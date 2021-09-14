Today's Top Stories
1
Digital Driver's Licenses: a Privacy Nightmare?
2
Enjoy a Better View with Nike Polarized Sunglasses
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Treat Yourself with These CBD Gumdrops Flavors

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are Some of the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her

Getting her a gift for an anniversary doesn't have to be hard, just pick one of these.

By Will Porter
anniversary gifts for her
Courtesy

When it comes to an anniversary, you want the woman in your life to know that you care — it is a huge milestone, after all. No matter how many years it has been, she deserves something great, something thoughtful and something that makes her feel special. Here are 35 of our favorite anniversary gifts for her.

Amazon
1 of 37
Love Poems by Pablo Neruda
$10 AT AMAZON

Look, this might not be the only thing you get her, but a book of love poems is never a bad choice, exceptionally from an expert poet like Pablo Neruda. He probably knows how to say what you don't. 

Nordstrom
2 of 37
P.F. Candle Co. Reed Diffuser
$18 AT NORDSTROM

She doesn't like when her space smells bad, and neither do you. P.F. Candle Co. makes some of the best scents around, so you can trust it to keep her home smelling nice.  

Sephora
3 of 37
Herbivore Jade De-Puffing Face Roller
$30 AT SEPHORA

Have you ever felt how good a frozen jade roller feels in the morning? If you haven't, you should. Help her step up her skincare with a roller that will perfect her mornings. 

Food52
4 of 37
Rabbit Walnut Two-Step Corkscrew
$30 AT FOOD52

If she likes wine, she needs a quality wine bottle opener. This corkscrew from Rabbit not only looks good in the kitchen but is made to last. 

Prose
5 of 37
Prose Custom Hair Oil
$48 AT PROSE.COM

An anniversary is about pampering, so pick up something that will take her normal hair routine to the next level with a custom oil from Prose. If you're feeling frisky you can pick up some shampoo and conditioner, as well. 

Le Creuset
6 of 37
Le Creuset Demi Kettle
SHOP NOW

If she loves tea (or homemade coffee), she'll love this kettle from Le Creuset, one of the best brands in the business. Plus, it looks great on the stove. 

Tracksmith
7 of 37
Tracksmith Cross Country Shorts
$65 AT TRACKSMITH

For the runner, there is nothing better than a pair of shorts that don't make you think on a run. The cross country shorts from Tracksmith tick that box and more, with high-quality materials and all the little details she wants. 

Anthropologie
8 of 37
Calm Club Big Night In Kit
$70 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

For a big night in, she needs the best, she needs a pampering. The Big Night In kit has socks, a mug and everything else she needs to love her night at home. 

Nordstrom
9 of 37
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
$75 AT NORDSTROM

Le Labo has taken over as one of the best brands out there when it comes to custom scents, so get her one of its calming candles that will keep her space smelling great. 

Blunt Umbrellas
10 of 37
Blunt Metro Umbrella
$79 AT BLUNTUMBRELLAS.COM

It is going to rain this year, no matter what. This umbrella from Blunt will never let her down, regardless of how crazy the downpours get. 

Madewell
11 of 37
Breda Play Watch
$100 AT MADEWELL

If she loves a watch, help her keep time with this elegant quartz-powered watch from the Dallas-based brand Breda. 

Courtesy
12 of 37
Outdoor Voices Core 3/4 Legging
$88 AT OUTDOOR VOICES

No matter what type of activities she gets into — walks, jogs, yoga, tennis — a pair of Outdoor Voices leggings are the perfect companion. 

Nordstrom
13 of 37
All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan Set
$60 AT NORDSTROM

Mastering her favorite recipes is hard, but cooking them on exceptional cookware doesn't need to be. This set from All-Clad will help her make the best meals of her life. 

Fellow
14 of 37
Stagg Pour-Over Set
$99 AT FELLOWPRODUCTS.COM

If she is keen on making a fresh cup of hot coffee every day, Fellow is the brand to look to. The Stagg Pour-Over set is tailor-made to brew the best cup she's ever had. 

Amazon
15 of 37
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
$100 AT AMAZON

Once she's made the perfect cup, she needs to keep it hot. A temperature-controlling smart mug like this one from Ember can keep her coffee hot all day long. 

16 of 37
Veja Espalar Sneaker
$120 AT NORDSTROM

Everyone needs a good pair of white leather sneakers. Veja is committed to making shoes responsibly, so she can feel good about wearing the Espalar. 

Hunter
17 of 37
Hunter Original Chelsea Boots
$140 AT HUNTER

When the rains come she'll need a pair of boots that keep her feet dry. These Chelsea boots from Hunter will always look good and will always keep her socks from soaking through. 

gifts for women
Gear Patrol
18 of 37
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life

Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, your mom or your girlfriend’s mom? Start here.

LEARN MORE

Backcountry
19 of 37
Osprey Renn 65L Backpack
$165 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

If she is a big fan of backpacking, she needs a bag that is made to fit her body, ensuring that she stays comfortable on the trail. Osprey makes some of the best bags around. 

Nordstrom
20 of 37
Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum
$180 AT NORDSTROM

What is more alluring than a good scent? She has probably been spending her life trying to find the best smell to spray on every day and Gypsy Water fits the bill. 

Lunya
21 of 37
Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set
$198 AT LUNYA

Sleep in style and comfort with a silk tee set from Lunya, the brand pioneering washable silk for the masses. You'll probably even want to get one for yourself once you feel the material. 

Coyuchi
22 of 37
Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets
$198 AT COYUCHI

Some of our favorite sheets, the Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale sheets look damn good but also keep sleepers cool all night long. 

Therabody
23 of 37
Therabody Theragun Mini
$199 AT THERABODY.COM

If she likes to work out, she's probably trying to figure out a good way to recover. The Theragun Mini is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, plus it is versatile and easy to travel with. 

24 of 37
Food52 x Staub Tumeric Skillet
$80 AT FOOD52

When it comes to keeping a quality kitchen, she has to have cookware that works as hard as she does. This collab between Food52 and Staub brings together everything we love in the culinary world.  

Bellroy
25 of 37
Bellroy Work Folio A5
SHOP NOW

Whether she's taking notes, traveling or just heading to work each day, a zippered folio like this one will help her keep everything organized. Plus, the leather will only get better with age.  

Lululemon
26 of 37
Lululemon Insulated Quilted Jacket
$228 AT LULULEMON

Not only does Lululemon make some of our favorite workout gear, it also makes some of the best outerwear you can buy, including this quilted jacket that is styled after military liners of the early 20th century. 

Farfetch
27 of 37
Barbour Beadnell waxed-cotton jacket
$264 AT FARFETCH

If she's got a thing for the royals and would like to dress like Princess Diana, she needs a waxed Barbour jacket like the Beadnell. 

Kendra Scott
28 of 37
Kendra Scott Matilda Stud Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold
$300 AT KENDRASCOTT.COM

Jewelry is never a bad way to congratulate her on another year together, so if you're looking to pick up something special, look no further than these 14k gold Kendra Scott earrings. 

Mejuri
29 of 37
Mejuri Diamonds Line Necklace
$310 AT MEJURI

If earrings aren't her thing, this diamond line necklace from Mejuri is going to complement any outfit she can think of, whether on its own or layered with other chains. 

Garrett Leight
30 of 37
GLCO X Clare V. Nouvelle Sun
$340 AT GARRETTLEIGHT.COM

Keep her eyes protected with a pair of shades from one of the best to do it, California-based Garrett Leight. These feature a flattering cat-eye lens and look good on anyone. 

Next
30 Anniversary Gifts for Him That He'll Love
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Gift Ideas 2021
30 of the Best Birthday Gifts for Her
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
30 Birthday Gifts for Him Any Guy Will Love
The 60+ Best Gifts for Men
The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give in 2021
The Best Wedding Gift Ideas of 2021
The 25 Best Engagement Gifts
The Best Gifts to Help Reduce Stress
Wait Too Long to Buy a Gift? Give Dad a Gift Card
The Gear You Need to Stay Productive to WFH