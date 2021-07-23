Headed to College? You Need These Dorm Room Essentials

The end of summer marks an important milestone for hundreds of thousands of recent high school grads across the country: It's the first semester of college. This summer, that's even more significant since many colleges last year did remote learning because of the pandemic. That means many students will be getting to experience dorm life — the land of twin beds, communal bathrooms and late-night shenanigans.

This checklist could go on and on about what to bring and what to leave behind, but we think there are some dorm room essentials that every student have in order to make their space feel less like a cave and more like a home. From shower shoes and a bathroom caddy to noise-canceling headphones for endless Zoom seminars and studying, you will be glad you brought these things along.