Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Headed to College? You Need These Dorm Room Essentials
These are the items you need to make your dorm house into a dorm home.
The end of summer marks an important milestone for hundreds of thousands of recent high school grads across the country: It's the first semester of college. This summer, that's even more significant since many colleges last year did remote learning because of the pandemic. That means many students will be getting to experience dorm life — the land of twin beds, communal bathrooms and late-night shenanigans.
This checklist could go on and on about what to bring and what to leave behind, but we think there are some dorm room essentials that every student have in order to make their space feel less like a cave and more like a home. From shower shoes and a bathroom caddy to noise-canceling headphones for endless Zoom seminars and studying, you will be glad you brought these things along.
These are our favorite sheets, and they come in Twin XL, perfect for a dorm bed.
Don't let yourself end up sharing towels with your roommate. Yuck.
Communal bathrooms are no place to leave your shower stuff around — your loofa is YOUR loofa.
Just think of the floors in a shower used by a few or even dozens. You need some shoes.
Maybe you never get dressed for class, maybe you do. Either way, lounge shorts are a must.
It is 2021, we know, but you still need paper in college.
A little more sturdy than a cheapo BIC pen, these will are refillable and are tough enough to be buried in your backpack (until you lose them, at least).
A college staple. This is our favorite backpack and is nice enough to last you all four years.
Headed to the student union to pick up some gear and goodies? Use one of our favorite tote bags. Pro tip: monogram it.
You gotta have somewhere to sit beside your bed.
Okay, you could go any direction you want with this, but you'll need some wall art to find your zen during all-night cram sessions.
Noisy roommates and loud library whisperers are no match for quality noise-canceling headphones.
Avoid constant plugging and unplugging by having a dedicated plug for everything you need powered up.
In a room with little storage, you may need this next to your bed for books, your phone or a remote control.
You can wash laundry, dishes, your hair or your body with this stuff. It seriously cleans anything.