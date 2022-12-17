This Holiday Season, Here’s What Not to Buy

Our fundamental aim at Gear Patrol is to provide you, the reader, with the best product advice we can. Sometimes, that’s breaking down the best choices for a specific item you’re looking for, whether that’s a cast iron skillet, a new mattress or a new weed vape (we’re not here to kill your vibes, man). Other times it’s heralding the good news about the cool stuff you didn’t even know you wanted yet.

But that product mission is two-sided. And sometimes the best product advice is to challenge conventions, scythe through the marketing bullshit and tell you what not to buy. Some products are overrated. Some wreak havoc on the environment. Some overpromise and under-deliver. And some you (or the person you’re buying the gift for) just do not need.

The holidays are coming up. And if you’re looking for a gift guide, don’t worry. We’ll definitely have you covered. But here are our staffers’ equally important recommendations about what not to buy this holiday season.