You Can Buy Wine From Patagonia, and 3 Other New Home Releases

Patagonia Natural Wine Collection

Patagonia Provisions

The next time you're looking to buy some wine, may we recommend Patagonia? No, not Patagonia in South America, but Patagonia, the outdoor apparel retailer. Yes, if you're looking for some really good natural wine (including sake), head to Patagonia Provisions, where the brand has compiled a collection of natty wine that's tapped some of the most highly regarded manufacturers in the category, including Meinklang and Frank Cornelisen. Order a few bottles the next time you re-up on some sustainably sourced tinned fish.

Price: $8+

SHOP NOW

CRUXGG

Target

Ghetto Gastro, a Bronx-based culinary supergroup, first did a collection of small kitchen appliances with Williams Sonoma. Its second line, part of a brand called CRUXGG, is now exclusively at Target. Its appliances are what described as futuristic meets '90s nostalgia, with products including air fryers, coffee makers, toasters, waffle makers and more. What's more, five percent of profits from the collection go to nonprofits that work towards ending food insecurity.

Price: $45+

SHOP NOW



Rick and Morty x Morgenstern's Ice Cream

Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream

Rick and Morty of Rick and Morty fame have outgrown their Pickle Rick phase, and they're now an ice cream flavor — or four ice cream flavors to be exact. In collaboration with Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, the Adult Swim television show is releasing four new ice cream flavors to coincide with the show. The flavors are: Ricky Road, chocolate ice cream with a peanut butter swirl, marshmallow cream, peanuts and chocolate chunks; Moonman Morty, banana and grape ice cream with candy diamonds; Glorzo Empress Summer, honey ice cream with grape jellies; and Mr. Poopy Butthole, raw milk ice cream with pizza cookies.

Price: $10

SHOP NOW

Brooklinen Flannel Sheets

Brooklinen

Brooklinen and bed sheets go together like fall (and winter) and flannel sheets. The linens brand finally added flannel to the lineup, and they're as cozy as you'd expect. And because this is Brooklinen, the flannel sheets come in Instagram-worthy prints.



Price: $169+

SHOP NOW

