The Best Gifts You Can Buy for the Cigar-Lover in Your Life

If you're buy for a cigar-lover, you obviously can't go wrong with cigars. And we have a few recommendations. But whether you lack the expertise or want to gift them something that will last longer than their next smoke, we know just the accessories. From cigar care like cutters, humidors, lighters and ash trays to tobacco scents, coffee table books and decor, these are our favorite stogie-themed gifts for the holidays.
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ Jazz Club Scented Candle