A Justin Bieber-Approved Office Chair and 7 More Home and Design Releases

All33 Backstrong C1 Office Chair

In the latest season of "Shark Tank," Justin Bieber made an appearance in a video hyping up the All33 Backstrong C1 office chair. While Bieber couldn't help All33 CEO Bing Howenstein score financial backing, the chair did pique my interest. Namely, the All33 features a rocking mid-center that forces the sitter to sit with the ideal posture. According to the brand, the rocking motion is good at "stimulating circulation, improving flexibility, and encouraging an increase of oxygenation and respiration." Also, because of the forward-and-backing rocking, Bieber showed you could do a full ab workout from your office chair. The sharks may not have taken a bite, but the Biebs sure did.

Price: $799

Wonderful Wine Co. The Starter Pack

Wonderful Wine Co., an offspring of the popular wine subscription website Winc, wants consumers to know what's in the wine you're drinking. While the brand isn't touting "natural wine," it is selling something called "clean wine." According to WWC, that means zero added sugars, grapes grown sustainably, and as few added sulfites as possible. Unlike other wines, its offerings come with transparent nutritional fats, so you'll know exactly how many calories and grams of sugar are in the bottle, er, glass you drank, and all of the things that went into your wine are laid out in the ingredient list. Didn't partake in Dry January this year? At least Wonderful Wine Co. makes you feel less guilty about it.

Price: $110

Our Place Red Hot Bundle

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Our Place is updating its Always Pan with a fire red colorway and a couple add-ons — a bamboo steamer and cooking chopsticks — you might find in any Asian household. We called the Always Pan the ultimate cooking tool for its multipurpose functionalities, and if you haven’t seen it on Instagram already, the pan is incredibly photogenic.

Price: $175

Hatch Rest Mini

In 2021, you should invest in better sleep. And that starts with getting a sleep aid like the recently released Hatch Rest Mini. The WiFi-controlled device has eight sounds to help put you, or your child, to sleep. In a press release, Hatch co-founder and CEO Ann Crady Wiess says, “Knowing how important sleep is to overall health, Rest Mini was designed to help children establish healthy bedtime habits from day one, and to give parents one less thing to stress about when it comes to their child’s health.”

Price: $40



Spread App

As great as it is to support local restaurants by ordering takeout through Uber Eats, Grubhub or other delivery apps, it's widely known that these services take a huge chunk of commission. No matter how these apps justify their commission practices, it's obvious that the restaurant is definitely losing out. Spread is a new way for hungry New Yorkers to get their favorite foods sans commission fees. According to Spread, the available restaurants are all on board with its mission of zero commission – instead going for flat rate of one to two dollars — and because of that, offer the best prices and specials on the platform.

Stella Stadium Bites by Blue Apron

Despite the pandemic, the Super Bowl rages on. While there won’t be any stadium noshes, you can still keep that game-day energy at home. Stella Artois tapped Victor Cruz and Eli Manning to create four meals in collaboration with Blue Apron to satisfy your Super Bowl cravings. The meals include: Smoked Gouda & Chicken on Focaccia with Pancetta & Hot Honey, Seared Flank Steak Lettuce Cups with Pickled Peppers & Garlic Dressing, Creamy Pesto & Spinach Dip with Toasted Pita Chips and Pork Chorizo Quesadillas with Cilantro Sour Cream. Order no later than January 29 for delivery by February 1 so you can get ready for the game on February 7.

Price: $100

Seventh Sons Beer Bonds

Dry January participators, you may not be drinking this month but you can still support a great brewery. Seventh Son, based out of Ohio, is offering Beer Bonds. Just like real bonds, Beer Bond are purchased at a discount to be redeemed at a later date for face value. Spend $50 on a Beer Bond today to cash it out for $75 on July 1. Grab a $100 Beer Bond, and it’ll be good for $200 on July 1.

Price: $50+

Stussy Magic 8 Ball Floater

The 8-Ball will always be a part of Stussy's history. The motif appears throughout the streetwear brand's collections, and now it's turning the design into a tangible item. Stussy worked with Mattel, which makes the Magic 8 Ball, to bring its logo to life, and mixes it up with a Stussy trademarks. “Magic 8-Ball, will 2021 be a good year?” Please don’t say no.

Price: $40

