100+ of the Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Bookmark this page and check back when you're ready to find a gift that'll knock their socks off.
What you give your significant other on Valentine’s Day says a lot about where you want the relationship to go. There’s a delicate balancing act between the price of your item, the sentiment it holds and what it’s used for that all combine to send a message to your partner … no pressure.
This jade roller restores balance and removes puffiness from the face — and it’s actually affordable.
Face masks are here to stay, so add a few to her collection. Uniqlo's Airism is super comfortable for everyday wear and easy to replace if it gets worn out.
This lightweight, hydrating cream is loaded with vitamins C, E, and botanical extracts to nourish lips every day.
It’s hard to go wrong with Smith & Cult, and the brand’s color assortment is full of winners.
A beanie isn't always the most fashionable choice, but Uniqlo's cashmere knit will be one she actually wants to reach for when temperatures drop.
These cult-favorite sheet masks are worth every penny. If you know, you know.
The need for good houseshoes cannot be overstated, especially now that WFH is all but guaranteed to be normal for the foreseeable future.
Going above and beyond the Target candle you usually get her will mean a lot, especially if it smells this good.
A scent is one of the more personal aspects of her routine, so opting for a set is not only a thoughtful choice but a responsible one.
Boston's are very much having a moment, but will never go out of style. Whether she wears them as a house shoe or as a daily driver, they are guaranteed to be well-loved.
Outerknown's Blanket Shirt is one of our favorites here at GP. It mixes the coziness of a sweater with the vibe of a flannel shirt, making it suited for any occasion.
Leave it to a world-renowned purveyor of vacuums to reinvent the hair dryer. It is one of the best hair care products ever made.
Fine jewelry no longer has to be for special occasions. Mejuri is making fine jewelry made to be worn every day.
A gorgeous wood-handled pocket knife with a blade large enough for picnicking, and a corkscrew too? Yeah, that’ll do the trick.
Even Yeti’s water bottle isn’t too burly for Valentine’s Day.
CBD honey is excellent for calming anxiety and helping her relax, recover and get restorative sleep.
One of Patagonia’s most iconic products is made of quick-drying 100 percent recycled nylon, so it’s not only great for everything from hiking to swimming, but also Earth-friendly too.
Sunski’s polarized Dipseas look nothing like the recycled plastic they’re made of. (They also could be mistaken for shades that are twice as expensive.)
French terry is a tough but soft material that only gets better with time, making these her new go-to sweatpants.
Let's face it, most helmets are strange looking. They are, however, a must-have on the bike, so get her one she won't mind wearing.
Whether she is a bonafide yogi or just loves the comfort of yoga pants, these are a great addition to any woman's wardrobe.
If she runs, cycles, or just works out regularly, having a recovery tool like this is essential to maintaining joints and muscles.
Tracksmith’s cold-weather layer is comfortable — and stylish — enough to wear even when she’s not logging miles.
She doesn’t need to do hot yoga to appreciate Manduka’s extra grippy mat, which has a charcoal-infused middle layer that absorbs moisture (sweat) and fights odor.
This pocket-sized massager is small but powerful, making it excellent for getting knots out before class or while enjoying a glass of wine before bed.
Echelon is the Porsche to Peloton's Ferrari — it's more affordable, more practical and delivers arguably the same performance.
It’s okay to buy her chocolates for Valentine’s Day, just make it thoughtful. This is single-origin chocolate made with fresh cocoa butter. It’s on another level.
Candles are a go-to romantic gift, but if you opt for a more personalized variety — especially one with one of their favorite photographs — they’ll know you put some thought into it.
Organic loose leaf tea from Art of Tea is a great gift if she isn't a coffee lover or likes to mix up her caffeine intake.
If she won’t like the abstract print, pick another from Society6’s hundred-page-long collection. They’re affordable and they’re not Ikea levels of ubiquitous.