These Are Some of the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her
Getting her a gift for an anniversary doesn't have to be hard, just pick one of these.
When it comes to an anniversary, you want the woman in your life to know that you care — it is a huge milestone, after all. No matter how many years it has been, she deserves something great, something thoughtful and something that makes her feel special. Here are 35 of our favorite anniversary gifts for her.
Look, this might not be the only thing you get her, but a book of love poems is never a bad choice, exceptionally from an expert poet like Pablo Neruda. He probably knows how to say what you don't.
She doesn't like when her space smells bad, and neither do you. P.F. Candle Co. makes some of the best scents around, so you can trust it to keep her home smelling nice.
Have you ever felt how good a frozen jade roller feels in the morning? If you haven't, you should. Help her step up her skincare with a roller that will perfect her mornings.
If she likes wine, she needs a quality wine bottle opener. This corkscrew from Rabbit not only looks good in the kitchen but is made to last.
An anniversary is about pampering, so pick up something that will take her normal hair routine to the next level with a custom oil from Prose. If you're feeling frisky you can pick up some shampoo and conditioner, as well.
If she loves tea (or homemade coffee), she'll love this kettle from Le Creuset, one of the best brands in the business. Plus, it looks great on the stove.
For the runner, there is nothing better than a pair of shorts that don't make you think on a run. The cross country shorts from Tracksmith tick that box and more, with high-quality materials and all the little details she wants.
For a big night in, she needs the best, she needs a pampering. The Big Night In kit has socks, a mug and everything else she needs to love her night at home.
Le Labo has taken over as one of the best brands out there when it comes to custom scents, so get her one of its calming candles that will keep her space smelling great.
It is going to rain this year, no matter what. This umbrella from Blunt will never let her down, regardless of how crazy the downpours get.
If she loves a watch, help her keep time with this elegant quartz-powered watch from the Dallas-based brand Breda.
No matter what type of activities she gets into — walks, jogs, yoga, tennis — a pair of Outdoor Voices leggings are the perfect companion.
Mastering her favorite recipes is hard, but cooking them on exceptional cookware doesn't need to be. This set from All-Clad will help her make the best meals of her life.
If she is keen on making a fresh cup of hot coffee every day, Fellow is the brand to look to. The Stagg Pour-Over set is tailor-made to brew the best cup she's ever had.
Once she's made the perfect cup, she needs to keep it hot. A temperature-controlling smart mug like this one from Ember can keep her coffee hot all day long.
Everyone needs a good pair of white leather sneakers. Veja is committed to making shoes responsibly, so she can feel good about wearing the Espalar.
When the rains come she'll need a pair of boots that keep her feet dry. These Chelsea boots from Hunter will always look good and will always keep her socks from soaking through.
If she is a big fan of backpacking, she needs a bag that is made to fit her body, ensuring that she stays comfortable on the trail. Osprey makes some of the best bags around.
What is more alluring than a good scent? She has probably been spending her life trying to find the best smell to spray on every day and Gypsy Water fits the bill.
Sleep in style and comfort with a silk tee set from Lunya, the brand pioneering washable silk for the masses. You'll probably even want to get one for yourself once you feel the material.
Some of our favorite sheets, the Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale sheets look damn good but also keep sleepers cool all night long.
If she likes to work out, she's probably trying to figure out a good way to recover. The Theragun Mini is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, plus it is versatile and easy to travel with.
When it comes to keeping a quality kitchen, she has to have cookware that works as hard as she does. This collab between Food52 and Staub brings together everything we love in the culinary world.
Whether she's taking notes, traveling or just heading to work each day, a zippered folio like this one will help her keep everything organized. Plus, the leather will only get better with age.
Not only does Lululemon make some of our favorite workout gear, it also makes some of the best outerwear you can buy, including this quilted jacket that is styled after military liners of the early 20th century.
If she's got a thing for the royals and would like to dress like Princess Diana, she needs a waxed Barbour jacket like the Beadnell.
Jewelry is never a bad way to congratulate her on another year together, so if you're looking to pick up something special, look no further than these 14k gold Kendra Scott earrings.
If earrings aren't her thing, this diamond line necklace from Mejuri is going to complement any outfit she can think of, whether on its own or layered with other chains.
Keep her eyes protected with a pair of shades from one of the best to do it, California-based Garrett Leight. These feature a flattering cat-eye lens and look good on anyone.