Investing in sleep is one of the best things you can do. Not only is it important to make sure you're getting enough sleep, but you also need to make sure the bed you tuck into every night will have you getting the highest quality sleep possible. And one of the best things you can do for yourself is to get some really good bed sheets. You probably know the drill. Linen sheets, though good year-round, are associated with the warm months. Cotton percale is an all-around good pick for whenever. But with the temperatures dipping in most places, you should be eyeing some good, cozy flannel sheets. You know all about flannel for your body (who's to say you're not wearing a flannel shirt right now?), but it's time you get that coziness up in your bed. Here are the ten best flannel sheets to wrap yourself in as soon as you start seeing your own breath in the air.

What Is Flannel?

Flannel is a type of soft, brushed fabric that can be made from cotton, wool or synthetic material. "Flannel" and "cozy" often go together as the fabric is incredibly soft and warm owing to its brushed quality, which essentially raises the fabric's surface fibers to increase insulation and add a fuzzy-like feel.

Should You Get Flannel Sheets?

If you're someone who loves super-soft bedding, then yes, you should absolutely get flannel sheets. There is a huge category of people, however, who may never hope to get near flannel sheets, and those are folks who tend to overheat in their sleep and prefer cooler bedding. Flannel is a really good insulating material, hence its use in cold months for outdoor activities, so if you're already sweating through your linen bedding, you may find yourself getting cooked under flannel.

What Is the Best Thread Count for Flannel Sheets?

Unlike sheets of other materials, flannel sheets aren't measured by thread count, but are instead measured by ounce per square yard. Flannel sheets will either be considered heavyweight or lightweight, the former offering more warmth and the latter giving more breathability. A fairly standard weight for flannel sheets is five ounces, and you can go lighter or heavier depending on how much you overheat at night.

How We Tested