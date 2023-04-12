Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

All the Best Deals on Weed Gear, Including Pax, Honest, Arizer, G Pen, DaVinci and More

The biggest cannabis holiday, 4/20, is right around the corner — get yourself set up now with these exceptional sales.

By Sean Tirman
collage of weed smoking devices
Pax, Smoke Honest, Arizer, Vapor, Eyce

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

It's the year 2023. Medical marijuana is legal in 37 states and several territories. And recreational cannabis use is legal in 21 and counting. The future is now. Okay, perhaps it isn't all as serious as that, but it's still a big deal that a THC habit, which would once have had you ostracized from society, has become a relatively normal thing. And whether you're an old head or a total newbie, there are more ways to partake in the use of cannabis than ever before, including (but not limited to) bongs, bubblers, one-hitters and (everyone's favorite tech-heavy method) vaporizers.

But setting yourself up with the right weed gear can get very expensive very quickly. That is, unless you know where to score on deals and discounts. That's what we've got for you here. Big and small, classic to futuristic, we've rounded up all the best weed deals you can shop now. And that's great news since 4/20 is right around the corner.

Sitewide Sales

Arizer: Save a whopping 50% on all vaporizers and 30% on accessories.
Eyce Molds: The bong, pipe, rig and accessory purveyor, specializing in silicon, has a bunch of big deals for 4/20 — check the site banner for details and codes. Expires 4/30
Higher Standards: The top-notch weed gear brand has a bunch of discounts for 4/20; check site banner for details. Expires 4/30
Honest: Save big on our top bong pick, the brand's pipe and big discounts on bundles.
Marley Natural: Save on a wide variety of weed gear for 4/20; check site banner for details.
Pax: Save on our former top pick for the best overall weed vape (and more).
Puffitup: Save 20% sitewide with code PIU420, plus other deals (see site banner). Expires 4/30
Session Goods: Spend over $300 and take 20% off with exclusive code 402023GP. Plus, score exclusive free gifts on orders of $70+, $150+ and $200+ with code 420GearPatrol. And take an extra $25 off the new Glow Designer Bundle with code 25GP420. Expires 4/30
Stundenglass: Save 20% on our favorite gravity bong brand at Vapor with code VAPOR420. Expires 5/1
Vapor: Save 20% sitewide for 4/20 with checkout code VAPOR420. Plus, check the site banner for other unique deals. Expires 5/1
XVape: Save 10% sitewide with code WONDER and get free shipping on orders of $50 and over.

Today's Best Weed Gear Deals

Pax 3

pax.com
$250.00
$200.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Honest Capsule Water Pipe

smokehonest.com
$200.00
$175.00 (12% off)
SHOP NOW

Arizer Solo II

arizer.com
$121.50
SHOP NOW

DaVinci IQC

vapor.com
$199.00
$159.20 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

G Pen Dash

vapor.com
$79.95
$63.96 (20% off)
SHOP NOW
