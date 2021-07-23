Today's Top Stories
Headed to College? You Need These Dorm Room Essentials

These are the items you need to make your dorm house into a dorm home.

By Will Porter
dorm room with brick fireplace and wood floor
Elliott KaufmanGetty Images

The end of summer marks an important milestone for hundreds of thousands of recent high school grads across the country: It's the first semester of college. This summer, that's even more significant since many colleges last year did remote learning because of the pandemic. That means many students will be getting to experience dorm life — the land of twin beds, communal bathrooms and late-night shenanigans.

This checklist could go on and on about what to bring and what to leave behind, but we think there are some dorm room essentials that every student have in order to make their space feel less like a cave and more like a home. From shower shoes and a bathroom caddy to noise-canceling headphones for endless Zoom seminars and studying, you will be glad you brought these things along.

Percale Sheet Set
Riley Home
$99 AT RILEY HOME

These are our favorite sheets, and they come in Twin XL, perfect for a dorm bed. 

Organic Cotton Waffle Slate Bath Towel
Crate & Barrel
$27 AT CRATE & BARREL

Don't let yourself end up sharing towels with your roommate. Yuck. 

Mesh Shower Caddy Basket
Amazon
$11 AT AMAZON

Communal bathrooms are no place to leave your shower stuff around — your loofa is YOUR loofa. 

Adilette Shower Slide
Amazon
Now 20% off
$20 AT AMAZON

Just think of the floors in a shower used by a few or even dozens. You need some shoes.  

Pocket Lounge Short
Nice Laundry
$42 AT NICE LAUNDRY

Maybe you never get dressed for class, maybe you do. Either way, lounge shorts are a must. 

Wide Ruled Wirebound Spiral Notebook
Amazon
$10 AT AMAZON

It is 2021, we know, but you still need paper in college. 

G2 Premium Refillable & Retractable Rolling Ball Pens
Amazon
Now 50% off
$6 AT AMAZON

A little more sturdy than a cheapo BIC pen, these will are refillable and are tough enough to be buried in your backpack (until you lose them, at least). 

Classic Backpack
Courtesy
$139 AT BELLROY.COM

A college staple. This is our favorite backpack and is nice enough to last you all four years. 

Boat and Tote
LL Bean
$40 AT LL BEAN

Headed to the student union to pick up some gear and goodies? Use one of our favorite tote bags. Pro tip: monogram it. 

Simply Essential Foldable Square Lounge Chair
Bed Bath & Beyond
$40 AT BED BATH AND BEYOND

You gotta have somewhere to sit beside your bed.  

Sunset Moon Ridge
Society6
$16 AT SOCIETY6

Okay, you could go any direction you want with this, but you'll need some wall art to find your zen during all-night cram sessions. 

WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
$348 AT AMAZON

Noisy roommates and loud library whisperers are no match for quality noise-canceling headphones. 

Roam
Walmart
$169 AT WALMART

Jam out with a Wi-Fi-enabled speaker that will stand up to anything. 

Charging Task Lamp
Dormify
$32 AT DORMIFY

At 3:00 AM, you'll be glad to ditch the overhead lights. 

Power Strip with USB
Amazon
Now 8% off
$23 AT AMAZON

Avoid constant plugging and unplugging by having a dedicated plug for everything you need powered up.  

Hanging Bedside Caddy
Amazon
$13 AT AMAZON

In a room with little storage, you may need this next to your bed for books, your phone or a remote control. 

Clean Day Kitchen Basics Set
Amazon
$12 AT AMAZON

Everything you need to keep your space spick and span. 

Pure-Castile Liquid Soap
Amazon
$32 AT AMAZON

You can wash laundry, dishes, your hair or your body with this stuff. It seriously cleans anything. 

Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner
Amazon
$15 AT AMAZON

Late-night munchies are a thing. 

Compact Mini Fridge with Freezer
Amazon
$201 AT AMAZON

Keep your lifetime supply of sparkling water cold. 

