea.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Organic loose leaf tea from Art of Tea is a great gift if she isn't a coffee lover or likes to mix up her caffeine intake.

Society6
30 of 120
Society6 Prints
society6.com
$24.29
SHOP NOW

If she won’t like the abstract print, pick another from Society6’s hundred-page-long collection. They’re affordable and they’re not Ikea levels of ubiquitous.

Next
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Budget
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Buying Guides
What Craft Brewers Are Drinking for Super Bowl LV
Need New Skis? Check out These 3 New Companies
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 11 Best Sheets to Buy in 2021
The Best Flower Delivery for Valentine's Day
7 Trainers Share Their Home Gym Essentials
The Best Wool Socks of 2021
The 57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women
The 61 Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men
Every Type of Watch You Need in Your Collection
How to Stock Your Bar at Every Price Point