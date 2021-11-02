Today's Top Stories
1
2022 Range Rover: a $104,000 Design Statement
2
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Thursday Boot Co. Unveils Limited Leather Jackets

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

You Can Buy Wine From Patagonia, and 3 Other New Home Releases

Drink a bottle of Patagonia's natural wine while wearing your favorite Patagonia Nano Puff.

By Tyler Chin
window shopping
Courtesy

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: Rick and Morty ice cream, Instagram-worthy flannel sheets and more.

Patagonia Natural Wine Collection

patagonia natural wine collection
Patagonia Provisions

The next time you're looking to buy some wine, may we recommend Patagonia? No, not Patagonia in South America, but Patagonia, the outdoor apparel retailer. Yes, if you're looking for some really good natural wine (including sake), head to Patagonia Provisions, where the brand has compiled a collection of natty wine that's tapped some of the most highly regarded manufacturers in the category, including Meinklang and Frank Cornelisen. Order a few bottles the next time you re-up on some sustainably sourced tinned fish.

Price: $8+

SHOP NOW

CRUXGG

waffle maker
Target

Ghetto Gastro, a Bronx-based culinary supergroup, first did a collection of small kitchen appliances with Williams Sonoma. Its second line, part of a brand called CRUXGG, is now exclusively at Target. Its appliances are what described as futuristic meets '90s nostalgia, with products including air fryers, coffee makers, toasters, waffle makers and more. What's more, five percent of profits from the collection go to nonprofits that work towards ending food insecurity.

Price: $45+

SHOP NOW

Rick and Morty x Morgenstern's Ice Cream

rick and morty x morgenstern's ice cream
Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream

Rick and Morty of Rick and Morty fame have outgrown their Pickle Rick phase, and they're now an ice cream flavor — or four ice cream flavors to be exact. In collaboration with Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, the Adult Swim television show is releasing four new ice cream flavors to coincide with the show. The flavors are: Ricky Road, chocolate ice cream with a peanut butter swirl, marshmallow cream, peanuts and chocolate chunks; Moonman Morty, banana and grape ice cream with candy diamonds; Glorzo Empress Summer, honey ice cream with grape jellies; and Mr. Poopy Butthole, raw milk ice cream with pizza cookies.

Price: $10

SHOP NOW

Brooklinen Flannel Sheets

brooklinen flannel sheets
Brooklinen

Brooklinen and bed sheets go together like fall (and winter) and flannel sheets. The linens brand finally added flannel to the lineup, and they're as cozy as you'd expect. And because this is Brooklinen, the flannel sheets come in Instagram-worthy prints.

Price: $169+

SHOP NOW

Related Story
The 13 Best Sheets to Buy in 2021
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best New Gear
The Best New Knives and EDC of November 2021
The Best and Biggest Gadgets of the Month
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
It's Here: The Best New Outdoor Gear of October
18 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
The Coolest Watch Releases in October 2021
The 7 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
14 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
The 8 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The Best Fitness Gear of October 2021
The Best New Knives and EDC of October 2021