Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Gifts You Can Buy for the Cigar-Lover in Your Life

Our recommendations for what to gift, including the cigars.

By Grace Cooper
collage of a cigar box, cigar socks, a cigar case, a lighter, a candle, and perfume
Courtesy

If you're buy for a cigar-lover, you obviously can't go wrong with cigars. And we have a few recommendations. But whether you lack the expertise or want to gift them something that will last longer than their next smoke, we know just the accessories. From cigar care like cutters, humidors, lighters and ash trays to tobacco scents, coffee table books and decor, these are our favorite stogie-themed gifts for the holidays.

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ Jazz Club Scented Candle
$65 AT SEPHORA

With notes of tobacco, rum and pepper, the Jazz Club-scented candle from Maison Margiela's Replica line is a worthy companion for an evening smoke.

KomoLab Exclusive Walnut Cigar Ash Tray
$49 AT BESPOKE POST

This handsome walnut ashtray will not only catch his ashes but also hold his cigar for those in between moments.

Bugatchi Cigar Lounge Pattern Dress Socks
$27 AT NORDSTROM

You can never go wrong with a light-hearted stocking stuffer, like these socks featuring a whiskey and cigar pattern.

The Cigar Companion
$85 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Whether he's new to cigars or is a regular connoisseur, this book can be his guide, and it looks great on a coffee table or book shelf.

Davidoff Aniversario Series
Courtesy
$23 AT BESTCIGARPRICES.COM

Our pick for the best cigar of 2022, this mild-bodied cigar contains some of the highest-quality tobacco on the market.

P.F. Candle Co. Reed Diffuser in Teakwood And Tobacco at Nordstrom
$29 AT NORDSTROM

If candles aren't his thing, a reed diffuser with notes of tobacco will create a passive aroma that he can enjoy all the time.

Fox Knives Stainless Steel Cigar Cutter & Sheath
$50 AT BESPOKE POST

He probably already has a cigar cutter, but another one won't hurt. And this one has a cover so he can safely carry it in his pocket.

Pretti.Cool Cigar Ashtray
$45 AT BROOKLINEN

Didn't know Brooklinen sold ash trays? We're with you. But this simple, elegant ash tray lives up to the home goods brand's eye for design.

S.T.Dupont D-021407 Defi Extreme Lighter
Now 20% off
$177 AT AMAZON

There are some great cigar lighters out there, so why not splurge on a luxury pick for him?

Homesick Memory Collection Black Tux Candle
$34 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Homesick's Black Tux Candle boasts 60 to 80 hours of burn time with notes of smoked tobacco, leather and bergamot.

Bey-Berk Cedar Cigar Humidor
$114 AT NORDSTROM

This brightly-colored, retro-style humidor will keep his cigars fresh while acting as a piece of decor.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
$163 AT SEPHORA

This unisex scent from Tom Ford is a warm and spicy scent that's great for winter, combining tobacco leaf, vanilla and ginger.

Cowboy Boot Match Holder
$22 AT PADDYWAX

He'll be striking his matches in style with this cowboy boot match holder. (Hint: you strike the matches on the bottom of the boot.)

Toscano Cigars
Now 17% off
$62 AT AMAZON

Another contribution to his coffee table, this book features the history of the world-renowned Italian cigar brand Toscano.

Personalized Lighter
Now 10% off
$11 AT ETSY

Gift him a new lighter with a personal touch with this personalized one from Etsy.

wine
Personalized Italian Marble Whiskey and Cigar Themed Coasters, Set of 4
$48 AT WINEENTHUSIAST.COM

It's fun to go custom when you can, and these personalized coasters will give him a place to put his whiskey while he smokes.

Case Elegance Two-Cigar Travel Case
$25 AT HUCKBERRY

For taking his cigars on the go, gift him this two-cigar travel case made with vegan leather.

Final Touch Whiskey Cigar Glass
$24 AT BESPOKE POST

For the whiskey and stogie enthusiast, gift this whiskey glass where he can park his cigar.

Cigar Knowledge Poster
Now 25% off
$16 AT ETSY

If wall space is looking a little sparse, then you can't go wrong with this cigar-themed piece of decor. And he might even learn something too.

Case Elegance Military Glass Top Cigar Humidor
$230 AT HUCKBERRY

With precise humidity controls and plenty of storage, this glass-top humidor will put his plain one to shame.

Padron Anniversary Series 1964, Box of 25
Courtesy
Now 26% off
$348 AT JRCIGARS.COM

The best luxury cigar of the year, this cigar starts fruity and floral then turning to bitter chocolate with an earthy aroma.

Dolce & Gabbana Pour Homme
$70 AT SEPHORA

Although the scent of tobacco is not as strong in this cologne, it's an understated woody scent with a hint of smokiness.

Bey-Berk Lacquered Table Top Cigar Cutter
$43 AT NEIMAN MARCUS

Bey-Berk does it again with this spectacular cigar cutter that matches the humidor above.

Kentucky Bourbon Cigar Infusion Barrel Humidor
$100 AT WINEENTHUSIAST.COM

Not your typical humidor, this one from Wine Enthusiast will infuse his cigars with the flavor of Kentucky Bourbon.

Personalized Italian Leather Cigar Case
Now 40% off
$64 AT ETSY

If he needs a more elaborate carrying case, this one can hold four cigars and a handful of accessories. Plus, for $5 more you can get his name engraved on it.

Houseplant Weight Lamp Ashtray
Now 51% off
$220 AT HOUSEPLANT.COM

Although Seth Rogan's Houseplant brand was made with weed in mind, we can't help but think that this ash tray disguised in a lamp would work just as well for a cigar-lover.

Zippo Engraved Tiger Brass Lighter
$36 AT BESPOKE POST

If he's still using a Bic lighter from the grocery store, this polished brass lighter is a pretty cool upgrade.

Danielle Yukari Landscapes Ashtray
Now 10% off
$45 AT BROOKLINEN

This ash tray brings a pop of color and a homey feel.

Schmécké 250 Cigar Cooler Humidor
$380 AT AMAZON

For the ultimate collector, this combo cooler, heater and humidor can hold up to 250 cigars.

Corkcicle Cigar Glass
Now 20% off
$20 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

Another hybrid whiskey glass and cigar holder, this one from Corkcicle has a notch in the glass for an effortless look.

