12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

It's Friday, and this week's drops are in, with plenty of tempting cold-weather-ready apparel and a few any-weather watches. You won't want to miss UGG's new collab boot made with Mastermind, and Hamilton has a new version of its 1960s-inspired watch that's sporty, affordable and nicely sized. There's still time to get that winter wardrobe dialed in, so check out the latest gear below.



Drake's 'Teddy-Polo' Coat

Made in Italy, this double-breasted alpaca overcoat has an incredible texture that's washed to create a curly 'ratinee' finish. It features patch-flap pockets, horn buttons, swelled edges and turn-back cuffs.

Price: $1,995

Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Watch

Until recently the Hamilton Intra-Matic collection consisted of a dressy time-only watch, as well as chronograph with a sportier 60s flare. Both were popular, so the brand is now offering more of what fans love by mixing the two. This means a the chronograph's casual look is now available as a nicely sized (40mm) three-hand watch that's thinner and more affordable than the chrono, to boot.

Price: $995

Alex Mill Standard Pleated Pant in Fleece

Sweatpants that don't look like sweatpants. These are based are based on Alex Mill's Pleated Chino and feature belt loops, a coin pocket, a zip fly and normal pockets.

Price: $115

Casio G-Shock GMWB5000RD-4 Watch

G-Shock's series of premium watches featuring the iconic square case executed in stainless steel continues to grow. The latest model has a red finish and even a red screen for its digital display, as well as expected premium features like solar charging, bluetooth and more.

Price: $600

Uniqlo x Keith Haring Tokyo UT

Keith Haring visited Japan a few times in the mid-'80s, creating public art, doing solo exhibitions and more. This tee shows art created by Haring during his time overseas.



Price: $20

Avi8 Hawker Hurricane Watch

The quartz-powered Avi-8 Hawker Hurricane Help for Heroes Chronograph Limited Edition is part of the brand's ongoing support of the Help for Heroes foundation for veterans. Limited to 500 examples, the company will donate a minimum of GBP25,000, or 5% of the watch's sale price, to the charity.

Price: ~$310

Salomon x Rigg NY

The details and handwork on these one-of-one Salomons is incredible. Rigg NY customized the uppers to make an undeniably cool pair of kicks — inquire if you're interested.

Price: Available on request

Ressence Type 1 Squared X Watch

One of the most innovative and unique watch brands in existence, Ressence's latest watch features its signature oil-filled case and dial which itself rotates to display the time. This 10th-anniversary version of its Type 1 has a metallic green dial and colored ceramic ball bearings visible on the 24-hour dial that function as a day-night indicator. It's limited to 40 examples.

Price: ~$24,150

Bombas Boxer Briefs

One of our favorite sock brands is now in the underwear business. As expected, the product — briefs, trunks and boxer briefs — are worth picking up, made with minimal seams, a sturdy waistband and cotton-modal fabric. Keeping to the brand mission, if you buy a pair, a pair will be donated to a homeless shelter in the U.S.

Price: $28

Ming 27.02 Watch

The latest watch from independent brand Ming has a minimalist design in a 6.9mm-thin case. It features a sapphire crystal dial and a hand-wound movement visible through the case back with extensive custom modification and decoration, and it's limited to 200 examples.

Price: ~$5,560

Ugg x Mastermind CA 805 Neumel

Ugg colaborated with Japanese brand Mastermind on this hybrid shoe. It blends the upper of Ugg's Neumel chukka with the chunky sole from the CA805 sneaker and features a side zipper and skull-and-bones logo.

Price: $270

Aether Beanie

Aether's first branded beanie is a throwback merino-wool design with a pom-pom on top. It's great for any chilly days or taking on a trip to the mountains — also, check out Aether's new photo book documenting a summer in Aspen (proceeds benefit the Aspen youth center).

Price: $115

