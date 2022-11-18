Today's Top Stories
The 9 Best Flannel Sheets to Wrap Yourself In This Winter

Flannel isn't just for shirts and grunge rockers.

By Tyler Chin and Grace Cooper
coyuchi flannel sheets on bed
Coyuchi

Investing in sleep is one of the best things you can do. Not only is it important to make sure you're getting enough sleep, but you also need to make sure the bed you tuck into every night will have you getting the highest quality sleep possible. And one of the best things you can do for yourself is to get some really good bed sheets. You probably know the drill. Linen sheets, though good year-round, are associated with the warm months. Cotton percale is an all-around good pick for whenever. But with the temperatures dipping in most places, you should be eyeing some good, cozy flannel sheets. You know all about flannel for your body (who's to say you're not wearing a flannel shirt right now?), but it's time you get that coziness up in your bed. Here are the ten best flannel sheets to wrap yourself in as soon as you start seeing your own breath in the air.

      What Is Flannel?

      Flannel is a type of soft, brushed fabric that can be made from cotton, wool or synthetic material. "Flannel" and "cozy" often go together as the fabric is incredibly soft and warm owing to its brushed quality, which essentially raises the fabric's surface fibers to increase insulation and add a fuzzy-like feel.

      Should You Get Flannel Sheets?

      If you're someone who loves super-soft bedding, then yes, you should absolutely get flannel sheets. There is a huge category of people, however, who may never hope to get near flannel sheets, and those are folks who tend to overheat in their sleep and prefer cooler bedding. Flannel is a really good insulating material, hence its use in cold months for outdoor activities, so if you're already sweating through your linen bedding, you may find yourself getting cooked under flannel.

      What Is the Best Thread Count for Flannel Sheets?

      Unlike sheets of other materials, flannel sheets aren't measured by thread count, but are instead measured by ounce per square yard. Flannel sheets will either be considered heavyweight or lightweight, the former offering more warmth and the latter giving more breathability. A fairly standard weight for flannel sheets is five ounces, and you can go lighter or heavier depending on how much you overheat at night.

      How We Tested

      collage of sheets on a beds and a woman sleeping on flannel sheets
      Gear Patrol Staff

      Like any type of bedding — from mattresses to duvet covers — the final decision comes down to personal preference. But we've narrowed down the choices, so you'll only be considering the best of the best, whether your number one priority is sustainability or making sure you don't sweat through your sheets. Our testers have been sleeping on their sheets for a little over a month, observing how they survive laundry day and ultimately whether the sheets help them sleep better and why. You may think flannel sheets are exclusively meant for cold weather, but what we found may surprise you. And before you know it, you could be sleeping on flannel all year long.

      Best Overall Flannel Sheets
      L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set
      $129 AT LL BEAN

      • Incredibly soft and will soften more with subsequent washings
      • Not too light or too heavy
      • Shrink resistant

      • May start pilling
      • Ounces Per Square Yard: 5
      • Color Options: 8 colors and 4 patterns

      L.L. Bean is hard to beat in the flannel department, whether it's the brand's flannel shirts or flannel-lined pants. The same applies to its flannel bed sheets, some of the most lauded-after bedding when it comes to cold-weather comfort. Available in eight colors, the five-ounce flannel sheets are the perfect middle-of-the-road option between lightweight and heavyweight flannel. And while the colorways aren't exactly exciting, the brand does sell patterned flannel sheets for a bit more style.

      The sheets are made in Portugal, one of the top flannel-producing countries, and with continued use and washing, will only get softer and softer with age.

      Best Splurge Flannel Sheets
      Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets
      Now 20% off
      $214 AT COYUCHI

      • Soft and resistant to pilling
      • Beautifully dyed
      • Warm, but shouldn't cause you to overheat

      • Expensive
      • Ounces Per Square Yard: 6
      • Color Options: 7

      Coyuchi's flannel sheets are GOTS-certified organic and made from six-ounce flannel, which is slightly toastier than L.L. Bean's — and you'll notice that they're also a bit more expensive. However, I tested these sheets, and they may be the most luxe bed sheets I've ever slept on. After several washes I have yet to see the sheets pill, thanks to their velvet-soft texture. And they're luxuriously thick, smooth and have a nice weightiness to them. Even my boyfriend who's a very hot sleeper was able to survive a night on these sheets because they're actually quite breathable and not stuffy. The available colors are muted and beautiful, and because the sheets have a Made Safe seal, you can be sure they're free of harmful toxins. Overall, they're worth the splurge because my guess is you'll be making your bed with them far beyond winter.

      Best Budget Flannel Sheets
      Mellanni Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
      $52 AT AMAZON

      • Affordable

      • Will shed and pill over time
      • Shrinks after first wash, and top sheet is too small
      • Ounces Per Square Yard: 5.6
      • Color Options: 12

      Testing the waters of flannel bedding? Take the plunge with these super-affordable flannel sheets from Mellanni, a brand that prides itself on budget-conscious bedding that still pays attention to quality. These flannel sheets boast a decently heavy weight — 5.6 ounces — though most people note the sheets are relatively lightweight and breathable. Plus, they come in a whopping 12 color and pattern options.

      Best Printed Flannel Sheets
      Garnet Hill Cozy Plaid Organic-Cotton Flannel Bedding
      $177 AT GARNET HILL

      • Huge color and pattern variety

      • On the heavier side
      • Top sheet, fitted sheet and pillow cases sold separately
      • Ounces Per Square Yard: 5.4
      • Color Options: 3

      Garnet Hill probably has the best selection flannel sheets, whether you're looking for classic plaid, something fun for Christmas, other patterns or solid colors. The sheets themselves are woven in Portugal, and according to Garnet Hill, they're made by folks who have been doing this for the past 40 years. The cotton is completely organic and is on the heavier side of flannel sheets, weighing 5.4 ounces. Brushed on both sides, the sheets are extra soft and unlikely to pill too much after the first wash.

      Best Solid-Colored Flannel Sheets
      The Company Store Legends Hotel Velvet Flannel Sheet Set
      Now 24% off
      $148 AT THE COMPANY STORE

      • 14 color varieties
      • Standard100 by OEKO-TEX certification

      • No print options
      • Ounces Per Square Yard: 5
      • Color Options: 14

      The Company Store's heavyweight flannel sheets are soft and warming, and they also come in more colors than most other retailers offer. The fitted sheet's deep 16-inch pockets can accommodate loftier mattresses, while still being perfect for use on shallower mattresses because of its reliable elastic band. Our tester was immediately struck by the softness of the sheets, saying they are velvety but not chunky or too weighty. After the first wash, our tester found the sheets left quite a bit of lint behind but there was no shedding or pilling once they were on the bed.

      Best Sustainable Flannel Sheets
      Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
      $188 AT HUCKBERRY

      • OEKO-TEX and GRS certification
      • Made with upcycled fibers

      • Limited color options
      • On the warmer side
      • Color Options: 4

        Made from a blend of upcycled fibers, including cotton, linen, cashmere, lyocell, modal and viscose, not only are these sheets sustainably made, but they also won't pill or slowly lose their texture with each wash. Our tester has been sleeping on the sheets for a month and says that they only feel better after each wash, reminding him of the texture of broken-in linen. If he had to give the sheets a warmth rating out of 10, he said they would be about a 7.5 — warmer than some other flannel options but still breathable.

        We weren't able to find an ounce per square yard measurement, but our tester assured us they are very cozy. Combined with the OEKO-TEX and GRS certifications that test for harmful substances and verify that the item is made with recycled content, respectively, these sheets are an affordable, eco-friendly option for the sustainability-minded shopper.

        Best Giftable Flannel Sheets
        Brooklinen Flannel Core Sheet Set
        Brooklinen
        Now 20% off
        $167 AT BROOKLINEN

        • Buttery soft
        • Beautiful prints
        • OEKO-TEX certification

        • Only 4 ounces per square yard
        • Ounces Per Square Yard: 4.1
        • Color Options: 5

        Sheets as a gift will rarely draw more than an: "Oh, thanks." But Brooklinen's flannel sheets should be at the top of your gift shopping list for, well, everyone you need to buy a gift for. They're supremely soft — the type of material you'll be thinking about all day until it's time to go to sleep again — and they're incredibly high quality. Plus, they come with the Brooklinen name, known for luxurious, cozy bedding. Buy a set for yourself too while you're at it.

        Best Organic Flannel Sheets
        Boll & Branch Flannel Solid Sheet Set
        $298 AT BOLL & BRANCH

        • OEKO-TEX and GOTS certification
        • Made with 100% organic cotton

        • On the expensive side
        • Not for hot sleepers
        • Color Options: 3

        Right out of the box, our tester could tell that she'd be getting a good night's sleep on these sheets from Boll & Branch. Although the brand does not note how many ounces per square yard the sheets are, it is very transparent about materials and certifications. These sheets are made with 100 percent organic cotton and have OEKO-TEX certification against harmful substances and GOTS certification verifying that they are made with organic cotton.

        Our tester has washed the sheets a couple of times already and hasn't noticed any pilling. She also notes that while the sheets are soft and lightweight, calling the texture a "tactile joy," they may be a little too cozy for a hot sleeper, recommending you skip the flat sheet if that's the case.

        Best Flannel Sheets for Cold Weather
        Kassatex Brushed Flannel Bamboo Sheet Set
        $340 AT KASSATEX.COM

        • OEKO-TEX certification
        • Breathable and soft

        • Only one color option
        • Expensive (be sure to add the flat sheet if you want it)
        • Color Options: 1

          Kassatex is known for its soft, luxurious bedding, and these flannel sheets held up to the hype. Made with cotton and rayon from bamboo, our tester found that these sheets are quite cozy for cooler nights, while still being very breathable for hot sleepers. Our tester warns that the sheets will pill after the first wash, but attributes that to their out-of-the-box fuzzy texture and said they don't pill while in use. He said that sleeping on the sheets is a luxe experiences, and even though there's only one color, the sheets are quite stylish.

