Few things are as inextricably linked as Valentine's Day and chocolate. The ever-traditional heart-shaped box full of chocolates has been an easy (albeit low-hanging-fruit) win because, well, who doesn't like chocolate? They taste great and everyone loves an excuse to indulge in that chocolatey sweetness.

Unless you're dating a big Willy Wonka fan, you may not want chocolates to be the biggest gift you give on Valentine's Day. With that said, a box of chocolates (and maybe some flowers) is always a welcome sight. We decided to take the guesswork out of it and do a deep dive to find some of the best Valentine's Day chocolates you can order online this year. Whether you're on your first date or are headed into your fiftieth year of marriage, picking up some chocolates this Valentine's Day is the right choice.

