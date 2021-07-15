Seth Rogen's Weed Brand Made a Gravity Bong

"This is grand design all around," John Mayer comments on Seth Rogen's latest Instagram post.

When it comes to Rogen, it should come as no surprise that Mayer is referring to something weed related, and of course it comes from Rogen's weed brand Houseplant. Following the release of Houseplant's highly sought-after ash tray and tabletop lighter, the brand released the Gravity Glass.

The Gravity Glass is a far cry from the DIY gravity bong stoners have long crafted from whatever they have lying around the house. Made from borosilicate glass, the Gravity Glass looks like it could a cocktail shaker (albeit a very fragile one). The design of the bong is inspired by vintage homewares, with even the announcement looking like it came out of a '70s magazine. The weed bowl is made of low-conductivity brass, and the inner glass has a diamond motif that resembles the texture of a pineapple, though any connection to "Pineapple Express" may be purely coincidence.

HOUSEPLANT HAS HARNESSED THE POWER OF GRAVITY! pic.twitter.com/C3wCoOZ8Iv — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 13, 2021

Rogen is known to be a fan of gravity bongs, which are popular for packing big hits of weed with less grass than a typical joint. The actor was once seen puffing out of a $600 gravity bong, called the Stündenglass, which immediately boosted its popularity. (We reviewed the Stündenglass here, and it is pretty cool.)

The Gravity Glass is only available in Los Angeles and San Francisco, retailing for $190, and it comes in two colors: amber and yellow. Answering a Twitter user's question as to why Houseplant doesn't ship outside California, Rogen replies, "So I don't wind up in a federal prison."

Price: $190

