The Perfect Pillow Might Actually Exist, and It's Called Marlow

The future of pillows is all about adjustability. The days of having to test multiple pillows to suit your Goldilocks-like preferences is over. In the past, an adjustable pillow has either meant you had to add or remove shredded memory foam (a messy experience) or utilize different layer inserts (removing some of the fine-tuning you get with adjustable fill). Now a new pillow brand makes adjusting your pillow's firmness as easy as using a zipper.

Marlow, a new brand from cult-favorite sheet brand Brooklinen, specializes in one product: an adjustable pillow. To adjust its firmness, you either zip or unzip the pillow, which inevitably changes the pillow's loft, too. Like your pillows firm? Keep it zipped. Need something a little softer? Unzip that thing. And if you're super fickle about your pillow's plush level, find your sweet spot somewhere between zipped and unzipped.

The Marlow pillow isn’t like other adjustable pillows. In lieu of removable shredded memory foam or layer inserts, the pillow uses a zipper system to adjust firmness Marlow

The magic of Marlow is more than just its adjustability. The outer layer of the pillow is made of a silky smooth sateen cotton, so while you'll probably use a pillowcase, those who don't use a pillowcase will have a smooth surface to lay their head. The combination of memory foam and polyster fibers increases the pillow's breathability, while a mesh layer further prevents overheating at night.

The Marlow pillow is backed by a two-year warranty, and you have a full year after purchase to decide if it's right for you. The pillow costs $65 for a standard size and $85 for a king size, but buying in bulk yields a discount of 25 percent off (for two to three pillows) or 40 percent off (for four or more pillows). Head over to Marlow's website to shop the pillows now, and they're expected to hit Brooklinen's website as well as Amazon in the future.

Price: $65

SHOP NOW

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io