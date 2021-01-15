Today's Top Stories
12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

From an alpaca-cotton overcoat to a new boot collab, don't miss out on the best new gear.

By Zen Love
style x watches roundup
Courtesy

It's Friday, and this week's drops are in, with plenty of tempting cold-weather-ready apparel and a few any-weather watches. You won't want to miss UGG's new collab boot made with Mastermind, and Hamilton has a new version of its 1960s-inspired watch that's sporty, affordable and nicely sized. There's still time to get that winter wardrobe dialed in, so check out the latest gear below.

Drake's 'Teddy-Polo' Coat

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

Made in Italy, this double-breasted alpaca overcoat has an incredible texture that's washed to create a curly 'ratinee' finish. It features patch-flap pockets, horn buttons, swelled edges and turn-back cuffs.

Price: $1,995

SHOP NOW

Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

Until recently the Hamilton Intra-Matic collection consisted of a dressy time-only watch, as well as chronograph with a sportier 60s flare. Both were popular, so the brand is now offering more of what fans love by mixing the two. This means a the chronograph's casual look is now available as a nicely sized (40mm) three-hand watch that's thinner and more affordable than the chrono, to boot.

Price: $995

SHOP NOW

Alex Mill Standard Pleated Pant in Fleece

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

Sweatpants that don't look like sweatpants. These are based are based on Alex Mill's Pleated Chino and feature belt loops, a coin pocket, a zip fly and normal pockets.

Price: $115

SHOP NOW

Casio G-Shock GMWB5000RD-4 Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

G-Shock's series of premium watches featuring the iconic square case executed in stainless steel continues to grow. The latest model has a red finish and even a red screen for its digital display, as well as expected premium features like solar charging, bluetooth and more.

Price: $600

SHOP NOW

Uniqlo x Keith Haring Tokyo UT

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

Keith Haring visited Japan a few times in the mid-'80s, creating public art, doing solo exhibitions and more. This tee shows art created by Haring during his time overseas.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

Avi8 Hawker Hurricane Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

The quartz-powered Avi-8 Hawker Hurricane Help for Heroes Chronograph Limited Edition is part of the brand's ongoing support of the Help for Heroes foundation for veterans. Limited to 500 examples, the company will donate a minimum of GBP25,000, or 5% of the watch's sale price, to the charity.

Price: ~$310

SHOP NOW

Salomon x Rigg NY

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

The details and handwork on these one-of-one Salomons is incredible. Rigg NY customized the uppers to make an undeniably cool pair of kicks — inquire if you're interested.

Price: Available on request

SHOP NOW

Ressence Type 1 Squared X Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

One of the most innovative and unique watch brands in existence, Ressence's latest watch features its signature oil-filled case and dial which itself rotates to display the time. This 10th-anniversary version of its Type 1 has a metallic green dial and colored ceramic ball bearings visible on the 24-hour dial that function as a day-night indicator. It's limited to 40 examples.

Price: ~$24,150

SHOP NOW

Bombas Boxer Briefs

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

One of our favorite sock brands is now in the underwear business. As expected, the product — briefs, trunks and boxer briefs — are worth picking up, made with minimal seams, a sturdy waistband and cotton-modal fabric. Keeping to the brand mission, if you buy a pair, a pair will be donated to a homeless shelter in the U.S.

Price: $28

SHOP NOW

Ming 27.02 Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

The latest watch from independent brand Ming has a minimalist design in a 6.9mm-thin case. It features a sapphire crystal dial and a hand-wound movement visible through the case back with extensive custom modification and decoration, and it's limited to 200 examples.

Price: ~$5,560

LEARN MORE

Ugg x Mastermind CA 805 Neumel

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

Ugg colaborated with Japanese brand Mastermind on this hybrid shoe. It blends the upper of Ugg's Neumel chukka with the chunky sole from the CA805 sneaker and features a side zipper and skull-and-bones logo.

Price: $270

SHOP NOW

Aether Beanie

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

Aether's first branded beanie is a throwback merino-wool design with a pom-pom on top. It's great for any chilly days or taking on a trip to the mountains — also, check out Aether's new photo book documenting a summer in Aspen (proceeds benefit the Aspen youth center).

Price: $115

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

J.Crew Corduroy Trucker Jacket
J.Crew Corduroy Trucker Jacket
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $45 (62% off)
A classic jacket, now in corduroy. 

Adidas x Wales Bonner SL72 Sneakers
Adidas x Wales Bonner SL72 Sneakers
adidas eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $105 (30% off)
Vintage-inspired kicks.

Ahnah Achi Sunglasses
Ahnah Achi Sunglasses
ahnah mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$290 $116 (60% off)
Not your basic Wayfarers.

Filson Outfitter T-Shirt
Filson Outfitter T-Shirt
filson.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $15 (66% off)
Hard to argue with this price.

J.Crew Plaid Flannel Shirt
J.Crew Plaid Flannel Shirt
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $20 (78% off)
A work shirt that works for you.

Thom Browne TBS412 Sunglasses
Thom Browne TBS412 Sunglasses
Thom Browne ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$565 $390 (31% off)
Take a style cue from Father John Misty.

Vans x J.Crew Authentic Sneaker
Vans x J.Crew Authentic Sneaker
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)
Add a print to your shoe game. 

Riverside Tool & Dye x American Trench Tie Dye Hoodie
Riverside Tool & Dye x American Trench Tie Dye Hoodie
Riverside americantrench.com
SHOP NOW

$126 $95 (25% off)
A collab worth spending on. 

Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses
Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses
Dolce & Gabbana nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$387 $80 (79% off)
Serious savings.

Rhythm Heritage Jacket
Rhythm Heritage Jacket
Rhythm huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $50 (44% off)
Swap some cords for your denim.

District Vision Sati Sweatshirt
District Vision Sati Sweatshirt
District Vision ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $69 (51% off)
Your new go-to sweatshirt.

Dolce & Gabbana Aviator Sunglasses
Dolce & Gabbana Aviator Sunglasses
Dolce & Gabbana nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$387 $100 (74% off)
Not your dad's Ray-Bans.

RRL Quilted Hoodie
RRL Quilted Hoodie
RRL stagprovisions.com
SHOP NOW

$349 $225 (36% off)
For that vintage feel.

Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandals
Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandals
Chaco zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$105 $79 (25% off)
Pair with chunky socks until it gets warmer.

RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
RoToTo toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$48 $39 (18% off)
A timeless cap.

Carhartt WIP Chase Sweatshirt
Carhartt WIP Chase Sweatshirt
Carhartt ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $64 (29% off)
Get your Carhartt for less.

Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $65 (51% off)
42mm with a silicone band.

Todd Snyder Velour Long Sleeve Polo
Todd Snyder Velour Long Sleeve Polo
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $119 (19% off)
We care about your comfort and style.

Alex Mill Moleskin Pleated Trousers
Alex Mill Moleskin Pleated Trousers
Alex Mill eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $102 (30% off)
Let your jeans rest for a bit.

Everlane Cashmere Sweater
Everlane Cashmere Sweater
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $78 (40% off)
Grade-A cashmere from Mongolia.

Uniqlo U Quilted Coat
Uniqlo U Quilted Coat
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $50 (66% off)
A cool-weather essential.

Carhartt Denim Overalls
Carhartt Denim Overalls
Carhartt zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $55 (19% off)
For work and play.

Vans x MOMA Salvador Dali Old Skool Sneakers
Vans x MOMA Salvador Dali Old Skool Sneakers
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $50 (44% off)
Surreal savings.

F/CE Polartec Full Zip Jacket
F/CE Polartec Full Zip Jacket
F/CE eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $245 (30% off)
For all your outdoor adventures.

Todd Snyder Brushed Cotton Cashmere Shirt
Todd Snyder Brushed Cotton Cashmere Shirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$178 $84 (52% off)
The button-down gets the luxury touch.

Raen Aren Sunglasses
Raen Aren Sunglasses
raen.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $70 (50% off)

Can't beat the price on these. 

Deus Ex Machina Venice Sweatshirt
Deus Ex Machina Venice Sweatshirt
DEUS EX MACHINA nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$108 $46 (57% off)

Your sweatshirt needs an upgrade.

Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $252 (28% off)
A damn-good diver with a great bracelet.

Rhodes Roper Boot
Rhodes Roper Boot
Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$210 $180 (14% off)
Handmade Western boots for less.

Story Mfg. Grateful T-Shirt
Story Mfg. Grateful T-Shirt
Story Mfg. mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $67 (30% off)
Give peace a chance.

Burberry Sunglasses
Burberry Sunglasses
Burberry nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$254 $90 (64% off)
Made in Italy.

Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
Wills huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $112 (30% off)
It's sweater season.

Chamula Blanket Tote
Chamula Blanket Tote
Chamula stagprovisions.com
SHOP NOW

$352 $240 (32% off)
For grocery store trips or trips to the beach.

Save Khaki Standard Chinos
Save Khaki Standard Chinos
Save Khaki stagprovisions.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $95 (32% off)
Give your jeans some time off.

Dior Homme Sunglasses
Dior Homme Sunglasses
DIOR HOMME nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$330 $120 (63% off)
Your future is bright.

Yuketen Handsewn Sports Moc
Yuketen Handsewn Sports Moc
Yuketen stagprovisions.com
SHOP NOW

$345 $250 (28% off)
Craftsmanship and comfort.

The Workers Club Socks
The Workers Club Socks
The Workers Club mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $18 (40% off)
Add some new socks into the rotation.

Wellen Chore Coat
Wellen Chore Coat
Wellen huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $64 (50% off)
Not just for chores.

Raen Norie Alchemy Sunglasses
Raen Norie Alchemy Sunglasses
RAEN nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $60 (57% off)
Combo frame for a steal.

Deus Ex Machina Mechanics Pant
Deus Ex Machina Mechanics Pant
DEUS EX MACHINA nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $50 (61% off)
Double knees half off.

Richer Poorer Cozy Knit Sweater
Richer Poorer Cozy Knit Sweater
Richer Poorer huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$72 $47 (35% off)
I've got the blues.

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $109 (21% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

and Wander Polartec Hoodie
and Wander Polartec Hoodie
and Wander farfetch.com
SHOP NOW

$498 $398 (20% off)
For mountain hikes or neighborhood walks.

Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
Serious savings on one of our favorite hoodies.

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $129 (18% off)
A cool 41mm.

